Outstanding schools, deemed exempt from routine inspections for many years, are now being reinspected by schools watchdog Ofsted. So far, four-fifths have been downgraded.

Hundreds of previously “outstanding” English schools have been downgraded by Ofsted after their first inspection in many years.

Schools judged outstanding had been exempt from routine inspection, but this rule was lifted in 2020. Since then, the watchdog has inspected 371 of the schools, with more than 80% losing their outstanding status.

Ofsted’s Chief Inspector, Amanda Spielman, said: “Regular inspection gives parents confidence in the quality of their child’s school. Exempting outstanding schools deprived parents of up-to-date information. It also left a lot of schools without the constructive challenge that regular inspection provides.

“The exemption was a policy founded on the hope that high standards, once achieved, would never drop, and that freedom from inspection might drive them even higher. These outcomes show that removing a school from scrutiny does not make it better.”

In 2012, the Department for Education made outstanding primary and secondary schools exempt from routine inspection, in an attempt to remove the burden of inspection from highly performing state-funded schools.

The exemption was scrapped in 2020. Of the 3,400 schools graded outstanding at that point, 43% had not had a graded inspection for at least 10 academic years, and a further 38% had gone between five and 10 academic years.

A spokesperson for the Department for Education said: “Being judged as Outstanding is tougher than ever, and despite raising the bar schools need to reach, the Government has rapidly improved school standards, thanks to the tireless efforts of school leaders. Today 87% of schools are now rated as good or outstanding, up from 68% in 2010.

“To ensure parents can have confidence in these ratings, Ofsted is continuing its mission to inspect every school in the country by summer 2025, meaning parents will have an up-to-date assessment of their child’s school.”

But a teachers’ union said the finding that inspection standards were often not maintained showed that the system needed to be overhauled.

Kevin Courtney, joint general secretary of the National Education Union, said: "Far from demonstrating the value of Ofsted, this report shows that the inspectorate makes no material positive difference to schools.

“Schools must be accountable, but Ofsted is thoroughly discredited in the eyes of school leaders, staff and parents. Its findings are frequently unreliable and invalid.

"We need to see a root and branch review of the way schools are inspected. At the moment, Ofsted is driving good teachers away and making education worse.”

Here is a full list of the downgraded schools, according to the Ofsted data. While they are categorised by local authority, many are not run by councils.

East Midlands

Derby: Shelton Infant School, DE24 9EJ, rating changed to Requires Improvement

Derbyshire: Melbourne Infant School, DE73 8JE, rating changed to Good

Derbyshire: Ashover Primary School, S45 0AU, rating changed to Good

Derbyshire: Ladycross Infant School, NG10 5JD, rating changed to Requires Improvement

Derbyshire: The Ecclesbourne School, DE56 4GS, rating changed to Inadequate

Derbyshire: Brockwell Junior School, S40 4NP, rating changed to Good

Leicester: Whitehall Primary School, LE5 6GJ, rating changed to Requires Improvement

Leicestershire: Little Hill Primary, LE18 2GZ, rating changed to Good

Leicestershire: Beauchamp College, LE2 5TP, rating changed to Good

Lincolnshire: The Queen Elizabeth's High School, Gainsborough, DN21 2ST, rating changed to Requires Improvement

Lincolnshire: Queen Elizabeth's Grammar Alford - A Selective Academy, LN13 9HY, rating changed to Good

Lincolnshire: Navenby Church of England Primary School, LN5 0EP, rating changed to Good

Lincolnshire: William Alvey School, NG34 7EA, rating changed to Good

Lincolnshire: The Bluecoat School, PE9 1HE, rating changed to Requires Improvement

Lincolnshire: Branston Community Academy, LN4 1LH, rating changed to Requires Improvement

Lincolnshire: Caistor Grammar School, LN7 6QJ, rating changed to Good

North Northamptonshire: Millbrook Infant School, NN15 5BZ, rating changed to Good

Nottingham: Welbeck Primary School, NG2 1NT, rating changed to Good

Nottinghamshire: Kinoulton Primary School, NG12 3EL, rating changed to Good

Nottinghamshire: Bramcote Hills Primary School, NG9 3GE, rating changed to Good

Nottinghamshire: St Mary Magdalene CofE Primary School, NG17 2HR, rating changed to Good

