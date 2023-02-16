Scott Lang is back to kick off Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe

It’s mid-February film fans, and that means that the first blockbuster Marvel effort of 2023 is upon us in the form of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

The latest instalment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) franchise sees Paul Rudd return as Scott Lang, better known as Ant-Man, for his third standalone film which sees him challenged with the trials of fatherhood as well as one of the great supervillains within the multiverse.

Lang, reunited with his fellow crime-fighting partner Hope Van Dyne (also known as The Wasp), her parents Janet Van Dyne and Hank Pym, and his now 18-year-old daughter Cassie, is attempting to live a relatively normal life after spending the last number of years working alongside the Avengers.

However, during this time his daughter has come to share her family’s passion for science and technology - specifically with regard to the quantum realm, where Lang was previously trapped for five years. But her curiosity leads to an unexpected, one-way trip for them all to the vast subatomic world where they encounter strange new creatures and a master of time who threatens to destroy the family he fought for.

It’s also the first film in Phase 5 of the MCU, looking to set into motion a new batch of loose narrative threads that will intertwine in the background of Marvel movie releases between now and late 2024, and so fans are particularly excited.

One way that Marvel films establish links with each other is through their post-credit sequences, which use bonus scenes to plant teasers for upcoming projects, or just generally provide die-hard fans with Easter eggs and secrets. So what’s at the end of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’s credits, and is it worth sticking around in your cinema seat for? Here is everything you need to know about it.

Is there a post-credits scene on Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania?

(Photo: Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

According to reports ahead of the release of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, there are two bonus scenes for cinemagoers to enjoy once the events of the film have wrapped up.

There is one mid-credits scene, which falls at the end of the “stylised” credits (ie, the more visually appealing credits, as opposed to credits that are just names scrolling up a blank screen), and a post-credits scene, which comes at the very end of it all.

Since the film is not yet released, we won’t give anything away, but initial online chatter suggests both are well worth sticking around for.

The next big movie release in the MCU timeline is currently scheduled to be Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. , so it could be we see some cameos from Starlord and co to lead us into the 5 May release.

When can I watch Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania?