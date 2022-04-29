There’s not going to be a fifth series of Ozark - though season four has been released in two halves

Ozark series 4 is the final series of the Netflix series. That means there will not be a fifth instalment of the popular crime drama.

However, Series 4 is being split into two parts – it is fourteen episodes total, with the first seven arriving on January 21, and the second seven expected to arrive later this year.

So, depending on how you look at it, Series 4 Part 1 and Series 4 Part 2 could be considered Series 4 and Series 5.

Here’s everything you need to know about Series 5 of Ozark (which is not happening, unless you start getting into the semantics of it all).

Will there be a season 5 of Ozark?

Not exactly, no. Season 4 is the last series of Ozark, but it is being released in two halves.

Previous seasons have had 10 episodes each, but Season 4 has 14 episodes.

It’s being released in two halves, with 7 episodes available soon and a further 7 episodes available at a later date.

Appearing on the Jimmy Fallon show, star Jason Bateman said “We’re going to do 14 episodes instead of 10, and we’re going to split them up in two, so it’ll be seven and seven. So it really will be like season four and season five, but they’re shorter.”

So, there isn’t officially a Season 5 of Ozark, but you could think of it that way if you want to.

When is Ozark season 4 being released?

All 7 episodes of Ozark season 4 part 1 became available to stream on Netflix on Friday January 21.

All 7 episodes of Ozark season 4 part 2 became available to stream on Netflix on Friday April 29.

Where can I see the trailer for Ozark season 4 part 2?

You can see the trailer right here, and watch Jason Bateman and Laura Linney start to deal with the devastating consequences of their actions.

Who is in the cast of Ozark season 4?

Jason Bateman stars as Martin “Marty” Byrde, a financial advisor who launders money for a drug cartel. You’ll know Bateman from a number of films, like Horrible Bosses, Juno, or Game Night, and of course from Arrested Development as well.

Laura Linney plays Wendy Byrde, Martin’s wife and a political campaigner who gets drawn into his money laundering operation as the series continues. Linney is a prolific actor, and you’ll likely recognise her from things like The Truman Show, The Squid and the Whale, The Big C, or Frasier.

Also returning for Ozark Season 4 are Felix Solis (The Good Wife), Julia Garner (Maniac), Charlie Tahan (Gotham) and Jessica Frances Dukes (Jessica Jones).