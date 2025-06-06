Students verified reviews of 209 universities in England reveal top 10 rankings for 2026.

Which university to choose is one of the biggest decisions a young person has to make but the release of the latest student-led rankings might make picking the right one a little easier. Based on 28,430 verified reviews across 209 universities, Uni Compare has unveiled its rankings for unis in England, offering those heading into higher education an insight on what they can expect.

Since launching these rankings in 2020, Uni Compare has become a trusted resource for prospective students, with this year's data drawing from their largest review database yet and the platform has now released its highly anticipated 2026 league tables.

The 2026 rankings represent the culmination of 28,430 verified student reviews and ratings collected across 209 universities. Since the platform's inception, Uni Compare has amassed over 151,000 reviews and ratings, creating one of the UK's most comprehensive student-led review databases focused exclusively on the university experience.

Middlesex University tops the rankings with an overall score of 4.23, followed by Liverpool John Moores University (4.22) and Nottingham Trent University (4.21). Student recommendation rates across the top 10 universities range from 95% to 100%, with Newcastle University achieving perfect student endorsement - the tight competition reflecting the high standard of student satisfaction across England's universities.

Uni Compare's methodology combines quantitative data from official sources including HESA and KIS datasets with qualitative student feedback collected through their website and mobile app. All reviews undergo verification processes including CAPTCHA checks and IP monitoring to maintain authenticity.

Best rated universities in England for 2026 revealed | Chris Ison/PA Wire

The platform uses a hybrid scoring system that weighs both average ratings and review volume, giving greater statistical reliability to institutions with larger sample sizes.

Uni Compare 2026 university league table

Middlesex University: Score 4.23, recommended percentage 96% Liverpool John Moores University: Score 4.22, recommended percentage 97% Nottingham Trent University: Score 4.21, recommended percentage 98% Newcastle University: Score 4.16, recommended percentage 100% Edge Hill University: Score 4.16, recommended percentage 98% University of Liverpool: Score 4.15, recommended percentage 99% University of Derby: Score 4.15, recommended percentage 96% Leeds Beckett University: Score 4.08, recommended percentage 99% The University of Salford: Score 4.05, recommended percentage 98% University of Sheffield: Score 4.03, recommended percentage 95%

Claiming the top spot, Middlesex University, stands out particularly for its course quality and graduate careers support. The university demonstrates consistent performance across all categories, including accommodation, student social life, and percentage of students recommending the institution.

Liverpool John Moores University follows closely in second place, achieving the highest student social score among the top five. The university shows strong accommodation ratings and course quality, though graduate careers support is slightly lower. However, student satisfaction remains high.

Nottingham Trent University secures third place boasting the second-highest student social score and strong course quality. While accommodation scores lower, the university compensates with solid graduate careers support and an impressive recommendation rate.

Newcastle University ties for fourth position overall but achieves the remarkable distinction of 100% student recommendation rate. The university excels in student social life - the highest rated among all in the top 10 - and accommodation, though graduate careers support lags behind competitors.

Edge Hill University shares fourth place and is distinguished by the highest accommodation rating among the top five. The university maintains balanced performance with course quality and graduate careers.

The data reveals some interesting regional patterns, with northern England universities dominating the top positions. Liverpool, Newcastle, and Nottingham represent major student cities outside London, suggesting strong student satisfaction in these urban centers.

Student social scores consistently rank high across the top five, ranging from 4.02 to 4.48, indicating vibrant campus communities. Graduate careers scores show more variation, from 3.85 to 4.23, highlighting different strengths in employability support across institutions.

Owen O'Neill, founder of Uni Compare, said: “What stands out this year is just how competitive the top positions are. The top universities’ scores are separated by just hundredths of points, which shows the high standard across England's universities.

“The rankings reveal what students are actually experiencing day-to-day, from the quality of their accommodation to how well they're being prepared for their careers. The recommendation rates tell a compelling story too - when 95% to 100% of students say they'd recommend their university, that speaks volumes.

“Students can use this data to see where universities actually excel. If social life is important to you, Newcastle stands out. If you're focused on course quality, Middlesex's score is impressive. Having this breadth of student feedback means it shows the real picture, not just the marketing messages.”

For the full ranking of all universities, visit the complete full ranking on Uni Compare's website.