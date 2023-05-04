For the curious.
Star Wars quotes: best sayings, jokes, puns - from May the 4th Be With You, I Am Your Father to It's A Trap

Some of these iconic Star Wars quips, sayings and puns will even make Darth Vader explode with laughter

Ethan Evans
By Ethan Evans
22 minutes ago

Yet another Star Wars Day has arrived, a time of the year which gives fans of the popular sci-fi franchise the liberty to crack Jedi-flavoured jokes and recite some of its most iconic quotes. From Admiral Ackbar's 'It's A Trap' to the shocking moment Darth Vader told Luke Skywalker 'I am your father' in Empire Strikes Back, George Lucas has definitely given us all a lifetime of memories.

As this year's Star Wars Day falls on a Thursday, many might even be planning to celebrate by watching some of the galaxy's best television shows and films over the weekend. They could even finally catch-up on the latest series of The Mandalorian on Disney+.

So in the meantime, sit down and celebrate all things Star Wars with a series of laugh-out-loud quips, cringey sayings and puns, and quotes to live your life by. May the 4th be with you.

10 iconic Star Wars quotes to live your life by

Star Wars Trilogy - R2D2Star Wars Trilogy - R2D2
  • Do or do not, there is no try - Yoda, Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back
  • In my experience, there is no such thing as luck - Obi-Wan Kenobi, Star Wars: A New Hope
  • I find your lack of faith disturbing - Darth Vader, Star Wars: A New Hope
  • I have got a bad feeling about this - Basically everyone from every Star Wars film
  • It's a trap! - Admiral Ackbar, Star Wars: Return of the Jedi
  • Your eyes can deceive you, don't trust them - Obi-Wan Kenobi, Star Wars: A New Hope
  • This is a new day, a new beginning - Ahsoka Tano, Star Wars Rebels
  • I don't know who you are or where you came from but from now on you'll do as I tell you - Princess Leia, Star Wars: A New Hope
  • No, I am your father - Darth Vader, Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back
  • Never tell me the odds - Han Solo, Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back

20 of the best Star Wars jokes, sayings and puns

Star Wars is a space opera film series created by George Lucas that quickly exploded into a pop culture phenomenon.Star Wars is a space opera film series created by George Lucas that quickly exploded into a pop culture phenomenon.
  • Which program does a Jedi use to open PDF files on a computer? Adobe Wan Kenobi
  • Why did Anakin cross the road? To get to the Dark Side
  • Is BB hungry? No, BB-8
  • How did Darth Vader know what Luke Skywalker was getting for Christmas? He felt his presents
  • What do you call a pirate droid? Arrrgghh-2-D2
  • What do you call Chewie when there's chocolate stuck in his hair? Chocolate Chip Wookie
  • What do you call an invisible droid? C-through-PO
  • What did Obi-Wan Kenobi tell Luke Skywalker when he was struggling to use chopsticks when eating Chinese food? Use the forks, Luke
  • What do you call a bird of prey that has a thousand lives? A millenium falcon
  • Why does the droid keep getting angry? People keep on pushing its buttons
  • What is Jabba the Hutt's middle name? The
  • What type of car can you use to take you to a Jedi? A Toyoda
  • Why can't you count on Yoda to pick up the tab? Because he's always a little short
  • Where do the Sith shop? The Maul - where everything is half off
  • What do storm troopers eat? Wookie steaks, but they are always a little Chewy
  • Which Jedi is known for their iconic music career? Bon Jovi-Wan Kenobi
  • An Ewok strolls into a bar and says to the bartender, “I’ll have a whisky and …… soda.”, The bartender says, “Sure thing, but why the little pause?” “Dunno,” says the Ewok. “I’ve had them all my life.”
  • Why does Leia keep her hair tied up in buns? To make sure it does not Hang Solow
  • What Star Wars character is known for selling hotdogs, burgers and other items? Admiral Snackbar
  • I need advice, I am dating someone who hates Star Wars Puns I'm sorry to say but you are looking for live in Alderaan places