Nottinghamshire: West Bridgford Junior School, NG2 6DB, rating changed to Good

Nottinghamshire: Willoughby Primary School, LE12 6SS, rating changed to Good

Nottinghamshire: Willow Farm Primary School, NG4 4BN, rating changed to Good

Nottinghamshire: Orchard Primary School and Nursery, NG17 8JY, rating changed to Good

Nottinghamshire: James Peacock Infant and Nursery School, NG11 6DS, rating changed to Requires Improvement

Nottinghamshire: Wood's Foundation CofE Primary School, NG14 6DX, rating changed to Requires Improvement

Nottinghamshire: East Bridgford St Peters Church of England Academy, NG13 8PG, rating changed to Good

West Northamptonshire: St Loys Church of England Primary Academy, Weedon Lois, NN12 8PP, rating changed to Good

West Northamptonshire: Northampton School for Girls, NN3 6DG, rating changed to Good

East of England

Bedford: Sharnbrook Primary, MK44 1PF, rating changed to Requires Improvement

Central Bedfordshire: Sutton CofE VA Lower School, SG19 2NE, rating changed to Good

Central Bedfordshire: St Mary's VA CofE Lower School, MK45 4BE, rating changed to Good

Central Bedfordshire: Greenleas School, LU7 2AB, rating changed to Requires Improvement

Central Bedfordshire: Dovery Down Lower School, LU7 3AG, rating changed to Inadequate

Essex: Davenant Foundation School, IG10 2LD, rating changed to Good

Essex: Boreham Primary School, CM3 3DB, rating changed to Requires Improvement

Essex: Lawford Church of England Voluntary Aided Primary School, CO11 2FR, rating changed to Good

Essex: Clavering Primary School, CB11 4PE, rating changed to Good

Essex: Great Chesterford Church of England Primary Academy, CB10 1NN, rating changed to Good

Hertfordshire: St Anthony's Catholic Primary School, WD18 6BW, rating changed to Good

Hertfordshire: Roger De Clare First CofE School, SG11 1TF, rating changed to Requires Improvement

Hertfordshire: Roundwood Primary School, AL5 3AD, rating changed to Good

Hertfordshire: Maple Primary School, AL1 3SW, rating changed to Good

Hertfordshire: Templewood Primary School, AL8 7SD, rating changed to Requires Improvement

Hertfordshire: St John's Church of England Infant and Nursery School, WD7 8DD, rating changed to Good

Norfolk: Drake Primary School, IP24 1JW, rating changed to Good

Suffolk: Thomas Mills High School, IP13 9HE, rating changed to Inadequate

Suffolk: Farlingaye High School, IP12 4JX, rating changed to Good

London

Barking and Dagenham: The Sydney Russell School, RM9 5QT, rating changed to Good

Barnet: St Mary's CofE Primary School, N3 1BT, rating changed to Good

Barnet: Mathilda Marks-Kennedy Jewish Primary School, NW7 3RT, rating changed to Good

Barnet: Ashmole Academy, N14 5RJ, rating changed to Good

Barnet: The Henrietta Barnett School, NW11 7BN, rating changed to Good

Barnet: Hendon School, NW4 2HP, rating changed to Good

Barnet: St Catherine's RC School, EN5 2ED, rating changed to Good

Bexley: Beths Grammar School, DA5 1NE, rating changed to Good

Bromley: St Vincent's Catholic Primary School, SE9 4JR, rating changed to Good

Camden: Holy Trinity and Saint Silas CofE Primary School, NW1, NW1 8DE, rating changed to Good

Camden: The Camden School for Girls, NW5 2DB, rating changed to Good

Croydon: Whitehorse Manor Infant School, CR7 8SB, rating changed to Requires Improvement

Croydon: Coloma Convent Girls' School, CR9 5AS, rating changed to Requires Improvement

Croydon: St Thomas Becket Catholic Primary School, SE25 5BN, rating changed to Good

