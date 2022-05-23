Thanks to the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations, pupils this year will enjoy an extra bank holiday away

Holiday dates will vary from school to school (Photo: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

The good news for children - and adults too - is that 2022 boasts an extra bank holiday for everyone to enjoy, in celebration of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

School holidays across Scotland, England, Wales and Northern Ireland will vary, so it’s important to check when schools in your area are off.

Scotland

Dates can vary between schools, so you look at the term calendar for your specific school, which you can find by typing your postcode into the My Gov.Scot website.

Generally, the calendar for schools in Scotland for the year goes as follows:

Platinum Jubilee (changed from 23 May Victoria Day): Thursday 2 and Friday 3 June 2022

Summer holidays: Friday 1 July to Wednesday 17 August 2022

Autumn holiday: Monday 19 September 2022

Mid term break: Monday 17 to Monday 24 October 2022

Christmas holidays: Wednesday 21 December 2022 to Wednesday 4 January 2023

England

Dates can vary between schools, so you look at the term calendar for your specific school, which you can find by typing your postcode into the Government website.

Generally, the calendar for schools in England for year goes as follows:

Platinum Jubilee: Friday 3 June 2022

Summer holiday: Friday 22 July to Wednesday 31 August 2022

Autumn half term holiday: Monday 24 to Friday 28 October 2022

Christmas holiday: Saturday 17 December 2022 to Monday 2 January 2023

Northern Ireland

According to the Northern Ireland Department of Education , the school holidays for the year goes as follows:

Spring bank holiday and Platinum Jubilee bank holiday: Thursday 2 to Friday 3 June 2022

Summer holidays: Friday 1 July to Thursday 1 September 2022

Halloween: Monday 31 October and Tuesday 1 November 2022

Christmas and New Year: Thursday 22 December 2022 to Tuesday 3 January 2023

Wales

Dates can vary between schools, so you look at the term calendar for your specific school, which you can do by visiting the Welsh Government website .

Generally, the calendar for schools in Wales for the year goes as follows: