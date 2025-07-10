Digital expert turned FE teacher on how he is helping close the UK’s £23bn digital skills gap
Andrew Martin, who has been teaching digital skills in FE for 8 years, is one of the educators helping to close the South East’s digital skills gap. Teaching runs in Andrew’s family - his mother was a teacher and his grandfather a headmaster - so it was always a natural ambition. After studying media and working as a technician in a Further Education (FE) college, Andrew transitioned into teaching. Today, he splits his time between teaching and managing Xtend Digital, a cutting-edge facility specialising in VR and AR. There, he connects students with real-world projects - from BBC productions to healthcare training tools -giving them hands-on experience with the latest digital technologies. As the digital landscape evolves, Andrew’s story shows how industry professionals can play a vital role in preparing the next generation. If you’ve got the skills, there’s never been a better time to teach them.
Andrew Martin, a Further Education teacher in Games Design and Creative Media at USP College, shares: “Young people have so much potential - and sometimes all it takes is the right opportunity to help them realise it. That’s where further education can make a real difference. Whether it’s through hands-on learning or industry-relevant skills, FE gives learners the tools, confidence, and direction to thrive in their careers.
As we approach World Youth Skills Day, it’s a chance to reflect on how important it is to support young people in building their futures. FE plays a vital role in that - not just by teaching skills, but by opening doors and raising aspirations.
Being an FE teacher has been one of the most meaningful experiences of my life. It’s a privilege to be part of someone’s journey - to see them grow, succeed, and realise what they’re capable of. For anyone with industry experience, it’s a truly rewarding way to give back and inspire the next generation.”
Learn more about opportunities within FE teaching here: https://www.teachinfurthereducation.education.gov.uk/?originalReferrer=