Croydon: Harris Academy South Norwood, SE25 6AE, rating changed to Good

Ealing: Greenford High School, UB1 2GU, rating changed to Good

Enfield: Forty Hill CofE Primary School, EN2 9EY, rating changed to Good

Enfield: The Latymer School, N9 9TN, rating changed to Good

Enfield: Hadley Wood Primary School, EN4 0HT, rating changed to Good

Greenwich: Halstow Primary School, SE10 0LD, rating changed to Good

Hackney: Orchard Primary School, E9 7BB, rating changed to Good

Hackney: Jubilee Primary School, N16 6NR, rating changed to Good

Hammersmith and Fulham: St Augustine's RC Primary School, W6 8QE, rating changed to Good

Hammersmith and Fulham: John Betts Primary School, W6 0UA, rating changed to Good

Hammersmith and Fulham: Fulham Cross Girls' School and Language College, SW6 6BP, rating changed to Good

Haringey: Muswell Hill Primary School, N10 3ST, rating changed to Good

Haringey: Woodside High School, N22 5QJ, rating changed to Good

Haringey: St James Church of England Primary School, N10 3JA, rating changed to Good

Haringey: Belmont Junior School, N22 6RA, rating changed to Good

Haringey: Fortismere School, N10 1NE, rating changed to Good

Harrow: Park High School, HA7 1PL, rating changed to Requires Improvement

Havering: Scargill Infant School, RM13 7PL, rating changed to Good

Hillingdon: Whiteheath Infant & Nursery School, HA4 7RF, rating changed to Good

Hillingdon: Swakeleys School for Girls, UB10 0EJ, rating changed to Good

Hillingdon: Bishop Ramsey Church of England School, HA4 8EE, rating changed to Requires Improvement

Hillingdon: Queensmead School, HA4 0LS, rating changed to Good

Hounslow: Belmont Primary School, W4 5UL, rating changed to Good

Hounslow: Cranford Community College, TW5 9PD, rating changed to Good

Kensington and Chelsea: Barlby Primary School, W10 6DW, rating changed to Good

Kensington and Chelsea: St Barnabas and St Philip's CofE Primary School, W8 6EJ, rating changed to Requires Improvement

Kensington and Chelsea: Holland Park School, W8 7AF, rating changed to Inadequate

Kensington and Chelsea: Saint Thomas More Language College, SW3 2QS, rating changed to Good

Kingston upon Thames: St Luke's CofE Primary School, KT2 6EN, rating changed to Good

Kingston upon Thames: Malden Parochial CofE Primary School, KT4 7LW, rating changed to Good

Kingston upon Thames: The Holy Cross School, KT3 5AR, rating changed to Good

Kingston upon Thames: Tiffin School, KT2 6RL, rating changed to Good

Lambeth: Platanos College, SW9 0AL, rating changed to Good

Lambeth: Paxton Primary School, SE19 1PA, rating changed to Requires Improvement

Lewisham: Stillness Infant School, SE23 1NH, rating changed to Good

Merton: Ursuline High School Wimbledon, SW20 8HA, rating changed to Good

Merton: St Mary's Catholic Primary School, SW19 1QL, rating changed to Good

Newham: St Joachim's Catholic Primary School, E16 3DT, rating changed to Good

Redbridge: Ilford County High School, IG6 2JB, rating changed to Good

Redbridge: Beal High School, IG4 5LP, rating changed to Good

Redbridge: Atam Academy, RM6 4XX, rating changed to Requires Improvement

Richmond upon Thames: Sheen Mount Primary School, SW14 7RT, rating changed to Good

Southwark: St Joseph's Roman Catholic Primary School, SE16 4UP, rating changed to Good

Sutton: Glenthorne High School, SM3 9PS, rating changed to Good

Sutton: St Philomena's Catholic High School for Girls, SM5 3PS, rating changed to Good

