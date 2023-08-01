London's West End has musicals, plays and plenty more to offer in 2023

London's famous West End offers something for everyone.

From hit musicals based on classic films to whodunnit plays. But with so much to choice - you might be wonderign what all the options are.

Here are all the shows currently on in the West End, as of 1 August.

What are the current shows on the West End?

These are the shows you can see on the West End in London right now. From A-Z:

Musicals

Ain’t Too Proud

Aspects of Love

Back to the Future: The Musical

Cabaret

Crazy for You

Frozen The Musical

Grease The Musical

Hamilton

Idiots Assemble: Spitting Image The Musical

Jersey Boys

Les Misérables

Mamma Mia!

Matilda The Musical

Moulin Rouge!

Mrs Doubtfire The Musical

Oklahoma!

Operation Mincemeat

Six

The Book of Mormon

The Choir of Man

The Lion King

The Phantom of the Opera

The Wizard of Oz

Tina - The Tina Turner Musical

Wicked

Plays

2:22 A Ghost Story

Accidental Death of an Anarchist

A Little Life

Bleak Expectations

Brokeback Mountain

Dr Semmelweis

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

Patriots

Private Lives

The Crown Jewels

The Crucible

The Mousetrap

The Pillowman

The Play That Goes Wrong

Where to see the shows and all you need to know

If you fancy one of the names you have seen above, you might be wondering where exactly to see the musical or plays. As well as the important questions like - how long are the shows and how much might tickets cost you!

Here's all you need to know:

Adelphi Theatre - Back to the Future: The Musical

Type: Musical

Address: Strand, London WC2R 0NS

What to expect: The musical adaption of the beloved 1980s sci-fi comedy film made its debut at the Adelphi Theatre on 13 September 2021. There is no closing date.

Back to the Future the Musical features original music by multi-Grammy winners Alan Silvestri (Avengers: Endgame) and Glen Ballard (Michael Jackson’s Man in the Mirror), alongside hit songs from the movie including The Power of Love, Johnny B. Goode, Earth Angel and Back in Time.

Running time: 2 hours 40 minutes (including interval)

Tickets: starting from £19.55

Aldwych Theatre - Tina - The Tina Turner Musical

Type: Musical

Address: 49 Aldwych, London WC2B 4DF

What to expect: Tina Turner is Simply Unstoppable. From humble beginnings in Nutbush, Tennessee, to her triumphant transformation against all odds into the global Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll, Tina Turner didn’t just break the rules, she rewrote them.

Set to the pulse-pounding soundtrack of her much-loved hits, TINA – The Tina Turner Musical is written by Olivier Award and Pulitzer prize-winning playwright Katori Hall and directed by the internationally acclaimed Phyllida Lloyd.

Booking through to 11 February 2024.

Running time: 2 hours 45 minutes (including interval).

Tickets: starting from £20

Ambassadors Theatre - Private Lives

Type: Play

Address: West St, London WC2H 9ND

What to expect: Nigel Havers and Patricia Hodge star in a sparkling new production of Noel Coward’s immortal comedy of bad manners in the parts originally played by Coward himself and Gertrude Lawrence in the play’s 1930 premiere.

Ex-spouses Elyot and Amanda are honeymooning with their new partners in the fashionable belle epoque resort of Deauville only to find themselves, to their horror, in adjacent hotel rooms. As their passion rekindles, they decide to elope to Amanda’s flat in Paris only to resume the vicious slanging match that drove them apart in the first place.

Timeless in its witty dissection of sex, marriage and monogamy, Coward’s masterpiece – staged now to mark the 50th anniversary of his death in 1973 - continues to dazzle audiences throughout the world.

Running from 13 August to 15 November 2023.

Running time: tbd

Tickets: from £25

Apollo Theatre - 2:22 A Ghost Story

Type: Play

Address: Shaftesbury Ave, London W1D 7EZ

What to expect: “THERE’S SOMETHING IN OUR HOUSE. I HEAR IT EVERY NIGHT, AT THE SAME TIME"

Jenny believes her new home is haunted, but her husband Sam isn't having any of it. They argue with their first dinner guests, old friend Lauren and new partner Ben. Can the dead really walk again? Belief and scepticism clash, but something feels strange and frightening, and that something is getting closer. So they're going to stay up until 2:22….and then they'll know.

