The 1960s San Francisco serial killer murdered five people - but has been connected to dozens of other killings

The Case Breakers - a group of more than 40 former police investigators, journalists and military intelligence officers - claim to have identified Gary Francis Poste as the Zodiac Killer (image: Case Breakers)

For more than 50 years, the Zodiac Killer case has puzzled police and armchair murder investigators alike.

The serial killer murdered five people in and around the US city of San Francisco between 1968 and 1969.

At the time of these killings, the anonymous murderer taunted local police and the Californian public by writing coded letters to newspapers.

Ever since, the Zodiac killer has become something of a cultural icon - inspiring stories and characters in films, TV shows and novels.

Robert Graysmith (pictured at the Zodiac film premiere with Jake Gyllenhaal (l) and Mark Ruffalo (r)) used to work at the San Francisco Chronicle and has written books on the Zodiac Killer (image: Getty Images)

In October 2021, a team of cold case investigators called the Case Breakers claimed to have finally unmasked the killer as Gary Francis Poste.

So who is Gary Francis Poste, is he really the Zodiac Killer - and who were his alleged victims?

Who is Gary Francis Poste?

Gary Francis Poste was a US air force veteran who came from California.

He was 80 years old at the time of his death in August 2018.

Various media reports on Poste suggest he was a violent man.

According to the San Francisco Chronicle, the newspaper was contacted six years ago by a male relative of Poste who said he lived in the town of Groveland - around 150 miles from San Francisco.

Gary Francis Poste lived in rural California (image: Adobe)

This relative accused Poste of being the Zodiac Killer and of having tried to kill him with a hammer.

When the Chronicle contacted Californian police, they said there didn’t appear to be any connection between Poste and the Zodiac Killer.

Poste’s former daughter-in-law, Michelle Wynn, also accused him of being the serial killer, the paper said.

Ms Wynn said she had moved away from California to be safe from Poste.

In January 2022, the US version of The Sun obtained a police report which documented how Poste pushed his wife Mary, then aged 74, into a wall and broke her pelvis in four places in 2016.

The Zodiac Killer has both terrified and fascinated the city of San Francisco for more than half a century (image: Shutterstock)

The newspaper also revealed the incident led the US authorities to lock him up in a mental health facility because it was found he was too mentally incompetent to face a trial.

Had he gone in front of a jury, Poste could well have faced jail time.

How was the Zodiac Killer ‘identified’?

Gary Francis Poste is the Zodiac Killer, according to the Case Breakers - a group of more than 40 former police investigators, journalists and military intelligence officers.

The team said it had based its case on forensic evidence, photos found in Poste’s own darkroom and on some of the serial killer’s coded notes.

The forensic evidence proved Poste killed Cheri Jo Bates, the group claimed.

Bates was murdered in 1966 and has been connected to the Zodiac Killer - although the San Francisco Chronicle reported this theory has been debunked by local police.

Poste was also said to bear a resemblance to a 1969 police sketch of the Zodiac Killer as he had similar scars on his forehead.

And the letters of his name were found to change the meaning of the ciphers the serial killer had sent in letters to newspapers, suggesting Poste was the killer.

However, the Case Breakers’ findings have been dismissed by local police and the FBI, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

The San Francisco office of the FBI told the newspaper that the Zodiac Killer case remained open.

On 20 November 2021, the group claimed to have discovered a “goldmine” of evidence in California.

In a statement, the team said it had discovered that Poste had given away weaponry, including pistol parts, gunpowder and shell casings, to those who were close to him in the lead up to his death.

“Most of these peculiar ‘gifts’ have remained in basements and closets, untouched, ever since,” the Case Breakers claimed.

The team said it had sent this evidence to private forensic labs in three US states.

It also alleged Poste had at one time been the leader of a group of young men he had trained up to become what the Case Breakers described as “killing machines”.

The men, who were in their late teens and early twenties, were believed to have been known as “The Posse” and allegedly used to kill animals for fun, the New York Post reported.

What did the zodiac killer do?

The Zodiac Killer killed five people in the San Francisco area in the late 1960s and then sent taunting coded letters to local newspapers.

His victims were either shot or stabbed.

They were:

David Faraday

Betty Lou Jensen

Darlene Ferrin

Cecelia Shepard

Paul Stine

Ferrin and Shepard’s partners - Michael Mageau and Bryan Hartnell - survived the attacks they were subjected to.

All the victims were young couples in their teens or early twenties - apart from Stine who was a 29-year-old taxi driver.

The killer has been linked to several other cold cases and claimed in one letter to have killed 37 people.

But this remains unproven.

The serial killer followed up each murder with letters and cryptograms to local newspapers.

These sometimes contained threats, including a plot to kill a busload of school children.

The Zodiac Killer typically signed off his letters with a crosshairs symbol (image: Shutterstock)

These letters all opened with the phrase “this is the Zodiac speaking” - spawning the Zodiac Killer moniker - and were typically signed off with what appeared to be the crosshairs of a gun.

The letters stopped appearing in 1970.

Speculation about the murderer’s identity has been rife ever since.

The police have only ever officially named one suspect in the case - convicted child molester Arthur Leigh Allen.

Allen was picked out of a police line-up by one of the Zodiac Killer’s attempted victims, and owned a watch carrying the crosshairs symbol.

He reportedly partially confessed the murders to a friend, but Allen died of a heart attack in 1992 before a case could be built against him.

The Zodiac Killer has spawned many pop culture references, including the 1971 Clint Eastwood film Dirty Harry and 2007 Jake Gyllenhaal, Mark Ruffalo, Robert Downey Jr. vehicle Zodiac.