All students across the UK will have time off to mark the annual celebration of Halloween

Pupils across the UK have frequent holidays from school throughout the year.

The first of the new academic year, which begins in September, comes in October and coincides with the annual celebration of Halloween .

School holidays across England , Scotland , Wales and Northern Ireland do vary, and schools also have the discretion to take a number of staff training and school development days which can affect when individual schools close and re-open.

For this reason, it is important to check when schools in your area, and the particular school your child or children attend, are closed.

So, when does the October half term holiday start in each part of the UK? This is what you need to know.

When will the school holidays be in each part of the UK?

The dates of the October school break varies according to the area of the UK you and your family live in.

The length of time your children have off school also varies according to which one of the four nations you live in.

Here’s all the information you need.

England

There are 333 local authorities in England and some may have slightly different dates when their pupils should return to school, this might depend on teacher training days.

Generally, school children in England have one week off during the October half term break.

This year, schools will close on Friday 21 October and will then reopen on Monday 31 October.

Dates can vary between schools though, so you look at the term calendar for your specific school, which you can find by typing your postcode into the Government website.

Scotland

In Scotland, there are 32 local councils. The holiday dates are a little different and could differ depending on city councils.

Children usually have two weeks off during October.

This year, pupils break on Friday 14 October and return to school on Monday 31 October.

Dates can vary between schools, so you look at the term calendar for your specific school, which you can find by typing your postcode into the My Gov.Scot website.

Wales

In Wales, there are 22 unitary authorities, which in turn are divided into electoral wards and communities.

Welsh pupils tend to break from school later than English and Scottish pupils. This year, they will leave school for their October break on Friday 28 October.

Depending on inset days, children will head back to school about a week later, around Monday 7 November.

Dates can vary between schools, so you look at the term calendar for your specific school, which you can do by visiting the Welsh Government website .

Northern Ireland

In Northern Ireland, there are 11 local councils.

Pupils in Northern Ireland do not have a one or two weeks off for October half term, as their English, Scottish and Welsh friends do.

Instead, they are given two days off to mark the annual celebration of Halloween.

This year, children will be given Monday 31 October and Tuesday 1 November off school.