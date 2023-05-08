This year's MTV Awards was pre-taped as a result of the ongoing Writers Guild of America strike

The winners of this year's MTV Movie and TV Awards have been announced in a pre-taped ceremony on Sunday (7 May). The fan-voted awards were initally scheduled to be broadcast live in Santa Monica, but due to the Writers Guild of America strike it was cancelled.

A number of stars had decided to pull out of the ceremony to stand in solidarity with those walking out from their roles. This included the MTV Awards 2023 host Drew Barrymore.

In a statement announcing her intent to step down from her role, Drew Barrymroe wrote: "I have listened to the writers, and in order to truly respect them, I will pivot from hosting the MTV Movie & TV Awards live in solidarity with the strike".

Announcing the scaled back ceremony as a result of the strikes, Paramount Global's president of music, music talent, programming and events and executive producer of the MTV Movie & TV Awards said in a statement: "As we carefully navigate how best to deliver the fan first awards’ show we envisioned that our team has worked so hard to create, we’re pivoting away from a live event that still enables us to produce a memorable night full of exclusive sneak peaks, irreverent categories our audience has come to expect, and countless moments that will both surprise and delight as we honor the best of film and TV over the past year".

But as they often say in Hollywood, the show must go on so the awards went out as a pre-taped special as the results were finally announced. Among the big winners are HBO's hit-series starring Pedro Pascal called The Last of Us, this year's horror sensation Scream VI and Tom Cruise's action-packed Top Gun: Maverick.

With 21 awards on offer to 21 categories of big name nominees, who won big at this year's MTV Movie & TV Awards? Here is everything you need to know.

Full list of winners and nominees at MTV Awards 2023

The winners of a pre-taped MTV Movie & TV Awards 2023 have been announced - Credit: HBO / IMDB

Best Movie

Avatar: The Way of Water

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Elvis

Nope

Scream VI (winner)

Smile

Top Gun: Maverick

Best Show

Stranger Things

The Last of Us (winner)

The White Lotus

Wednesday

Wolf Pack

Yellowjackets

Yellowstone

Best Performance in a Movie

Austin Butler in Elvis

Florence Pugh in Don't Worry Darling

Keke Palmer in Nope

Michael B Jordan in Creed III

Tom Cruise in Top Gun: Maverick (winner)

Best Performance in a Show

Aubrey Plaza in The White Lotus

Christina Ricci in Yellowjackets

Jenna Ortega in Wednesday (winner)

Riley Keough in Daisy Jones & The Six

Sadie Sink in Stranger Things

Selena Gomez in Only Murders in the Building

Best Comedic Performance

Adam Sandler in Murder Mystery 2 (winner)

Dylan O'Brien in Not Okay

Jennifer Coolidge in Shotgun Wedding

Keke Palmer in Nope

Quinta Brunson in Abbot Elementary

Best Hero

Diego Luna in Andor

Jenna Ortega in Wednesday

Paul Rudd in Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania

Pedro Pascal in The Last of Us (winner)

Tom Cruise in Top Gun: Maverick

Best Villain

Elizabeth Olsen in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (winner)

Harry Styles in Don't Worry Darling

Jamie Campbell Bower in Stranger Things

M3GAN (Jenna Davis and Amie Donald) in M3GAN

The Bear in Cocaine Bear

Best Kiss

Anna Torv and Philip Prajoux in The Last of Us

Harry Styles and David Dawson in My Policeman

Madison Bailey and Rudy Pankow in Outer Banks (winner)

Riley Keough and Sam Claflin in Daisy Jones & The Six

Selena Gomez and Cara Delevingne in Only Murders in the Building

Most Frightened Performance

Jennifer Coolidge in The White Lotus (winner)

Jesse Tyler Ferguson in Cocaine Bear

Justin Long in Barbarian

Rachel Sennott in Bodies Bodies Bodies

Sosie Bacon in Smile

Best Fight

Ladybug vs The Wolf in Bullet Train

Gale Weathers vs Ghostface in Scream VI (winner)

Vecna vs Eleven in Stranger Things

John Wick vs. Everyone in John Wick: Chapter 4

Escape from Narkina 5 in Andor

Best Breakthrough Performance

Bad Bunny in Bullet Train

Bella Ramsey in The Last Of Us

Emma D’Arcy in House of the Dragon

Joseph Quinn in Stranger Things (winner)

Rachel Sennott in Bodies Bodies Bodies

Best Duo

Camila Mendes and Maya Hawke in Do Revenge

Jenna Ortega and Victor Dorobantu in Wednesday

Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey in The Last Of Us (winner)

Simona Tabasco and Beatrice Grannò in The White Lotus

Tom Cruise and Miles Teller in Top Gun: Maverick

Best Kick-Ass Cast

Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Outer Banks

Stranger Things (winner)

Teen Wolf: The Movie

Best Song

Still Alive by Demi Lovato

Vegas by Doja Cat

Hold My Hand by Lady Gaga

I Ain’t Worried by OneRepublic

Lift Me Up by Rihanna

Carolina by Taylor Swift (winner)

Best Musical Moment

Big Boys in Saturday Night Live

Body in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law

Come Back Home in Purple Hearts (winner)

Goo Goo Muck in Wednesday

I Will Survive (Bachelorette Party) in Ginny & Georgia

Jack’s Tap Dance in Don’t Worry Darling

Look at Us Now (Honeycomb) in Daisy Jones & The Six

Long, Long Time (Bill & Frank Play Piano) in The Last of Us

Naatu Naatu in RRR

Revolting Children in Matilda the Musical

Running Up That Hill in Stranger Things

Simon’s Song in Young Royals

This Love (Taylor’s Version) in The Summer I Turned Pretty

Titanium in M3GAN

Trouble in Elvis

You Should See Me in a Crown in The School for Good and Evil

Best Music Documentary

Halftime

Love, Lizzo

Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me (winner)

Sheryl

The Day the Music Died: The Story of Don McLean's American Pie

Best Docu-Reality Show

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition

The Kardashians (winner)

Vanderpump Rules

Best Competition Series

All Star Shore

Big Brother

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars (winner)

The Challenge: USA

The Traitors

Best Host

Drew Barrymore in The Drew Barrymore Show (winner)

Joel Madden in Ink Master

Nick Cannon in The Masked Singer

RuPaul in RuPaul’s Drag Race

Kelly Clarkson in The Kelly Clarkson Show

Best Reality On-Screen Team

Michael Sorrentino, Vinny Guadagnino, Pauly D in Jersey Shore: Family Vacation

Tori Deal and Devin Walker in The Challenge: Ride or Dies

RuPaul Charles and Michelle Visage in RuPaul’s Drag Race

Ariana Madix, Katie Maloney, Scheana Shay, LaLa Kent in Vanderpump Rules (winner)

Garcelle Beauvais and Sutton Stracke in The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills