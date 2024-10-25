Cherubs Nurseries explore Sherwood Forest in Autumn treasure hunt

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Children and staff from Cherubs Nurseries recently took part in an exciting Autumn treasure hunt in Sherwood Forest, as part of the nursery’s ongoing Forest School sessions.

Led by Neve, a dedicated member of the nursery team, the children explored the forest, collecting natural treasures such as pine cones, leaves, and sticks in their treasure bags. These items were later used in activities and crafts back at the nursery, encouraging creativity and hands-on learning.

During the forest adventure, Marley, one of the children, was thrilled to discover a squirrel climbing a tree, which Neve pointed out to the group. The children delighted in observing the wildlife and enjoyed their time outdoors, building their connection with nature and enhancing their sensory experiences.

Forest School sessions, which are a core part of the learning approach at all Cherubs Nurseries, provide children with invaluable opportunities to explore the natural world, develop confidence, and foster a sense of curiosity. Through these outdoor sessions, children are encouraged to engage with their surroundings, boosting both their physical and mental well-being.

Neve and Marley spotting a squirral at Sherwood Forest.

At Cherubs Nurseries, we believe in offering enriching experiences that nurture children’s development in a supportive and engaging environment. We currently have spaces available for children to join our Forest School sessions and other exciting learning activities.

If you are passionate about early years education and are looking for a rewarding career in childcare, Cherubs Nurseries is also recruiting! Join a team that values creativity, child-led learning, and positive, hands-on experiences.