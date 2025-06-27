As many as 1 in 20 children may struggle with this anxiety-related issue 😟

The summer holidays are nearly here - but it can be a tumultuous time for families dealing with EBSA

Emotionally Based School Avoidance is when children resist going to school for emotional or mental health reasons

The new school year can be a flashpoint for some young people

Luckily, an expert says there is plenty parents can do to ready their child for this transition

Children need an education, and going to school as often as possible is typically a big part of that.

But sometimes, fear and anxiety about school can get in the way, especially in times of change, like the transition from primary to secondary school. Some children even find it so overwhelming that they resist going, whether that be to a certain class, or to school altogether.

For families struggling with Emotionally Based School Avoidance (EBSA), the upcoming summer holidays can be both a challenge – and an opportunity. But what should parents who find themselves in this situation do, especially over the break?

Mikaela Shalders is the clinical operations director at Momenta Connect, as well as being an occupational therapist at The London Children’s Practice. She’s given us some advice on how parents can stop their child’s school anxiety from spiralling over the summer, as well as on what you can do if they resist going back to class.

Here’s what she had to say:

Mikaela Shalders (bottom left) says that children with EBSA are overwhelmed, rather than defiant | (Image: National World/Adobe Stock/Supplied)

What is EBSA?

EBSA – or Emotionally Based School Avoidance – is a term used to describe young people who find it hard to attend school due to emotional factors, like anxiety. This can often mean long periods of absence, where they miss out on important learning.

According to the Government’s latest absence and attendance figures for the last full school year (2023/24) one in five pupils were ‘persistently absent’ from school, meaning they missed at least 10% of half-days in class. While not all of them will have been children struggling with EBSA, one council says pre-pandemic research suggests between 1-5% of young people will struggle with it at some point during their time at school – although this figure may now be much higher.

Unfortunately, missing a lot of school can have a big impact on a child’s education. A recent Department for Education report found that even missing just 10 days of school in Year 6 or Year 11 can have a significant impact on pupil achievement in both their SAT exams, and their GCSEs.

What can parents do to help - especially over the holidays?

After the summer holidays comes a new school year, and Ms Shalders told us that “entering into a new school or new class can trigger lots of different feelings”.

But it was important to remember that children with emotionally based school avoidance weren't just refusing to go to class out of defiance. “They're overwhelmed,” she added. “[But] summer is a chance to reduce that overwhelm before it spikes in September.”

School can provide structure, belonging, and identity. Without it, she said summer can feel destabilising – especially for anxious or neurodivergent children. Luckily, there were ways to keep them grounded.

“Routine is reassuring. Even a loose daily structure at home, wake-up times, meal schedules, and quiet time, can make a big difference,” she continued. “One of the simplest but most effective strategies is to keep the connection with school alive, through a short message from a teacher, a classroom photo, or a casual school visit.”

Families can even create 'calm kits' at home, filled with sensory items, visuals, or breathing tools to help children self-soothe and regulate their emotions. But it was also important to adapt your strategy to how your child is feeling.

“Ask your child open-ended questions like, 'What’s the hardest part about school?’ and ‘What would make you feel safer going back?’ These insights can guide your support,” Ms Shalders said. “Summer isn’t downtime for families facing EBSA, it’s preparation time. Early planning and support improve the chances of a confident September return.”

You should also take the time to appreciate the little wins. She added: “Every small step matters. Celebrate what children can do over summer, not just the barriers they face.”

When to get help

Physical complaints, panic around school-related talk, or different behaviours at home versus school may signal your child needs professional support, Ms Shalders said.

“Schools can help by assigning a named staff contact for vulnerable pupils and co-creating reintegration plans with families and pastoral teams,” she continued. “It’s not about forcing a full-time return right away. For some pupils, a gentle start, like half-days or arriving with a trusted adult, sets them up for long-term success.”

Your local authority may also be able to help. Many councils have dedicated information pages on EBSA on their websites, usually under either schools or SEND information. Here’s the West Sussex County Council page as an example of what they look like. These will feature guidance for parents or carers, and outline the support available to local families.

Momenta Connect has created a free downloadable guide you can find online here, to help families and schools support children with EBSA over the summer. It's packed with practical tools, calming strategies, and planning templates to ease the transition - and support a “calmer, more confident return to school”.