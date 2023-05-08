The winners of this year's MTV Movie and TV Awards have been announced in a pre-taped ceremony on Sunday (7 May). The fan-voted awards were initally scheduled to be broadcast live in Santa Monica, but due to the Writers Guild of America strike it was cancelled.
A number of stars had decided to pull out of the ceremony to stand in solidarity with those walking out from their roles. This included the MTV Awards 2023 host Drew Barrymore.
In a statement announcing her intent to step down from her role, Drew Barrymroe wrote: "I have listened to the writers, and in order to truly respect them, I will pivot from hosting the MTV Movie & TV Awards live in solidarity with the strike".
Announcing the scaled back ceremony as a result of the strikes, Paramount Global's president of music, music talent, programming and events and executive producer of the MTV Movie & TV Awards said in a statement: "As we carefully navigate how best to deliver the fan first awards’ show we envisioned that our team has worked so hard to create, we’re pivoting away from a live event that still enables us to produce a memorable night full of exclusive sneak peaks, irreverent categories our audience has come to expect, and countless moments that will both surprise and delight as we honor the best of film and TV over the past year".
But as they often say in Hollywood, the show must go on so the awards went out as a pre-taped special as the results were finally announced. Among the big winners are HBO's hit-series starring Pedro Pascal called The Last of Us, this year's horror sensation Scream VI and Tom Cruise's action-packed Top Gun: Maverick.
With 21 awards on offer to 21 categories of big name nominees, who won big at this year's MTV Movie & TV Awards? Here is everything you need to know.
Full list of winners and nominees at MTV Awards 2023
Best Movie
- Avatar: The Way of Water
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Elvis
- Nope
- Scream VI (winner)
- Smile
- Top Gun: Maverick
Best Show
- Stranger Things
- The Last of Us (winner)
- The White Lotus
- Wednesday
- Wolf Pack
- Yellowjackets
- Yellowstone
Best Performance in a Movie
- Austin Butler in Elvis
- Florence Pugh in Don't Worry Darling
- Keke Palmer in Nope
- Michael B Jordan in Creed III
- Tom Cruise in Top Gun: Maverick (winner)
Best Performance in a Show
- Aubrey Plaza in The White Lotus
- Christina Ricci in Yellowjackets
- Jenna Ortega in Wednesday (winner)
- Riley Keough in Daisy Jones & The Six
- Sadie Sink in Stranger Things
- Selena Gomez in Only Murders in the Building
Best Comedic Performance
- Adam Sandler in Murder Mystery 2 (winner)
- Dylan O'Brien in Not Okay
- Jennifer Coolidge in Shotgun Wedding
- Keke Palmer in Nope
- Quinta Brunson in Abbot Elementary
Best Hero
- Diego Luna in Andor
- Jenna Ortega in Wednesday
- Paul Rudd in Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania
- Pedro Pascal in The Last of Us (winner)
- Tom Cruise in Top Gun: Maverick
Best Villain
- Elizabeth Olsen in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (winner)
- Harry Styles in Don't Worry Darling
- Jamie Campbell Bower in Stranger Things
- M3GAN (Jenna Davis and Amie Donald) in M3GAN
- The Bear in Cocaine Bear
Best Kiss
- Anna Torv and Philip Prajoux in The Last of Us
- Harry Styles and David Dawson in My Policeman
- Madison Bailey and Rudy Pankow in Outer Banks (winner)
- Riley Keough and Sam Claflin in Daisy Jones & The Six
- Selena Gomez and Cara Delevingne in Only Murders in the Building
Most Frightened Performance
- Jennifer Coolidge in The White Lotus (winner)
- Jesse Tyler Ferguson in Cocaine Bear
- Justin Long in Barbarian
- Rachel Sennott in Bodies Bodies Bodies
- Sosie Bacon in Smile
Best Fight
- Ladybug vs The Wolf in Bullet Train
- Gale Weathers vs Ghostface in Scream VI (winner)
- Vecna vs Eleven in Stranger Things
- John Wick vs. Everyone in John Wick: Chapter 4
- Escape from Narkina 5 in Andor
Best Breakthrough Performance
- Bad Bunny in Bullet Train
- Bella Ramsey in The Last Of Us
- Emma D’Arcy in House of the Dragon
- Joseph Quinn in Stranger Things (winner)
- Rachel Sennott in Bodies Bodies Bodies
Best Duo
- Camila Mendes and Maya Hawke in Do Revenge
- Jenna Ortega and Victor Dorobantu in Wednesday
- Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey in The Last Of Us (winner)
- Simona Tabasco and Beatrice Grannò in The White Lotus
- Tom Cruise and Miles Teller in Top Gun: Maverick
Best Kick-Ass Cast
- Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Outer Banks
- Stranger Things (winner)
- Teen Wolf: The Movie
Best Song
- Still Alive by Demi Lovato
- Vegas by Doja Cat
- Hold My Hand by Lady Gaga
- I Ain’t Worried by OneRepublic
- Lift Me Up by Rihanna
- Carolina by Taylor Swift (winner)
Best Musical Moment
- Big Boys in Saturday Night Live
- Body in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law
- Come Back Home in Purple Hearts (winner)
- Goo Goo Muck in Wednesday
- I Will Survive (Bachelorette Party) in Ginny & Georgia
- Jack’s Tap Dance in Don’t Worry Darling
- Look at Us Now (Honeycomb) in Daisy Jones & The Six
- Long, Long Time (Bill & Frank Play Piano) in The Last of Us
- Naatu Naatu in RRR
- Revolting Children in Matilda the Musical
- Running Up That Hill in Stranger Things
- Simon’s Song in Young Royals
- This Love (Taylor’s Version) in The Summer I Turned Pretty
- Titanium in M3GAN
- Trouble in Elvis
- You Should See Me in a Crown in The School for Good and Evil
Best Music Documentary
- Halftime
- Love, Lizzo
- Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me (winner)
- Sheryl
- The Day the Music Died: The Story of Don McLean's American Pie
Best Docu-Reality Show
- Jersey Shore: Family Vacation
- The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
- Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition
- The Kardashians (winner)
- Vanderpump Rules
Best Competition Series
- All Star Shore
- Big Brother
- RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars (winner)
- The Challenge: USA
- The Traitors
Best Host
- Drew Barrymore in The Drew Barrymore Show (winner)
- Joel Madden in Ink Master
- Nick Cannon in The Masked Singer
- RuPaul in RuPaul’s Drag Race
- Kelly Clarkson in The Kelly Clarkson Show
Best Reality On-Screen Team
- Michael Sorrentino, Vinny Guadagnino, Pauly D in Jersey Shore: Family Vacation
- Tori Deal and Devin Walker in The Challenge: Ride or Dies
- RuPaul Charles and Michelle Visage in RuPaul’s Drag Race
- Ariana Madix, Katie Maloney, Scheana Shay, LaLa Kent in Vanderpump Rules (winner)
- Garcelle Beauvais and Sutton Stracke in The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills