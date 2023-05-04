Yet another Star Wars Day has arrived, a time of the year which gives fans of the popular sci-fi franchise the liberty to crack Jedi-flavoured jokes and recite some of its most iconic quotes. From Admiral Ackbar's 'It's A Trap' to the shocking moment Darth Vader told Luke Skywalker 'I am your father' in Empire Strikes Back, George Lucas has definitely given us all a lifetime of memories.
As this year's Star Wars Day falls on a Thursday, many might even be planning to celebrate by watching some of the galaxy's best television shows and films over the weekend. They could even finally catch-up on the latest series of The Mandalorian on Disney+.
So in the meantime, sit down and celebrate all things Star Wars with a series of laugh-out-loud quips, cringey sayings and puns, and quotes to live your life by. May the 4th be with you.
10 iconic Star Wars quotes to live your life by
- Do or do not, there is no try - Yoda, Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back
- In my experience, there is no such thing as luck - Obi-Wan Kenobi, Star Wars: A New Hope
- I find your lack of faith disturbing - Darth Vader, Star Wars: A New Hope
- I have got a bad feeling about this - Basically everyone from every Star Wars film
- It's a trap! - Admiral Ackbar, Star Wars: Return of the Jedi
- Your eyes can deceive you, don't trust them - Obi-Wan Kenobi, Star Wars: A New Hope
- This is a new day, a new beginning - Ahsoka Tano, Star Wars Rebels
- I don't know who you are or where you came from but from now on you'll do as I tell you - Princess Leia, Star Wars: A New Hope
- No, I am your father - Darth Vader, Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back
- Never tell me the odds - Han Solo, Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back
20 of the best Star Wars jokes, sayings and puns
- Which program does a Jedi use to open PDF files on a computer? Adobe Wan Kenobi
- Why did Anakin cross the road? To get to the Dark Side
- Is BB hungry? No, BB-8
- How did Darth Vader know what Luke Skywalker was getting for Christmas? He felt his presents
- What do you call a pirate droid? Arrrgghh-2-D2
- What do you call Chewie when there's chocolate stuck in his hair? Chocolate Chip Wookie
- What do you call an invisible droid? C-through-PO
- What did Obi-Wan Kenobi tell Luke Skywalker when he was struggling to use chopsticks when eating Chinese food? Use the forks, Luke
- What do you call a bird of prey that has a thousand lives? A millenium falcon
- Why does the droid keep getting angry? People keep on pushing its buttons
- What is Jabba the Hutt's middle name? The
- What type of car can you use to take you to a Jedi? A Toyoda
- Why can't you count on Yoda to pick up the tab? Because he's always a little short
- Where do the Sith shop? The Maul - where everything is half off
- What do storm troopers eat? Wookie steaks, but they are always a little Chewy
- Which Jedi is known for their iconic music career? Bon Jovi-Wan Kenobi
- An Ewok strolls into a bar and says to the bartender, “I’ll have a whisky and …… soda.”, The bartender says, “Sure thing, but why the little pause?” “Dunno,” says the Ewok. “I’ve had them all my life.”
- Why does Leia keep her hair tied up in buns? To make sure it does not Hang Solow
- What Star Wars character is known for selling hotdogs, burgers and other items? Admiral Snackbar
- I need advice, I am dating someone who hates Star Wars Puns I'm sorry to say but you are looking for live in Alderaan places