2:22 A Ghost Story is written by award-winning writer Danny Robins, creator of the hit BBC podcast The Battersea Poltergeist, and is directed by Matthew Dunster. Brilliantly funny and intriguing; 2:22 A Ghost Story is an adrenaline filled night, where secrets emerge and ghosts may or may not appear. What do you believe? And do you dare discover the truth?

It opened on 14 May and is currently scheduled to run through to 17 September 2023.

Running time: 2 hours (including interval)

Tickets: from £20

Apollo Victoria Theatre - Wicked

Type: Musical

Address: 17 Wilton Rd, Pimlico, London SW1V 1LG

What to expect: A “devilishly clever spin on The Wizard of Oz” (The Daily Telegraph), the Wicked musical imagines the fascinating backstory of L. Frank Baum’s beloved characters, Glinda the Good and the Wicked Witch of the West. Discover the decisions and events that shaped the two characters’ renowned destinies, as the unlikely friends begin their journey together in this heartwarming tale.

With music and lyrics by legendary composer Stephen Schwartz, Wicked is the winner of over 100 major international awards, including three Tony Awards, two Olivier Awards, a Grammy Award and ten theatregoers voted WhatsOnStage Awards (including three for ‘Best West End Show’).

Booking through to 2 June 2024.

Running time: 2 hours 45 minutes (including interval)

Tickets: from £25

Arts Theatre - The Choir of Man

Type: Musical

Address: 6-7 Great Newport St, London WC2H 7JB

What to expect: Opening in October 2022, welcome to THE CHOIR OF MAN- the best night in your local you’ve ever had. It’s a party, it’s a concert, it’s a lock in like no other. Featuring breath-taking reinventions of chart topping hits from artists including Guns’N’Roses, Fun!, Adele, Avicii, Paul Simon, Sia and many more, THE CHOIR OF MAN has something for everyone!

The multi-talented cast of nine guys combine beautiful harmonies and foot-stomping singalongs with world-class tap dance and poetic meditations on the power of community. This is a riotously feel-good homage to that gathering place we’ve all missed so much over the last year: the pub. With a real working bar on stage, come ready to drink in the action!

Booking through to 18 February 2024.

Running time: 90 minutes (no interval)

Tickets: from £17.50

Cambridge Theatre - Matilda The Musical

Type: Musical

Address: Earlham St, London WC2H 9HU

What to expect: Matilda The Musical is the multi-award winning musical from the Royal Shakespeare Company, inspired by the beloved book by the incomparable Roald Dahl.

With book by Dennis Kelly and original songs by Tim Minchin, Matilda The Musical is the story of an extraordinary little girl who, armed with a vivid imagination and a sharp mind, dares to take a stand and change her own destiny.

Running time: 2 hours, 35 minutes (including 20 min interval)

Tickets: from £20

Criterion Theatre - Bleak Expectations

Type: Play

Address: 218-223 Piccadilly, St. James's, London W1J 9HR

What to expect: based on Mark Evans' BBC Radio 4 series of the same name, Bleak Expecations is a comedy play that takes you on a joyfully anarchic journey through Dickensian London and beyond.

It follows the misadventures of young Pip Bin as he battles mistaken identities, contemptible conspiracies and surreal plot twists.

Running time: 2 hours 15 minutes (including interval)

Tickets: from £16.75

Dominion Theatre - Grease The Musical

Type: Musical

Address: 268-269 Tottenham Ct Rd, London W1T 7AQ

What to expect: Peter Andre and Jason Donovan are currently starring in this musical adaption of the beloved film Grease.

After a whirlwind summer romance, leather-clad greaser Danny and girl-next-door Sandy are unexpectedly reunited when she transfers to Rydell High for senior year. But can they survive the trials and tribulations of teenage life and find true love once more?

Limited season - until 28 October 2023.

Running time: 2 hours 30 minutes (including interval)

Tickets: from £17.50

Duchess Theatre - The Play That Goes Wrong

Type: Play

Address: 3-5 Catherine St, London WC2B 5LA

What to expect: You all know the classic whodunnit story, there has been a murder at a country manor and an inspector is set on the case to find who the culprit is. However, when this plot is given to the accident-prone thespians at The Cornley Drama Society, everything that can go wrong… does!

The actors and crew battle against all odds to make it through to their final curtain call, with hilarious consequences! Do you ever find out who murdered Charles Haversham? You’ll have to see for yourself!

Experience total mayhem and enjoy the perfect slice of escapist comedy, guaranteed to leave you aching with laughter.

Booking until 28 April 2024.

Running time: 2 hours (including interval)

Tickets: from £22

Duke of York's Theatre - The Pillowman

Type: Play

Address: St Martin's Ln, London WC2N 4BG

What to expect: In a totalitarian state a writer is questioned by the authorities about a spate of murders that bear similarities to her short stories. Is this life imitating art or something more sinister?

This black comedy widely regarded as one of the greatest plays of the past 25 years, examines the role of the artist in society and asks what price do we pay for freedom of expression.

With an all-star cast including Lily Allen, Steve Pemberton, Paul Kaye, and Matthew Tennyson, Matthew Dunster directs the first major revival of Martin McDonagh’s electrifying and savagely funny Olivier award-winning play, The Pillowman at the intimate Duke of York’s Theatre for a strictly limited season.

Currently running from 10 June to 2 September 2023.

Running times: 2 hours 25 minutes (including interval)

Tickets: from £10

Fortune Theatre - Operation Mincemeat

Type: Musical

Address: Russell St, London WC2B 5HH

What to expect: The year is 1943 and we’re losing the war. Luckily, we’re about to gamble all our futures on a stolen corpse.

Singin’ in the Rain meets Strangers on a Train, Noel Coward meets Noel Fielding, Operation Mincemeat is the fast-paced, hilarious and unbelievable true story of the twisted secret mission that won us World War II. The question is, how did a well-dressed corpse wrong-foot Hitler?

Currently booking through to 24 February 2024.

Running times: tbc

Tickets: from £20

Garrick Theatre - The Crown Jewels

Type: Play

Address: 2 Charing Cross Rd, London WC2H 0HH

What to expect: Al Murray stars as Charles II in this hilarious new comedy based on the most audacious royal heist the country has ever seen.

Charismatic Colonel Blood has always kept people on their toes, but his next plot is the most unpredictable one yet: he’s going to steal the Crown Jewels in plain sight. With a motley crew of accomplices by his side, he plans to pull off the biggest heist the country has ever seen… but Charles II can’t afford to have people handling his jewels, and he’s ready to fight back.

Inspired by the unbelievable 1671 plot to steal the Crown Jewels from the Tower of London, this delightful rogue of a plays stars Al Murray as Charles II, alongside Carrie Hope Fletcher, Joe Thomas, Mel Giedroyc and Neil Morrisey.

Performances due to run from 19 July to 16 September 2023.

Running times: 2 hours (including interval)

Tickets: from £20

Gielgud Theatre - The Crucible

Type: Play

Address: Shaftesbury Ave, London W1D 6AR

What to expect: The National Theatre's acclaimed new production of The Crucible has transfered over to the West End. Arthur Miller's iconic 1953 play dramatised and partially fictionalised story of the Salem witch trials that took place in the Massachusetts Bay Colony during 1692–93. It was written as an allegory for McCarthyism.

Gielgud Theatre's production features Milly Alcock (House of the Dragon) as Abigail Williams, Caitlin FitzGerald (Masters of Sex) as Elizabeth Proctor, and Brian Gleeson (Bad Sisters) as John Proctor.

Booking until 2 September 2023.

Running times: 2 hours 50 minutes (including interval)

Tickets: from £20

Gillian Lynne Theatre - Crazy for You

Type: Musical

Address: 166 Drury Ln, London WC2B 5PW

What to expect: Theatre-mad Bobby Child is torn between his show-business dreams and running the family bank. He reluctantly heads west to Deadrock, Nevada, to foreclose on a theatre’s mortgage, only to fall for the theatre owner’s daughter, Polly. Desperate to prove his good faith, Bobby decides to put on a show – complete with dancers from the glamorous Zangler Follies in New York City – to save the theatre, renew the town and hopefully win Polly’s love.

Crazy For You opened in July 2023 having transfered from a sell-out season at the Chichester Festival Theatre.

