A six-year-old boy has tragically died in his sleep after banging his head at school.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Muhammad Yaseen Uddin, known to loved ones as Yaseen, was found dead in his bed on Wednesday morning last week (11 December), after being sent home from school the day before. Marlborough Primary School in Small Heath, Birmingham, had called his mother asking for Yaseen to be picked up as he had hurt his head, but reassured her that it was “nothing serious” and was “just a bump”.

But tragically, after the boy took some Calpol and was put to bed that evening, Yaseen’s mother could not wake him up before school the next morning. Speaking to MailOnline, his grieving father Simriel Uddin paid tribute to his son.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “He was a bright, joyful spirit and he was a beautiful, kind-hearted little boy who passed away in his sleep. He had a head collision in school. The school told my wife ‘Oh, your son has bumped his head’ and when she asked if it was anything serious they said, ‘No it’s nothing serious, it’s just a bump’.”

A six-year-old boy has tragically died in his sleep after banging his head at school. (Photo: GoFundMe) | GoFundMe

After being picked up from school, little Yaseen asked his mother if they could pick up some grapes from the shop before sitting down in front of the TV to watch his favourite show. The young boy, who had four older siblings between the ages of 13 and 22, tucked into a big piece of his sister’s birthday cake before being put to bed.

Tragically, the next morning Simriel received a call while at work from his wife, who told him Yaseen “would not wake up”. He rushed home to find crowds of police and ambulance staff outside his home.

Yaseen’s body has not yet been released to his family, as tests are being carried out to determine how he died. His bereaved family are waiting to bury his body.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Simriel believes the school should have taken further action to look into Yaseen’s head injury. He said: “I feel let down [by] the school but I also believe it is written, as a Muslim, that when your time comes, your time comes. They need to have medical staff in school because under Leigh Trust this is the second time a child has had a bump and passed away, just prior to Covid.

“So they need to be more alert and there needs to be first-aiders in schools to pick up on these signs.” A GoFundMe page has been set up by Yaseen's father to raise funds to build a mosque in his memory, with more than £5,000 of the £8,000 goal being raised so far.

Razia Ali, executive head teacher, told the Independent: “Our school community has been left devastated by the tragic passing of one of our wonderful and much-loved pupils. Yaseen was an incredibly helpful, kind and caring pupil who brought a smile to the face of everyone who came across him. I know I speak for everyone when I say he will be deeply missed. All our thoughts and prayers are with Yaseen’s family and friends.

“Our dedicated pastoral team is providing full support to all our pupils and colleagues as we come to terms with this very sad loss. We will consider a suitable way to commemorate Yaseen at an appropriate time and after discussion with his family.”