Sutton: Robin Hood Infants' School, SM1 2SF, rating changed to Good

Sutton: Sutton Grammar School, SM1 4AS, rating changed to Good

Tower Hamlets: Bishop Challoner Girls' School, E1 0LB, rating changed to Good

Waltham Forest: Greenleaf Primary School, E17 6QW, rating changed to Good

Wandsworth: St Boniface RC Primary School, SW17 8PP, rating changed to Good

Wandsworth: St Mary's CofE Primary School, SW15 1BA, rating changed to Good

Wandsworth: Our Lady of Victories Catholic Primary School, SW15 1AW, rating changed to Good

Wandsworth: St Michael's CofE Primary School, SW18 5SQ, rating changed to Good

Wandsworth: Honeywell Junior School, SW11 6EF, rating changed to Good

Westminster: Pimlico Academy, SW1V 3AT, rating changed to Good

North East

Darlington: St Augustine's RC Primary School, DL3 7HP, rating changed to Requires Improvement

Darlington: High Coniscliffe CofE Primary School, DL2 2LL, rating changed to Good

Durham: St Godric's Catholic Primary School, Durham, DH1 5LZ, rating changed to Good

Durham: St Margaret's Church of England Primary School, DH1 4QB, rating changed to Good

Durham: Shincliffe CofE (Controlled) Primary School, DH1 2PN, rating changed to Good

Durham: St Michael's Catholic Primary School, Esh Village, DH7 9QY, rating changed to Good

Durham: Coxhoe Primary School, DH6 4EJ, rating changed to Good

Durham: Esh CofE (Aided) Primary School, DH7 9QR, rating changed to Good

Gateshead: Fellside Community Primary School, NE16 5AY, rating changed to Good

Gateshead: St Aidan's Church of England Primary School, NE8 2HQ, rating changed to Good

Gateshead: Brandling Primary School, NE10 0JB, rating changed to Requires Improvement

Gateshead: Kells Lane Primary School, NE9 5HX, rating changed to Good

Gateshead: Whickham Parochial Church of England Primary School, NE16 5QW, rating changed to Good

Newcastle upon Tyne: Gosforth Academy, NE3 2JH, rating changed to Good

North Tyneside: Marine Park First School, NE26 1LT, rating changed to Good

North Tyneside: Langley First School, NE25 9DL, rating changed to Good

North Tyneside: Southridge First School, NE25 9UD, rating changed to Good

Northumberland: Beaufront First School, NE46 4LY, rating changed to Good

Northumberland: The Sele First School, NE46 3QZ, rating changed to Good

Redcar and Cleveland: Whale Hill Primary School, TS6 8AD, rating changed to Good

Redcar and Cleveland: Galley Hill Primary School, TS14 8DW, rating changed to Good

South Tyneside: West Boldon Primary School, NE36 0HX, rating changed to Good

South Tyneside: Harton Academy, NE34 6DL, rating changed to Requires Improvement

South Tyneside: East Boldon Infants' School, NE36 0SW, rating changed to Good

Stockton-on-Tees: St Therese of Lisieux Catholic Primary School, A Voluntary Catholic Academy, TS17 0QP, rating changed to Good

Stockton-on-Tees: Crooksbarn Primary School, TS20 1SN, rating changed to Requires Improvement

Stockton-on-Tees: Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary Catholic Academy, TS23 2BS, rating changed to Requires Improvement

Sunderland: St Michael's Catholic Primary School, DH5 8NF, rating changed to Good

Sunderland: Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Primary School, DH4 7JZ, rating changed to Requires Improvement

Sunderland: Hill View Infant Academy, SR2 9JJ, rating changed to Good

North West

Bolton: Egerton Primary School, BL7 9RE, rating changed to Good

Cheshire East: Goostrey Community Primary School, CW4 8PE, rating changed to Good

Cheshire West and Chester: Hartford Primary School, CW8 1NA, rating changed to Good

Cheshire West and Chester: Clutton Church of England Primary School, CH3 9ER, rating changed to Good

Lancashire: Lancaster Royal Grammar School, LA1 3EF, rating changed to Good

Lancashire: Bishop Rawstorne Church of England Academy, PR26 9HH, rating changed to Good

Lancashire: Rawtenstall Balladen Community Primary School, BB4 6DX, rating changed to Requires Improvement

Lancashire: Poulton-le-Fylde St Chad's CofE Primary School, FY6 7SR, rating changed to Good

