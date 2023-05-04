Some of these iconic Star Wars quips, sayings and puns will even make Darth Vader explode with laughter

Yet another Star Wars Day has arrived, a time of the year which gives fans of the popular sci-fi franchise the liberty to crack Jedi-flavoured jokes and recite some of its most iconic quotes. From Admiral Ackbar's 'It's A Trap' to the shocking moment Darth Vader told Luke Skywalker 'I am your father' in Empire Strikes Back, George Lucas has definitely given us all a lifetime of memories.

As this year's Star Wars Day falls on a Thursday, many might even be planning to celebrate by watching some of the galaxy's best television shows and films over the weekend. They could even finally catch-up on the latest series of The Mandalorian on Disney+.

So in the meantime, sit down and celebrate all things Star Wars with a series of laugh-out-loud quips, cringey sayings and puns, and quotes to live your life by. May the 4th be with you.

10 iconic Star Wars quotes to live your life by

Do or do not, there is no try - Yoda, Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back

In my experience, there is no such thing as luck - Obi-Wan Kenobi, Star Wars: A New Hope

I find your lack of faith disturbing - Darth Vader, Star Wars: A New Hope

I have got a bad feeling about this - Basically everyone from every Star Wars film

It's a trap! - Admiral Ackbar, Star Wars: Return of the Jedi

Your eyes can deceive you, don't trust them - Obi-Wan Kenobi, Star Wars: A New Hope

This is a new day, a new beginning - Ahsoka Tano, Star Wars Rebels

I don't know who you are or where you came from but from now on you'll do as I tell you - Princess Leia, Star Wars: A New Hope

No, I am your father - Darth Vader, Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back

Never tell me the odds - Han Solo, Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back

20 of the best Star Wars jokes, sayings and puns

Which program does a Jedi use to open PDF files on a computer? Adobe Wan Kenobi

Adobe Wan Kenobi Why did Anakin cross the road? To get to the Dark Side

To get to the Dark Side Is BB hungry? No, BB-8

No, BB-8 How did Darth Vader know what Luke Skywalker was getting for Christmas? He felt his presents

He felt his presents What do you call a pirate droid? Arrrgghh-2-D2

Arrrgghh-2-D2 What do you call Chewie when there's chocolate stuck in his hair? Chocolate Chip Wookie

Chocolate Chip Wookie What do you call an invisible droid? C-through-PO

C-through-PO What did Obi-Wan Kenobi tell Luke Skywalker when he was struggling to use chopsticks when eating Chinese food? Use the forks, Luke

Use the forks, Luke What do you call a bird of prey that has a thousand lives? A millenium falcon

A millenium falcon Why does the droid keep getting angry? People keep on pushing its buttons