Black Friday sees retailers offer huge discounts on products and often marks the start of the Christmas shopping season

Black Friday has become one of the biggest shopping days in the UK retail calendar.

Savvy shoppers on the lookout for a bargain have the opportunity to snap them up when the annual Black Friday sales event takes place.

With the prospect of huge savings on a variety of products - from high spec tech to children’s toys - there’s always something to catch your eye.

It has also signalled the start of the Christmas shopping season for many, who are keen to make the most of discounted goods to fill the festive stockings.

Here’s a look at Black Friday 2022 from what it is, to when it’s taking place this year and a look at some of the deals expected from Currys, Amazon and more.

What is Black Friday?

Black Friday is one of the most hectic days in the retail calendar, which sees stores launch huge sales to encourage customer spending.

The day typically marks the start of the Christmas shopping season, giving shoppers the chance to bag some cheap deals on an array of items ahead of the big day.

Black Friday originally began in the US, but has since become an annual event here in the UK and several other countries.

To make the most out of the event, many shops open to customers as early as 6am and deals start to be made available online from midnight onwards.

When is Black Friday 2022?

In 2022, Black Friday is scheduled to fall on 25 November.

But, much like Christmas, preparations start well in advance and deals seem to crop up even earlier than expected with each passing year.

Some retailers like to grab shoppers’ attention early in the month with some striking deals in advance of Black Friday, while others keep their big discounts back until the day.

With so much shopping done online last year, due to various Covid restrictions, there is the promise this year could see one of the biggest - if not the biggest - Black Fridays in the UK.

What Black Friday 2022 deals can I expect?

The last couple of years many people did their Black Friday shopping online due to the coronavrus pandemic, with deals in 2020 being advertised from the end of October - a month before the event took place.

If the same happens again this year, we can expect to see deals being released in the next few days and weeks, so if you like being prepared for the festive season then it’s time to start keeping an eye out for the best deals.

Amazon usually leads the way with Black Friday deals, with a range of offers on items such as TVs, mobile phones, laptops, tablets, game consoles, appliances, hair and beauty products and more.

Currys is another go-to for savvy Black Friday shoppers, with a fair few offers released before the event, this is one to keep an eye on if you’re in need of new tech for Christmas 2022.

Argos is another retailer that has become renowned for its Black Friday sales, with discounts on video games, consoles, smart watches and more to check off a few items on any Xmas list.

Boots is a must visit retailer for beauty lovers during Black Friday, as they have a variety of offers on toiletries, health, skincare, fragrance, electrical beauty and more.

Lovers of Apple products will also know that the retailer itself doesn’t take part in sales events, but third party sellers such as Amazon and Currys do often sell discounted Apple goods for Black Friday.