Remembrance Day commemorates the anniversary of the signing of the Armistice which signalled the end of World War One in 1918

Millions of Brits will fall silent to remember and honour the service men and women who died in World War One.

Each November a silence is held on Remembrance Day and Remembrance Sunday to commemorate the signing of the Armistice.

The Armistice was an agreement signed in 1918 to find peace and an end to the conflict between allied forces, including Britain, and Germany.

It was a prelude to the controversial Treaty of Versailles which was signed by the leaders of Britain, USA and France at a meeting where Germany, Austria and Hungary were not invited.

This is when Remembrance Day, also known as Armistice Day, falls in 2022 time of silence, how long it lasts and why it is still commemorated more than 100 years on...

Date of the Remembrance Day silence

The Remembrance Day silence takes place each year on 11 November.

Time of the Remembrance Day silence

Each year the Remembrance Day silence is observed at 11am on 11 November.

How long does the Remembrance Day silence last?

The Remembrance Day silence last for two minutes, starting at 11am on 11 November each year.

Why do we commemorate Remembrance Day?

Each year there is a national day of memorial to remember the men and women who served during World War One.

A two minute silence is observed as a nation falls silent to commemorate the sacrifice of so many who fought and died in the conflict.

The silence is observed at the same time and date of the year allied forces, including Britain, and Germany agreed to end the fighting on land, sea and air.

The Armistice came into effect on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month and is still commemorated to this day as the world remembers and honours those who served.

How is Remembrance Day different to Remembrance Sunday?

Remembrance Day is also known as Armistice Day.

It is different to Remembrance Sunday which takes place on the second Sunday of November each year.

Remembrance Sunday sees many people flock to the Cenotaph in London for the National Service of Remembrance.

Attendees tend to include senior members of the Royal Family, senior figures of the government and usually features a march past.