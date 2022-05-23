Holiday dates will vary from school to school (Photo: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)
The good news for children - and adults too - is that 2022 boasts an extra bank holiday for everyone to enjoy, in celebration of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.
School holidays across Scotland, England, Wales and Northern Ireland will vary, so it’s important to check when schools in your area are off.
Scotland
Dates can vary between schools, so you look at the term calendar for your specific school, which you can find by typing your postcode into the My Gov.Scot website.
Generally, the calendar for schools in Scotland for the year goes as follows:
- Platinum Jubilee (changed from 23 May Victoria Day): Thursday 2 and Friday 3 June 2022
- Summer holidays: Friday 1 July to Wednesday 17 August 2022
- Autumn holiday: Monday 19 September 2022
- Mid term break: Monday 17 to Monday 24 October 2022
- Christmas holidays: Wednesday 21 December 2022 to Wednesday 4 January 2023
England
Dates can vary between schools, so you look at the term calendar for your specific school, which you can find by typing your postcode into the Government website.
Generally, the calendar for schools in England for year goes as follows:
- Platinum Jubilee: Friday 3 June 2022
- Summer holiday: Friday 22 July to Wednesday 31 August 2022
- Autumn half term holiday: Monday 24 to Friday 28 October 2022
- Christmas holiday: Saturday 17 December 2022 to Monday 2 January 2023
Northern Ireland
According to the Northern Ireland Department of Education, the school holidays for the year goes as follows:
- Spring bank holiday and Platinum Jubilee bank holiday: Thursday 2 to Friday 3 June 2022
- Summer holidays: Friday 1 July to Thursday 1 September 2022
- Halloween: Monday 31 October and Tuesday 1 November 2022
- Christmas and New Year: Thursday 22 December 2022 to Tuesday 3 January 2023
Wales
Dates can vary between schools, so you look at the term calendar for your specific school, which you can do by visiting the Welsh Government website.
Generally, the calendar for schools in Wales for the year goes as follows:
- Start of Summer Half Term: 30 May 2022
- End of Summer Half Term: 3 June 2022
- End of Summer Term: 22 July 2022
- Start of Autumn Term: 1 September 2022
- Start of Autumn Half Term: 31 October 2022
- End of Autumn Half Term: 4 November 2022
- End of Autumn Term: 23 December 2022