Running times: 2 hours 45 minutes (including interval)

Tickets: from £15

Harold Pinter Theatre - Dr Semmelweis

Type: Play

Address: Panton St, London SW1Y 4DN

What to expect: Mark Rylance returns to the West End as one of medicine’s greatest pioneers, maverick Hungarian doctor Ignaz Semmelweis – the man whose research could save many millions of mothers’ lives. But what good is a discovery that is ignored?

In Vienna, a city of artistic and scientific revolution, thousands of women are still dying in childbirth each and every year. Only Dr Semmelweis can see the invisible killer at work, but to stop it, he must convince his colleagues to admit culpability and approve change.

Damned by an establishment that questions his methods, his motives and even his sanity, Semmelweis is haunted by the women he has failed to save. Can he finally convince the greatest doctors of 19th century Europe to accept his argument – and what will it cost him to make an almost impossible case?

Booking us through to 7 October 2023

Running times: 2 hours 30 minutes (including intervals)

Tickets: from £15

His Majesty's Theatre - The Phantom of the Opera

Type: Musical

Address: Haymarket, St. James's, London SW1Y 4QL

What to expect: Far beneath the majesty and splendour of the Paris Opera House, hides the Phantom in a shadowy existence. Shamed by his physical appearance and feared by all, the love he holds for his beautiful protégée Christine Daaé is so strong that even her heart cannot resist.

Andrew Lloyd Webber’s mesmerising score along with jaw-dropping scenery and breathtaking special effects, magically combine to bring this tragic love story to life.

Running times: 2 hours 30 minutes (including interval)

Tickets: from £22.50

London Palladium - The Wizard of Oz

Type: Musical

Address: 8 Argyll St, London W1F 7TF

What to expect: The Producer of the smash-hit Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat presents a brand-new production of The Wizard of Oz, one of the world’s most beloved musicals.

A sensational cast joins Dorothy and Toto this Summer at The London Palladium for an unforgettable adventure down the yellow brick road!

Featuring the iconic original score from the Oscar-winning MGM film including, Over The Rainbow, Follow The Yellow Brick Road and We’re Off To See The Wizard with additional songs from Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice, this spectacular production will be a magical experience for all the family.

Running times: 2 hours 20 minutes (interval included)

Tickets: from £20

Lyceum Theatre - The Lion King

Type: Musical

Address: 21 Wellington St, London WC2E 7RQ

What to expect: Disney’s award-winning musical The Lion King explodes with glorious colours, stunning effects and enchanting music. It follows the powerful story of Simba as he journeys from wide-eyed cub to his destined role as King of the Pridelands.

Ingenious puppetry, stunning effects and the enchanting music by Elton John, Tim Rice and Lebo M will transport you to the heart of the African Pridelands. See your favourite Disney story unfold live in the West End by booking your tickets directly from the official box office.

Running times: 2 hours 30 minutes (including interval)

Tickets: from £33

Lyric Theatre - Aspects of Love

Type: Musical

Address: 29 Shaftesbury Ave, London W1D 7ES

What to expect: this new production of Andrew Lloyd Webber's Aspect of Love is running at Lyric Theatre. It is based on the novella of the same name.

The piece focuses on the romantic entanglements of actress Rose Vibert, her admiring fan Alex Dillingham, his underage cousin Jenny, his uncle George, and George's mistress, sculptor Giulietta Trapani, over a period of 17 years.

The strictly limited season of Aspects of Love will end at the Lyric Theatre on 19 August 2023.

Running times: tbc

Tickets: from £25

Noël Coward Theatre - Patriots

Type: Play

Address: 85-88 St Martin's Ln, London WC2N 4AP

What to expect: “If the politicians cannot save Russia, then we businessmen must. We have not just the responsibility but the duty to become Russian heroes."

1991. The Fall of the Soviet Union. With the dawning of a new Russia, there are winners and losers, and today’s patriot can fast become tomorrow’s traitor.

As a new generation of oligarchs fights to seize control, Patriots follows billionaire businessman Boris Berezovsky from the president’s inner circle to public enemy number one.

Running times: 2 hours 40 minutes (including interval)

Tickets: from £15

Novello Theatre - Mamma Mia!

Type: Musical

Address: Aldwych, London WC2B 4LD

What to expect: The hit musical inspired by the music of ABBA. Fall in love with the irresistibly funny tale of a mother, a daughter and three possible dads on a Greek island idyll, all unfolding to the magic of ABBA's timeless songs.

