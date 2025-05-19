Brunel University win Championship​ final at Twickenham

Mark Chappell

Brunel University lead Matt Ingram could not hide his delight after his side produced a stunning performance to win the Men’s Counties 1 Championship​ final at Allianz Stadium, Twickenham. The Uxbridge-based side swept past Stamford 45-15 in the southwest London sunshine thanks to a five-try burst during the first half which put them in total control of proceedings.

Brunel, who lost 43-31 in the Counties 2 Championship final to Old Rutlishians last year, did not let up during the second half either, adding two more scores to complete the comprehensive win. “I am massively proud of the boys,” said Ingram. “We have been going for nearly 10 months and have played 26 games up to this point, only dropping one.

“It has taken a lot of effort to keep the boys motivated and to their credit, they have continued to work hard and have not complained once. This victory is a massive reward for their effort, and I love being part of this with them.”

Brunel captain Jack Thorn broke the deadlock with the try of the match inside the opening 10 minutes. The fly-half intercepted the ball from a stray Stamford pass before sprinting the length of the field to crash over.

Flanker Harvey Hart then struck with a brace – both efforts opportunistically taken from close range - to give Brunel a commanding lead midway through the first half. Winger Ben Radnor further extended the advantage of the Londoners, brilliantly side-stepping his way past the last player in his way to score on 27 minutes.

Stanford refused to roll over however, and George Cox’s battling try in the corner five minutes before the break demonstrated there was still fight left in his team. But Nick Gali’s try minutes before the interval capped off a dominant first half for the university side, with the scoreline reading 33-5.

Brunel’s momentum continued after the break, as Martin Cernohorsky powered over for the men in grey’s sixth try. Stamford’s Freddie Chapman made sure his side would not go scoreless during the second period and Edward Cox made sure his team had the final word after Ollie Thompson had added Brunel’s seventh try.

Ingram is also hoping the triumph will propel his outfit to future success, adding: “We are trying to get this Saturday group as high as we can in terms of promotions as fast as we can, and this result will only help.”

