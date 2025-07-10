Digital expert turned FE teacher on how he is helping close the UK’s £23bn digital skills gap

Ahead of World Youth Skills Day (15 July), meet Andrew Martin from Southend on Sea, a digital expert turned FE teacher, who is helping to close one of the UK’s most urgent skills gaps - digital capability.

As the digital economy accelerates, the demand for essential digital skills is becoming critical. New research shows that equipping the UK workforce with these skills could unlock over £23 billion in annual economic gains. According to the University of Birmingham, the South East, alongside London, leads the UK in digital skills demand, but also faces significant risk. Without action, over 380,000 jobs could be at risk nationally by 2030, with South East bearing a major share of the economic cost.

Andrew Martin, who has been teaching digital skills in FE for 8 years, is one of the educators helping to close the South East’s digital skills gap. Teaching runs in Andrew’s family - his mother was a teacher and his grandfather a headmaster - so it was always a natural ambition. After studying media and working as a technician in a Further Education (FE) college, Andrew transitioned into teaching. Today, he splits his time between teaching and managing Xtend Digital, a cutting-edge facility specialising in VR and AR. There, he connects students with real-world projects - from BBC productions to healthcare training tools -giving them hands-on experience with the latest digital technologies. As the digital landscape evolves, Andrew’s story shows how industry professionals can play a vital role in preparing the next generation. If you’ve got the skills, there’s never been a better time to teach them.

Andrew Martin, a Further Education teacher in Games Design and Creative Media at USP College, shares: “Young people have so much potential - and sometimes all it takes is the right opportunity to help them realise it. That’s where further education can make a real difference. Whether it’s through hands-on learning or industry-relevant skills, FE gives learners the tools, confidence, and direction to thrive in their careers.

As we approach World Youth Skills Day, it’s a chance to reflect on how important it is to support young people in building their futures. FE plays a vital role in that - not just by teaching skills, but by opening doors and raising aspirations.

Being an FE teacher has been one of the most meaningful experiences of my life. It’s a privilege to be part of someone’s journey - to see them grow, succeed, and realise what they’re capable of. For anyone with industry experience, it’s a truly rewarding way to give back and inspire the next generation.”

Learn more about opportunities within FE teaching here: https://www.teachinfurthereducation.education.gov.uk/?originalReferrer=