Netflix documentary I Killed Just My Dad follows the case of Anthony Templet, an American teen who shot and killed his father

In June 2019, an American teen fatally shot his father three times before calling the police and confessing to the crime.

At the home police found no signs of a struggle, and the patricidal crime at first seemed to be the result of a psychopathic burst of violence.

Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Anthony Templet

However, as evidence in the case mounted, it became apparent that the killer had an understandable motive.

Netflix documentary I Just Killed My Dad reveals the intricacies of the case and the brutality that preceeded it.

Who is Anthony Templet?

Anthony Templet was born in Louisiana, US, and from the age of five was raised by his father after he was taken from his mother and the rest of his family.

When Anthony was 17 years old he killed his father, shooting him three times.

The incident took place in June 2019 and reportedly followed an argument between Anthony and his dad.

Anthony shot his father, Burt Templet, before calling the police and telling the operator: “I just killed my dad. I shot him three times.”

Following the shooting information about the abuse that Anthony suffered at the hands of his father came to light.

Anthony had been the victim of physical abuse by his father for more than a decade, and he told interviewers that he would often be beaten for hours.

Anthony as a young child with his father Burt

Burt was also very controlling, tracking Anthony’s movements, installing cameras in the home, and forbidding him from attending school.

Burt attacked and threatened to kill his wife, Susan, in March 2019, after which she left his home and reported the attack to the police.

Susan also said that she had taught Anthony to read because he had not been allowed to go to school.

Where is Anthony Templet now?

Following the killing, Anthony was arrested for manslaughter, but the charge was later changed to second degree murder, which carried a maximum penalty of a life sentence.

Louisiana does have the death penalty, but only for cases of first degree murder, first degree rape, or treason.

Several of Anthony’s family members, and his step mother, Susan, appealed for him to be given a lenient sentence.

Due to the exceptional circumstances of Anthony’s case - the years of abuse he suffered, and his lack of education - he was offered a plea deal.

Anthony pleaded no contest to negligent homicide and avoided prison time - instead, he was instructed to attend therapy sessions and complete his high school diploma.

Since then, Templet has appeared in the Netflix documentary himself, offering his account of the tragic events.

Now he is reconnecting with his mother and grandmother who he did not have contact with for the years after his father took him from them.

Is there a trailer for I Just Killed My Dad?

Yes there is, and you can watch it right here:

When is I Just Killed My Dad on Netflix?