Whatever age you are, you can't help but have the time of your life at Mamma Mia!

Running times: 2 hours and 30 minutes (including interval)

Tickets: from £20

Palace Theatre - Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

Type: Play

Address: 113 Shaftesbury Ave, London W1D 5AY

What to expect: a sequel to Harry Potter, the play is set 19 years after the events of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows. It is written by Jack Thorne, based on an original story written by J. K. Rowling, John Tiffany, and Thorne.

It follows the struggles of Harry’s second son, Albus Severus. Fearing that he will be placed in Slytherin on his arrival to Hogwarts, Albus must carry the legacy of the Potter family name.

Meanwhile, Harry is a full-time employee at the Ministry of Magic, a husband and a father, but is still affected by a past that refuses to stay where it belongs. Harry Potter and the Cursed Child sees a plethora of well-known characters appear throughout the play, with magnificent special effects guaranteed.

Running times: Part I - 2 hours 45 minutes (including interval), Part II - 2 hours 35 minutes (including interval)

Tickets: from £15

Phoenix Theatre - Idiots Assemble: Spitting Image The Musical

Type: Musical

Address: Charing Cross Rd, London WC2H 0JP

What to expect: Witness the greatest cast ever assembled live on stage, as the world-famous Spitting Image puppets tread the boards of London’s theatreland for the first time ever in Idiots Assemble: Spitting Image The Musical.

See Tom Cruise as you’ve never seen him before as he’s tasked by His Majesty The King to create the U.K.’s very own “Magnificent Seven” of celebrity misfits to save the nation from a cabal of dark forces seeking to destroy it - that’s all the usual suspects. And James Corden.

Don’t miss this theatrical spectacle as all your favourite villains face off with Tiny Top Gun Tom and his band of rubbery heroes. There’s songs. There’s dancing. There’s absolutely no respect paid to anyone.

Running times: tbc

Tickets: from £25

Piccadilly Theatre - Moulin Rouge!

Type: Musical

Address: 16 Denman St, London W1D 7DY

What to expect: Glitz, grandeur and glory comes to life on the stage of London’s Piccadilly theatre with the spectacular Moulin Rouge! The Musical. It’s a world of splendour and romance that the West End has never seen before. And if that isn’t enough to convince you that this mash-up musical is worth seeing, maybe the 5 Drama Desk Awards, 11 Outer Critics Circle Awards, and 14 Tony Award Nominations will be.

A world where bohemians and aristocrats meet in the middle to enjoy cultivating charm, Harold Zidler compels you to take a seat and revel in the extravaganza that is Moulin Rouge! The Musical. Expect an exceptional performance of truth, beauty, freedom and above all - love.

The show remains rooted in Baz Luhrmann’s revolutionary film

Running times: 2 hours 45 minutes (including interval)

Tickets: from £15

Playhouse Theatre - Cabaret

Type: Musical

Address: Northumberland Ave, London WC2N 5DE

What to expect: One of the most successful musicals of all time, CABARET features the songs Wilkommen, Don’t Tell Mama, Mein Herr, Maybe This Time, Money and the title number. It has music by John Kander, lyrics by Fred Ebb, book by Joe Masteroff, based on the play by John Van Druten and stories by Christopher Isherwood.

In a time when the world is changing forever, there is one place where everyone can be free. Welcome to the Kit Kat Club, London. Come hear the music play.

Currently booking to 29 June 2024.

Running times: 2 hours 45 minutes (including interval)

Tickets: from £25

Prince Edward Theatre - Ain't Too Proud

Type: Musical

Address: Old Compton St, London W1D 4HS

What to expect: Ain't Too Proud is the exhilarating new musical following the remarkable journey of The Temptations from the streets of Detroit to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

Tony Award-winning choreography and Grammy Award-winning music tell a thrilling story of brotherhood, loyalty and betrayal set to the beat of the group’s most treasured hits, including My Girl, Just My Imagination, Get Ready, Papa Was a Rolling Stone and so many more.