Lancashire: Bacup and Rawtenstall Grammar School, BB4 7BJ, rating changed to Inadequate

Manchester: The King David High School, M8 5DY, rating changed to Inadequate

Oldham: The Radclyffe School, OL9 0LS, rating changed to Requires Improvement

Oldham: Mills Hill Primary School, OL9 0NH, rating changed to Good

Salford: St Patrick's RC High School, M30 7JJ, rating changed to Good

St Helens: St Theresa's Catholic Primary School, WA9 4XU, rating changed to Good

Stockport: Great Moor Infant School, SK2 7DG, rating changed to Requires Improvement

Trafford: Brooklands Primary School, M33 3SY, rating changed to Good

Trafford: Our Lady of the Rosary RC Primary School, M41 7DS, rating changed to Good

Trafford: Well Green Primary School, WA15 8QA, rating changed to Good

Trafford: Urmston Grammar Academy, M41 5UG, rating changed to Good

South East

Bracknell Forest: St Joseph's Catholic Primary School, Bracknell, RG12 9AP, rating changed to Good

Brighton and Hove: Stanford Infant School, BN1 5PS, rating changed to Good

Buckinghamshire: Haddenham St Mary's Church of England School, HP17 8AF, rating changed to Good

Buckinghamshire: The Downley School, HP13 5AL, rating changed to Inadequate

Buckinghamshire: Great Missenden CofE Combined School, HP16 0AZ, rating changed to Good

Buckinghamshire: St Mary and All Saints CofE Primary School, HP9 1RG, rating changed to Requires Improvement

Buckinghamshire: Long Crendon School, HP18 9BZ, rating changed to Requires Improvement

East Sussex: St Richard's Catholic College, TN40 1SE, rating changed to Good

East Sussex: Robsack Wood Primary Academy, TN38 9TE, rating changed to Good

Hampshire: Cove Infant School, GU14 9DP, rating changed to Requires Improvement

Hampshire: Sun Hill Infant School, SO24 9NB, rating changed to Good

Hampshire: Bentley Church of England Primary School, GU10 5JP, rating changed to Good

Hampshire: Oakridge Infant School, RG21 5RR, rating changed to Good

Hampshire: Fair Oak Infant School, SO50 7AN, rating changed to Good

Hampshire: St Alban's Church of England Aided Primary School, PO9 2JX, rating changed to Good

Hampshire: Ringwood Church of England Infant School, BH24 1LG, rating changed to Good

Hampshire: Crofton Anne Dale Infant School, PO14 3PH, rating changed to Good

Hampshire: Bransgore Church of England Primary School, BH23 8JH, rating changed to Good

Hampshire: North Farnborough Infant School, GU14 8AJ, rating changed to Good

Hampshire: Balksbury Infant School, SP10 3QP, rating changed to Good

Hampshire: Wildern School, SO30 4EJ, rating changed to Requires Improvement

Hampshire: Kempshott Infant School, RG22 5LL, rating changed to Good

Hampshire: Parsonage Farm Nursery and Infant School, GU14 9TT, rating changed to Requires Improvement

Hampshire: Castle Hill Infant School, RG23 8BN, rating changed to Good

Hampshire: Old Basing Infant School, RG24 7DL, rating changed to Good

Hampshire: Thornden School, SO53 2DW, rating changed to Good

Hampshire: Crofton Hammond Infant School, PO14 2DE, rating changed to Good

Hampshire: Horndean Infant School, PO8 9LS, rating changed to Good

Hampshire: Oakwood Infant School, RG27 8DY, rating changed to Good

Kent: Sandgate Primary School, CT20 3QU, rating changed to Good

Kent: Leybourne, St Peter and St Paul Church of England Primary Academy, ME19 5HD, rating changed to Good

Kent: The Skinners' School, TN4 9PG, rating changed to Good

Kent: Cranbrook School, TN17 3JD, rating changed to Good

Kent: Callis Grange Nursery and Infant School, CT10 3DG, rating changed to Good

Kent: Weald of Kent Grammar School, TN9 2JP, rating changed to Requires Improvement

