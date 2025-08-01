From sun loungers to study sessions: Why Brits are choosing online courses over holidays

Online Course

UK professionals are choosing to upskill instead of unwind, using summer leave to boost their careers through online learning.

Faced with job market uncertainty, rising living costs, and emerging technologies, more UK professionals are choosing to upskill over unwind, spending their summer holidays studying business, data, and leadership instead of jetting off to sunny escapes.

Instead of checking into a resort, they're logging into platforms offering flexible, globally recognised postgraduate qualifications. According to data from University of Technology Sydney Online, The Open University and FutureLearn, there has been a 21% increase in summer enrolments for online professional development courses in the UK since 2023, with the highest growth among workers aged 25 to 40.

The trend reveals a cultural shift in how Brits perceive time off. While many still value rest, others are reframing summer breaks as windows for intentional growth, not just relaxation. A 2024 LinkedIn UK Workforce Report found that over 52% of Gen Z professionals are actively pursuing new qualifications to boost employability and stay competitive, even during annual leave.

With flexible schedules, asynchronous learning, and support built for remote learners, online education is the preferred route for those looking to transform their careers without hitting pause on life.

Why More UK Professionals Are Skilling Up This Summer

Economic uncertainty is driving action: With inflation, interest rate hikes, and tech-driven job disruption, many see professional development as the smartest form of personal investment.

Professional FOMO is real: As LinkedIn becomes a highlight reel of achievements and certifications, professionals are motivated to stay visible, relevant, and career-ready.

Better ROI than a holiday (in some cases): A week's trip abroad may offer temporary rest, but a short course could lead to long-term career growth, a promotion, or a pivot.

5 Smart Tips for Professionals Taking Courses Over Summer

Treat learning time like a meeting.

Block out consistent weekly time slots and treat them as non-negotiable to stay on track.

Start with short, stackable programmes.

Graduate certificates or short courses can often count toward a full degree, making the commitment feel manageable.

Study from anywhere.

Take advantage of online flexibility, whether you’re in the garden, at a co-working space, or on a UK staycation.

Set weekly micro-goals.

Breaking down your course into small, achievable milestones helps maintain motivation and avoids burnout.

Pick courses aligned to your future goals.

Choose modules that feed directly into your next role or promotion, such as digital strategy, leadership, or data skills.

“We’re seeing a definite shift in how professionals approach time off. In the UK, more individuals are using their summer break to make strategic moves for their future, especially as the workplace becomes more competitive and tech-driven.

Our online programmes are built to support exactly that. With fully flexible scheduling, asynchronous learning, and access to world-class academic support, our students are able to progress their careers from anywhere, be it a home office in London or a countryside cottage in Devon.

Some of our most in-demand UK student pathways include the Master of Technology Management and Graduate Certificate in Business Analytics, both offering immediate, applicable skills for professionals working in finance, consulting, health, and tech.

In uncertain times, professional development is not just a nice-to-have. It’s a smart investment. We’re proud to see more UK learners using this time of year not just to rest, but to realign with their goals and gain a competitive edge,” says a Spokesperson from University of Technology Sydney Online.