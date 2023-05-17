If confirmed, Rollins' role would mark the first time a WWE star has appeared in the MCU

Seth Rollins celebrating a victory over John Cena at SummerSlam 2015 (Photo: JP Yim/Getty Images)

Well-known WWE wrestler Seth Rollins appears to be joining the cast of Captain America: New World Order, after a photo and video of Rollins dressed in costume on the film's set in Atlanta were shared on social media.

It is unknown who he will be portraying, and his role in the film has not been formally confirmed, though it is thought he may be portraying a member of the Serpent Society member, a snake-themed criminal organisation composed of individuals who have taken on reptilian-themed identities and codenames.

If his participation is confirmed, it would make Rollins the first WWE star to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). Rollins' wife (and fellow WWE star) Becky Lynch was set to make her own MCU appearance in the 2021 film Eternals, but the cameo appears to have never been shot.

Captain America: New World Order is scheduled for release on 3 May 2024. In it, Sam Wilson - played by Anthony Mackie - will assume the role of Captain America for the first time following the events of the Disney+ series Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

It's not the first time WWE stars have made the jump to similar mega franchises though. In 2020, Sasha Banks appeared in the second season of The Mandalorian as Koska Reeves, a member of a group of Mandalorian warriors called the Nite Owls.

Banks was under contract to WWE at the time, although she has since left the company and now wrestles under the name Mercedes Moné for New Japan Pro-Wrestling (NJPW) and its all-female sister promotion, Stardom.

Who is Seth Rollins?

Rollins made his professional wrestling debut in 2005 on the independent circuit under the ring name Tyler Black. In 2010, he signed with WWE, making his main roster debut for the company as a member of The Shield, a dominant faction alongside current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Dean Ambrose - now AEW's Jon Moxley.

The group quickly gained popularity and achieved considerable success, winning multiple championships and engaging in high-profile feuds.

After The Shield disbanded in 2014, Rollins embarked on a singles career and gained further acclaim, and Rollins has won numerous championships in WWE, including the WWE Championship, Universal Championship, Intercontinental Championship, and Tag Team Championship.