A school principal who was in charge of a skiing trip where pupils allegedly had sex, drank alcohol and had knives has been banned from teaching.

Justine Drury, 52, head of CP Riverside School in Nottingham, which provides education for children aged 13 to 16 with behaviour or social issues, was in charge of the trip to Switzerland in 2017.

One female pupil had sex with other male pupils, including one who blackmailed her into also having sex with him after filming her, a Teaching Regulation Agency (TRA) panel heard.

The CP Riverside School in Nottingham | Google

A second female pupil allegedly had sex with another pupil for £30, the panel heard.

Three knives were found in one pupil’s room, it was alleged.

The panel also heard allegations that pupils were involved in shoplifting, stealing bottles of spirits from the hotel and being intoxicated, concluding that these allegations were proven.

It found that “any ordinary person would view the number of incidents that took place, including sexual activity, criminal activity and underage drinking, and the lack of measures Mrs Drury had in place to deal with such instances, to be completely unacceptable”.

The panel was satisfied that Mrs Drury was guilty of unacceptable professional conduct and that her actions may bring the profession into disrepute for failing to safeguard the pupils.

She is prohibited from the profession indefinitely and cannot teach in any school, sixth form college, youth accommodation or children’s home in England.