Running times: 2 hours 40 minutes (including interval)

Tickets: from £29.50

Prince of Wales Theatre - The Book of Mormon

Type: Musical

Address: Coventry St, London W1D 6AS

What to expect: The smash-hit musical, the Book of Mormon is from South Park creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone. It follows two missionaries of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints as they attempt to preach the faith to the inhabitants of a remote Ugandan village.

The earnest young men are challenged by the lack of interest from the locals, who are distracted by more pressing issues such as HIV/AIDS, famine, female genital mutilation, child molestation, and oppression by the local warlord.

Running times: 2 hours 20 minutes (including interval)

Tickets: from £22.75

Savoy Theatre - A Little Life

Type: Play

Address: Savoy Ct, Strand, London WC2R 0ET

What to expect: James Norton (Happy Valley) stars in the theatrical event of 2023 as visionary director Ivo van Hove (A View from the Bridge) stages the English language premiere of A Little Life.

A Little Life follows four college friends in New York City: aspiring actor Willem, successful architect Malcolm, struggling artist JB, and prodigious lawyer Jude.

As ambition, addiction, and pride threaten to pull the group apart, they always find themselves bound by their love for Jude and the mysteries of his past. But when those secrets come to light, they finally learn that to know Jude St Francis is to understand the limitless potential of love in the face of life.

Booking through 5 August 2023.

Running times: 3 hours 40 minutes (includng interval)

Tickets: from £115

Shaftesbury Theatre - Mrs Doubtfire The Musical

Type: Musical

Address: 210 Shaftesbury Ave, London WC2H 8DP

What to expect: Based on the classic film of the same name. Out-of-work actor Daniel will do anything for his kids. After losing custody in a messy divorce, he creates the alter ego of Scottish nanny Euphegenia Doubtfire in a desperate attempt to stay in their lives. As his new character takes on a life of its own, Mrs. Doubtfire teaches Daniel more than he bargained for about how to be a father.

Mrs. Doubtfire has been created by a transatlantic team of award-winning artists, with a book by Karey Kirkpatrick and John O’Farrell, original music and lyrics by Wayne and Karey Kirkpatrick (the Tony Award-nominated team behind Something Rotten!, along with O’Farrell), direction by 4-time Tony winner Jerry Zaks (Hello, Dolly!), scenic design by David Korins (Hamilton), choreography by Lorin Latarro (Waitress), and music supervision by Ethan Popp (Tina: The Tina Turner Musical).

Running times: 2 hours 30 minutes (including interval)

Tickets: from £22.50

@sohoplace - Brokeback Mountain

Type: Play

Address: 4 Soho Pl, Charing Cross Rd, London W1D 3BG

What to expect: based on Annie Proulx's short story of the same name - which also inspired Ang Lee's 2000s film. Wyoming 1963: a wild landscape where people live in extreme rural poverty in tight, insular and conservative communities.

When Ennis and Jack take jobs on the isolated Brokeback Mountain, all their certainties of life change forever as they flounder in unexpected emotional waters of increasing depth. Dan Gillespie Sells’ beautiful Country and Western songs weave heartbreakingly through this intense tale of an irresistible and hidden love spanning twenty years and its tragic consequences.

Strictly limited run until 12 August.

Running times: 90 minutes (no interval)

Tickets: from £29.50

Sondheim Theatre - Les Misérables

Type: Musical

Address: 51 Shaftesbury Ave, London W1D 6BA

What to expect: A sung-through musical, Les Mis is one of the most famous West End shows. Based on Victor Hugo's 1862 novel of the same name, it features music from Claude-Michel Schönberg as well as lyrics by Alain Boublil and Jean-Marc Natel.

The production at Sondheim Theatre is from Cameron Mackintosh and it has been acclaimed during its run.

Running times: 2 hours 50 minutes (interval including)

Tickets: from £20

St Martin's Theatre - The Mousetrap

Type: Play

Address: West St, London WC2H 9NZ

What to expect: The world's longest running play, the Mousetrap was written by the one-and-only Agatha Christie. As news spreads of a murder in London, a group of seven strangers find themselves snowed in at a remote countryside guesthouse.

When a police sergeant arrives, the guests discover – to their horror – that a killer is in their midst! One by one, the suspicious characters reveal their sordid pasts. Which one is the murderer? Who will be their next victim? Can you solve this world-famous mystery for yourself?

Book through to 25 November 2023.

