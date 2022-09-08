The former Nickelodeon star’s mother died in 2013 following a battle with breast cancer

Jennette McCurdy has read aloud a shocking email from her late mother, in which she was called ‘evil’ and a ‘sl*t’.

The American actress, 30, appeared on the Red Table Talk show hosted by Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith and Adrienne Banfield.

In a clip from the conversation acquired by People Magazine , McCurdy reads the email she once received from her mother.

McCurdy rose to fame after landing her role as Sam Puckett in the hit Nickelodeon series iCarly. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Getty Images for Nickelodeon)

The former iCarly star has opened up about years of physical and emotional abuse she suffered at the hands of her late mother.

McCurdy’s mother, Debbie, died in 2013 following a battle with breast cancer and the actor details their complicated relationship in a new memoir titled ‘I’m Glad My Mom Died’.

The email read: “I am so disappointed in you. You used to be my perfect little angel, but now you are nothing more than a little SL*T, A FLOOZY, ALL USED UP.

“And to think you wasted it on that hideous ogre of a man. I saw the pictures on a website called TMZ. I saw you rubbing his disgusting hairy stomach. Add that to a list of things you are: liar, conniving, evil.”

The letter continued: “Thinking of you with his ding-dong inside of you makes me sick. Sick! I raised you better than this.”

It also contained negative comments about her weight, with her mother saying: “You look pudgier too. It’s clear you’re eating your guilt”.

American actress Jennette McCurdy has read aloud a shocking email from her late mother. (Photo by Chelsea Lauren/Getty Images for Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week)

The star previously revealed that she suffered from an eating disorder and restrictive eating while growing up, brought on by her mother, who taught her to calorie count from a young age.

McCurdy continued: “I raised you better than this. What happened to my good little girl? Where did she go, and who is this monster that has replaced her? You’re an ugly monster now.

“I told your brothers about you, and they all said they’d disown you just like I do. We want nothing to do with you. Love, Mom – or should I say Deb since I am no longer your mother? P.S: Send money for a new fridge; ours broke.”

The hosts of the Facebook show were visibly shocked by what they had heard.

Viewers took to Twitter admitting they were shocked by the words spoken by McCurdy’s mother.

One person wrote: “I hope writing that book has been a cathartic experience and she has nothing but success in the future. What’s happened to her has been absolutely disgusting.”

Another commented: “This is just vile and i know reading this book is gonna destroy me”

A third said: “I’m still so shocked and mad this is what she was going thru irl when we were all just loving her comedic self on tv. her mom and the industry for putting her through it”

McCurdy rose to fame after landing her role as Sam Puckett in the hit Nickelodeon series iCarly.

The popular sitcom came to an end in 2012 and McCurdy went on to reprise her role in the spin-off series Sam & Cat.

The actress officially announced her retirement from acting in 2020.

iCarly has been at the centre of Nickelodeon’s recent controversy surrounding Dan Schneider. The children’s television producer, who also worked on, Drake & Josh, Victorious and Kenan & Kel, has been accused of behaving inappropriately with young actors and crew.