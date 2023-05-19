The award-winning Star Wars-themed accommodation is set for its final voyage later this year

A Disney hotel that was once heralded for being one of the most immersive lodgings in the world has been earmarked for closure just one year after opening. The Star Wars Galactic Starcruiser in Walt Disney World Florida is set to enter lightspeed one final time.

The Orlando-based accommodation, which has largely been sold as an experience rather than a hotel, has been heavily scrutinised by visitors and Star Wars fans ever since it first opened its doors. Not only do the rooms cost a pretty penny but they do not even have windows to look at a galaxy far far away.

Despite the costly price to step on board, the hotel has received high praise for its amenities that helped it to receive a Thea Award for outstanding achievement in a themed entertainment space. It offers guests the opportunity to fight for the Resistance against Kylo Ren and the First Order, partake in lightsaber training, enjoy a Star Wars-inspired menu of food and drink and so much more.

Star Wars Galactic Starcruiser first opened on 1 March, 2022. This was three years after it was announced as part of Disney World's $1 billion Star Wars land at the D23 Expo in 2019.

Here is everything you need to know about Disney's decision to close its Star Wars Galactic Starcruiser hotel. Including the reason why it is closing, as well as the cost of staying there.

Why is Disney World closing the Star Wars Galactic Starcruiser hotel?

Star Wars Galactic Starcruiser has been earmarked for closure just one year after it landed at Disney World in Orlando, Florida - Credit: Disney

Disney announced the closure of its Star Wars themed experience in a statement on Wednesday (17 May) when a spokesperson said: "Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser is one of our most creative projects ever and has been praised by our guests and recognised for setting a new bar for innovation and immersive entertainment. This premium, boutique experience gave us the opportunity to try new things on a smaller scale of 100 rooms, and as we prepare for its final voyage, we will take what we've learned to create future experiences that can reach more of our guests and fans".

The news comes just months after the Daily Mail revealed that the lodging was not taking on many bookings at all, reducing its dates in October, November and December. Reports found that it was taking just three or four bookings every week as people struggled to justify fronting the bill to pay a visit.

Disney has also been offering huge discounts ranging from as little as 30% off to 50% as recently as December as it tried its best to attract people to the experience. The company later deleted any promotional material of the offer that showed the Star Wars Galactic Starcruiser hotel.

When is Star Wars Galactic Starcruiser closing?

Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser will be finishing its final voyage and close permanently on 1 October, 2023. This gives fans of the sci-fi opera just mere months to cough up a loan or two to book their places as one of the experience's last passengers.

How much does it cost to stay at the Star Wars Galactic Starcruiser in Disney World?

Star Wars Galactic Starcruiser costs guests around $1,200 per person per day with one suite estimated to come in at a staggering $20,000 for a visit. A room that accommodates three adults and one child will set you back $5,999, a cabin with two guests sits at $4,809 while one with three comes in at $5,299 - all of which does not include any taxes or additional fees.

How much did it cost Disney to build the Star Wars Galactic Starcruiser hotel?

