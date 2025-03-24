A primary school teacher has been banned after showing up to work drunk two months into the job — including taking part in a school assembly with pupils.

Ashley Atkin, 34, who taught at Horn’s Mill Primary School in Cheshire, has been prohibited from teaching indefinitely after a professional conduct panel found she attended the school on October 20, 2023 smelling strongly of alcohol and unable to carry out her duties.

Ms Atkin had only started at the school on September 1, 2023. Just a few months earlier, she had been convicted of drink-driving in July, a conviction she failed to disclose prior to her employment in which she was banned from driving for 18 months and fined.

On October 20, colleagues described Ms Atkin as appearing “fragile” with puffy, watery eyes and trying to mask the smell of alcohol with heavy perfume. A member of staff entered her darkened classroom that morning and found her sitting alone in front of a computer, without having set up any classroom activities.

Despite her condition, Ms Atkin attended the school’s early morning ‘Big Cheese’ assembly — a regular event where each class celebrates a standout pupil.

Witnesses said she led her Year 1 class into the hall but failed to seat the children properly, instead sitting away from them, which required another staff member to intervene. She appeared “dazed and staggering”, and was “unsteady on her feet”.

During the assembly, she was expected to announce her class’s ‘Big Cheese’ winner. However, another staff member told the panel that Ms Atkin whispered “Who is Big Cheese?” before handing over the certificate and saying, “You do it.” Staff described her eyes as “glazed” and her responses as “slow”.

When questioned by school leaders, Ms Atkin denied drinking that morning but admitted to having consumed a bottle and a small glass of wine the previous night. She was later sent home by senior staff, who deemed her unfit to continue teaching.

A disciplinary investigation found that her behaviour impaired her ability to safeguard and supervise pupils. One colleague stated: “I felt (the children in her class) weren’t safe with her... her slow reaction and communication with us as staff and a lack of awareness, that meant that the children potentially were not safe.”

The panel concluded that her conduct amounted to “unacceptable professional conduct, conduct likely to bring the profession into disrepute, and that her previous conviction” was a relevant offence.

“Ms Atkin was teaching on 20 October 2023; she went to work, on her evidence, having drunk a bottle and a glass of wine during the early hours of the morning. She was seen to be staggering in the school, her eyes were glazed, and she appeared drunk,” the panel said.

It added: “She was unprepared to start the school day and unable to lead her class in the assembly to be seated.”

Despite colleagues saying she had the potential to be a good teacher if she sought help, the panel noted a lack of remorse and insight. The Secretary of State accepted the panel’s recommendation and imposed a prohibition order with a minimum two-year review period.

The order, effective from March 3, 2025, means Ms Atkin cannot teach in any school, sixth form college, or children’s home in England unless the ban is lifted. She may apply to have the order reviewed after March 6, 2027, but until then remains barred from the profession. She has the right to appeal the decision in the High Court within 28 days.