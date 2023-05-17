How Harry Potter's Netflix move will impact fans (me)

National World's entertainment writer Steven Ross discusses his Harry Potter DVD collection

"As a big fan of the films myself, having seen Chamber of Secrets in the cinema when I was four years old and being absolutely terrified of the giant spider and the Basilisk, the news that the entire film series is now on Netflix is fantastic. Having bought all the films on DVD, and then re-bought them after losing them in house moves over the years, keeping up the tradition of rewatching the eight movies every autumn has been a real labour of love.

"In 2011, when the last film came out, after watching it twice in the cinema, I nabbed the DVD for £7 in Tesco - back when TVs and laptops all had the facilities to play discs. In recent years, to watch Harry Potter, I had to connect an external drive to a clunky, old laptop which then needed to be hooked up to my TV - this frankly is too much effort.

"With the films being on Netflix, I can watch the films on the go, I don't have to worry about scratched discs or faulty HDMI cables, and I can finally get rid of the last eight DVDs I still own - although obviously I won't."