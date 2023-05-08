Bad Bunny took on a starring role at WWE Backlash over the weekend.

The Reggaeton superstar, who was the most streamed artist in the world on Spotify in 2022, was the host for the event in his native Puerto Rico on Saturday (6 May). It follows recent appearances at Wrestlemania and Smackdown.

Bad Bunny, real name Benito Ocasio, wrestled Damian Priest in a San Juan Street Fight. But despite winning the match, he did not leave the ring unscathed.

A photo shared on his Instagram story @BadBunnyPR showed scrapes and scratches all over his back following the bout. Fans posted comparisons between his outfit at the Met Gala the week prior and his post wrestling snap.

What happened in WWE Backlash?

The event was the first time the company had held a wrestling show in Puerto Rico since 2005. For fans in the stadium it was more than worth the weight.

Bad Bunny hosted the night and wrestled in the fifth match of the night, taking on Damian Priest in a San Juan Street Fight. It was during the fight he suffered the gnarly injuries.

In the main event Cody Rhodes defeated Brock Lesnar by pinfall. It followed a six-man tag team match in which The Bloodlines faced Matt Riddle, Kevin Owens, and Sami Zayn.

Has Bad Bunny changed his entrance music?

Bad Bunny shows off his wrestling injuries. Picture: Getty Images/ Bad Bunny via Instagram

Fans were sent wild in the arena has Bad Bunny walked out to one of his older tracks on Saturday night. For his previous WWE apperances, the Reggaeton star had used Booker T as his entrace song.

It is a single from his 2020 album El Último Tour Del Mundo - which was his second full length release that year. But prior to the event he teased that he would be switching up his WWE theme song.

Bad Bunny tweeted, in Spanish: “I’m going to change my entrance song for today’s fight... @WWE so they know.” Before taking on Damian Priest, he walked out to his 2017 single Chambea.

Released in 2017, it is one of the tracks from the era before his first album X 100PRE was dropped in 2018. Videos from the night show the crowd going wild and enthusiastically singing the words of the song.

When has Bad Bunny wrestled before?

WWE Backlash was not the first time the music star had stepped into the ring. A self-professed lifelong fan of wrestling, he made began making WWE apperances in 2021.

He performed Booker T live at Royal Rumber in January of that year. Bad Bunny then began appearing on WWE's weekly television show, Monday Night Raw.

Bad Bunny made his in-ring debut at Wrestlemania 37, teaming up with Damian Priest - who is also from Puerto Rico. He returned to WWE for the Royal Rumble in 2022.

Advertisement

