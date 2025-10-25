The clocks change this weekend - here’s what time it happens, whether they’re going forward or back and what it all means.

Autumn is here; the days are getting longer, the nights are getting longer, and there’s a definite chill in the air.

Along with the change of season comes a change in the clocks. This happens twice a year, every year. In the UK, it’s every March and every October.

But, even though it happens at the same time every year there’s still some confusion about what exactly is going on and why. So, here’s all the answers you need.

When do the clocks change?

The clocks will change in the early hours of Sunday morning (October 26) in the UK. The clocks always change on the last weekend in March and again on the last weekend in October, and always in the early hours of the Sunday morning.

What time do the clocks change?

The clocks officially change at 2am in October and 1am in March. But, most people change their clocks manually before they go to bed on the Saturday night to avoid any confusion when they wake up on the Sunday morning.

For most, there’s no need to change the clock on their phone, however, as these are set to change automatically - though do double check your settings.

Are the clocks going forwards or backwards?

The clocks go backwards in October and forward in March. To help you remember which way to turn your clocks, think of the phrase ‘fall back, spring forward’.

What does Daylight Saving Time ends mean?

Daylight Savings Time is also known as British Summer Time. This is the time followed between March and October in the UK. As it ends, Greenwich Mean Time starts and will last between October and March.

Daylight Savings Time refers to the fact that in the spring and summer there is more daylight during the day, so this time period ending does simply mean that there will be more darkness and less light.