These are the best Thanksgiving messages you can send to friends, family and colleagues

While we are looking forward to Black Friday and Christmas here in the UK , across the pond in the United States excitement is building for another annual occasion - thanksgiving.

Thanksgiving is arguably the most important holiday in the US, as it is observed in all 50 states, and friends and family will travel for hours between them to be with each other on this one special day.

Americans celebrate the holiday on the fourth Thursday of November every year, which means that this year, Thanksgiving takes place Thursday 24 November 2022. The date also always falls on the day before Black Friday , which is also another big holiday in the US.

Thanksgiving is synonymous with loved ones gathering around big tables filled with delicious food such as huge Turkey dinners, mash potatoes, macaroni cheese, cranberry sauce and pumpkin pie, and every person sharing the things they are thankful for.

It’s also a time when people may share cards or send text messages to their friends and family to wish them a happy thanksgiving and let them know how much they mean to them. But, what to write in your card or text? Here are some ideas.

What is Thanksgiving?

Thanksgiving is a national holiday celebrated on various dates in the United States, Canada, Grenada, Saint Lucia, and Liberia. It began as a day of giving thanks for the blessings of the harvest and of the preceding year. Thanksgiving is celebrated on the second Monday of October in Canada and on the fourth Thursday of November in the United States.

On Thanksgiving Day, it is common for Americans to share a family meal, attend church services, and view special sporting events. Thanksgiving is also celebrated with parades such as Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade in New York City, ABC Dunkin’ Donuts Thanksgiving Day Parade in Philadelphia, America’s Hometown Thanksgiving Parade in Plymouth, Massachusetts, McDonald’s Thanksgiving Parade in Chicago and Bayou Classic Thanksgiving Parade in New Orleans. Americans generally believe that the holiday season begins with Thanksgiving, and then lasts until New Year’s Eve.

How can I wish someone ‘Happy Thanksgiving’?

The best way to start your thanksgiving card is with a basic ‘Happy Thanksgiving’ message. These are also things you may wish to say to someone in person or on the phone. Here are some options:

Happy Thanksgiving

Happy Thanksgiving Day

Have a blessed Thanksgiving

Happy Thanksgiving to you and your family

What can I write in a Thanksgiving card or text?

Once you have said ‘Happy Thanksgiving’, there are some more meaningful messages you can write.

Here are some messages which are suitable for every card or text recipient:

Messages for family

Our homes may be far apart, but our hearts are as close as always.

May all the good things of life be yours, not only at Thanksgiving but throughout the coming year.

November is the time to be thankful, a time to remember and to embrace those who enrich our lives. I’m thankful for a lot of things, but I’m most thankful for you.

Because today is a special day, I want to let you know that I appreciate you every single day.

Thank you mum and dad for giving me food, shelter and unconditional love

Thank you *insert family member here* for always making spectacular meals throughout the years. Thanksgiving won’t be the same without your special dishes.

Among all the wonderful things in this world, I’m grateful to be a part of such a wonderful, supportive, and loving family.

Messages for friends

Here’s a heartwarming thanks to you for the hope, peace and joy that you bring to my life.

Hope that you’re surrounded with the love of your dear ones during this festive season. Happy Thanksgiving to you and yours.

May your blessings be multiplied this year and throughout all your life.

May you enjoy this celebration with your family full of laughter and peace.

I want to thank you for all the times that you have been there for me. You are so special and important to my life. I hope you have a memorable Thanksgiving.

There’s nothing better than having a friend who sticks with you in your good times and your rough ones. Thank you for being my friend. I hope you have a wonderful Thanksgiving.

The gift of close friends is the best of all. Thanks for being there to share so many wonderful memories.

Messages for colleagues