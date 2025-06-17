New research unveils Gen Z's most sought-after jobs

Tell us your news

A new TikTok study has revealed that Gen Z's most in-demand job is now artist, overtaking traditional roles such as doctor and lawyer.

Intranet solutions experts at Axero Intranet analysed the volume of career-related hashtags on TikTok, such as #Doctor and #Influencer. The job titles with the highest hashtag volumes then determined the final ranking.

The study reveals that being an artist is now the most sought-after job for Gen Z, with over 37.4 million posts on TikTok. #TikTokArtist and #DigitalArtist are both viral hashtags on the social media site. According to a recent survey by the Careers & Enterprise company, the creative and media industry is now the most sought-after employment field for 15- to 16-year-olds.

Since TikTok’s launch, the social media platform has become a crucial site for artists to promote their work. It has also become a common trend for young artists to share “day-in-the-life of a full-time artist” videos, promoting the industry to younger audiences. While Gen Z is becoming increasingly drawn to creative industries, recent data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics reveals that the arts and entertainment industry now has the highest employee turnover in America.

Modelling is now the second-most sought-after job for Gen Z, amassing a total of 27.8 million posts. #Modelagency has become a popular hashtag on TikTok as influencers frequently offer tips on how beginners can start a career in modelling.

Over the past few years, social media has revitalized the modelling industry, as evidenced by the rise of Instagram models and sponsored brand deals. This study highlights how social media has influenced the industry’s appeal to Gen Z.

Makeup artist is revealed to be the third-most desirable job for Gen Z, with a total of over 22.5 million posts on TikTok. #MakeupTutorial and #MakeupRoutine are both incredibly popular hashtags on the social media site.

Social media has become an incredibly influential tool in the makeup industry, providing makeup artists with a platform to advertise products and connect with clients. TikTok is a crucial source of inspiration, allowing makeup artists to stay up to date with popular trends, techniques, and products.

The research reveals that dancer is the fourth-most in-demand job for Gen Z, amassing a total of 14.9 million posts on TikTok.

Since the app’s launch, “TikTok dances” have become a viral sensation, with many professional dancers jumping in on the latest trends. It has also become common for dancers to share tutorials and show off their latest routines with their followers. #TikTokDancer, #BalletDancer, and #CompetitiveDancer have all become popular hashtags on the social media site, demonstrating the industry’s growing appeal to Gen Z.

Content creator is identified as the fifth most-popular job for Gen Z, with a total of 14.8 million posts on TikTok.

In the age of social media, content creation is becoming a rapidly sought-after profession. Apps like TikTok and Instagram are now packed with content creators working alongside big brands to promote the latest products. The lifestyle of a content creator includes plenty of gifted trips and products, which helps to explain the industry’s appeal to Gen Z.

Interestingly, the study reveals that more traditional jobs, such as doctor and lawyer, appear further down the ranking, with doctor coming in at 17th place and lawyer appearing in 28th.

Some of Gen Z’s less appealing job titles include IT manager, mental health nurse, and wellness coach.

Adam Ilowite, the CEO of Axero Intranet commented: “This research demonstrates the growing appeal of creative industries to Gen Z, despite the recent instability of the arts and entertainment industry. It’s undeniable that social media has utterly transformed the job market, with jobs such as “Influencer” and “Streamer” overtaking more traditional roles such as lawyer and doctor.

“While Gen Z are still drawn to jobs that require traditional skills, with jobs like teacher, chef, and nurse all appearing within the top 25 ranking, this study demonstrates the significant impact social media has had on younger generations’ career prospects.

“It’s slightly disappointing to observe how no jobs in the medical field appear in the top 10 ranking, which is why it will be interesting to observe whether more traditional job roles will appear further down the ranking in future years.”

This information was provided by intranet solutions experts at Axero Intranet.