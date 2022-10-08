Killer of Angelika Klux, Vicky Hamilton and Dinah McNicol has died

Serial killer Peter Tobin has died after becoming unwell at the prison where he was serving three life sentences.

He was taken from HMP Edinburgh to hospital, thought to be the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh, on Wednesday and subsequently died, sources said. He was jailed after killing two women and a teenage girl.

How old was Peter Tobin?

The killer, who was in his mid-70s, has died. It has been announced.

He was serving a life sentence for raping and murdering Polish student Angelika Kluk, 23, and hiding her body under the floor of a Glasgow church in 2006. He was also serving life terms for the murders of 15-year-old schoolgirl Vicky Hamilton, of Redding, near Falkirk, in 1991, and 18-year-old Dinah McNicol the same year.

Their bodies were found 17 years later, buried in the garden of his former home in Margate, Kent.

Has his cause of death been confirmed?

It has been announced that he died in hospital after falling unwell at HMP Prison, where he was serving three life sentences. Further details on his illness have not been confirmed.