Running times: 2 hours 20 minutes

Tickets: from £25

Theatre Royal, Drury Lane - Frozen The Musical

Type: Musical

Address: Catherine St, London WC2B 5JF

What to expect: Based on the smash hit Disney film of the same name, Frozen The Musical brings the story of Elsa and Anna to the West End stage. The award-winning musical brings to life a world of sumptuous beauty, humour and iconic music in a jaw-dropping production to melt hearts of all ages.

When Queen Elsa’s hidden powers plunge the land of Arendelle into an eternal winter, her sister Anna sets out to find her and save the kingdom before it’s too late. But as the storm rages on, both sisters must learn that only an act of true love can thaw a frozen heart

Running times: 2 hours 20 minutes (including interval)

Tickets: from £29.50

Theatre Royal Haymarket - Accidental Death of an Anarchist

Type: Play

Address: 18 Suffolk St, London SW1Y 4HT

What to expect: An Anarchist has fallen to his death from a police station window. The question is: did he jump or was he thrown?

As the police attempt to avoid yet another scandal, a mysterious imposter is arrested and brought in for questioning. Seizing the chance to put on a show, he leads the officers in an ever more ridiculous reconstruction of their official account, hilariously exposing the cover-ups, corruption and profound idiocy at the heart of the police.

This classic farce by Dario Fo and Franca Rame storms the Theatre Royal Haymarket in a bang up to the minute version from award-winning writer Tom Basden and director Daniel Raggett.

Running times: 2 hours (including interval)

Tickets: from £15

Trafalgar Theatre - Jersey Boys

Type: Musical

Address: 14 Whitehall, London SW1A 2DY

What to expect: The musical tells the story of four guys from New Jersey who had a sound nobody had ever heard… and the radio just couldn’t get enough of. They were just four guys from New Jersey, until they sang their very first note. They had a sound nobody had ever heard… and the radio just couldn’t get enough of. But while their harmonies were perfect onstage, off stage it was a very different story—a story that has made them an international sensation all over again.

From the streets of New Jersey to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, this is the musical that’s too good to be true. The show is packed with their hits, including Beggin’, Sherry, Walk Like A Man, December, 1963 (Oh What a Night), Big Girls Don’t Cry, My Eyes Adored You, Let’s Hang On (To What We’ve Got), Bye Bye Baby, Can’t Take My Eyes Off You, Working My Way Back to You, Fallen Angel, Rag Doll and Who Loves You.

Running times: 2 hours 30 minutes

Tickets: from £25

Vaudeville Theatre - Six

Type: Musical

Address: 404 Strand, London WC2R 0NH

What to expect: Created by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, prepare to lose your head and experience the Tudor Wives’ lives as they turn back the clock and take to the stage to reclaim their crowns and retell their stories of love, loss and the infamous ex they all have in common.

Join Aragon, Boleyn, Seymour, Cleves, Howard and Parr, backed by their fiercely all-female band, the Ladies in Waiting, and Get Down to a royal retelling of the sassiest story in British Her-story.

Running times: 80 minutes (no interval)

Tickets: from £19.50

Victoria Palace Theatre - Hamilton

Type: Musical

Address: 79 Victoria St, London SW1E 5EA

What to expect: Hamilton is the story of America's Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, an immigrant from the West Indies who became George Washington's right-hand man during the Revolutionary War and helped shape the very foundations of the America we know today. The score blends hip-hop, jazz, blues, rap, R&B and Broadway - the story of America then, as told by America now.

Hamilton has book, music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, is directed by Thomas Kail, with choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire and is based on Ron Chernow's biography of Alexander Hamilton.

Running times: 2 hours 45 minutes (including interval)

Tickets: from £20

Wyndham's Theatre - Oklahoma!

Type: Musical

Address: Charing Cross Rd, London WC2H 0DA

What to expect: the first musical written by the duo of Rodgers and Hammerstein. Oklahoma! is based on the 1931 play Green Grow the Lilacs and follows farm girl Laurey Williams and her courtship by two rival suitors, cowboy Curly McLain and the sinister and frightening farmhand Jud Fry.

Daniel Fish's bold interpretation recently enjoyed a sold-out run at the Young Vic following sold-out runs in New York and across the U.S. on tour.

Running times: 2 hours 50 minutes (including interval)