Kent: Dane Court Grammar School, CT10 2RT, rating changed to Good

Kent: Saltwood CofE Primary School, CT21 4QS, rating changed to Good

Kent: Westmeads Community Infant School, CT5 1NA, rating changed to Requires Improvement

Kent: Bodsham Church of England Primary School, TN25 5JQ, rating changed to Good

Kent: Borden Church of England Primary School, ME9 8JS, rating changed to Requires Improvement

Kent: Temple Ewell Church of England Primary School, CT16 3DT, rating changed to Inadequate

Medway: Barnsole Primary School, ME7 2JG, rating changed to Requires Improvement

Medway: Rainham Mark Grammar School, ME8 7AJ, rating changed to Good

Oxfordshire: Dr Radcliffe's Church of England Primary School, OX25 4SF, rating changed to Good

Oxfordshire: Lord Williams's School, OX9 2AQ, rating changed to Good

Oxfordshire: Appleton Church of England (A) Primary School, OX13 5JL, rating changed to Good

Oxfordshire: Combe CofE Primary School, OX29 8NQ, rating changed to Good

Portsmouth: St John's Cathedral Catholic Primary School, PO1 1PX, rating changed to Good

Slough: Castleview Primary School, SL3 7LJ, rating changed to Good

Slough: Baylis Court School, SL1 3AH, rating changed to Good

Southampton: Highfield Church of England Primary School, SO17 1PX, rating changed to Inadequate

Southampton: Portswood Primary School, SO17 3AA, rating changed to Good

Southampton: Townhill Infant School, SO18 2FG, rating changed to Good

Surrey: Walton-on-the-Hill Primary School, KT20 7RR, rating changed to Good

Surrey: Windlesham Village Infant School, GU20 6PB, rating changed to Requires Improvement

Surrey: All Saints CofE Aided Infant School, GU10 2DA, rating changed to Good

Surrey: Prior Heath Infant School, GU15 1DA, rating changed to Good

Surrey: Busbridge Infant School, GU7 1PJ, rating changed to Inadequate

Surrey: The Mead Infant and Nursery School, KT19 0QG, rating changed to Inadequate

Surrey: Ashley Church of England Primary School, KT12 1HX, rating changed to Requires Improvement

Surrey: The Knaphill Lower School, GU21 2SX, rating changed to Requires Improvement

Surrey: Ewell Grove Primary and Nursery School, KT17 1UZ, rating changed to Good

Surrey: Holmesdale Community Infant School, RH2 0BY, rating changed to Good

Surrey: Meath Green Infant School, RH6 8JG, rating changed to Good

Surrey: The Orchard Infant School, KT8 9HT, rating changed to Good

Surrey: Thames Ditton Infant School, KT7 0NW, rating changed to Good

Surrey: Wallace Fields Junior School, KT17 3BH, rating changed to Good

Surrey: St Peter's CofE Infant School, RH8 9NN, rating changed to Good

West Sussex: The Gattons Infant School, RH15 9SL, rating changed to Requires Improvement

West Sussex: Graffham Church of England Infant School (Voluntary Controlled), GU28 0NJ, rating changed to Good

West Sussex: St Lawrence CofE Primary School, BN6 9UY, rating changed to Good

West Sussex: Hassocks Infant School, BN6 8EY, rating changed to Good

South West

Bath and North East Somerset: Widcombe Infant School, BA2 4JG, rating changed to Good

Bournemouth, Christchurch & Poole: Stourfield Infant School, BH6 5JS, rating changed to Requires Improvement

Bristol: Brentry Primary School, BS10 6RG, rating changed to Good

Bristol: Waycroft Academy, BS14 8PS, rating changed to Requires Improvement

Bristol: Montpelier High School, BS6 5RD, rating changed to Inadequate

Cornwall: Mounts Bay Academy, TR18 3JT, rating changed to Good

Devon: Willand School, EX15 2QL, rating changed to Requires Improvement

Devon: West Hill Primary School, EX11 1UQ, rating changed to Good

Devon: Stoke Fleming Community Primary School, TQ6 0QA, rating changed to Good

Dorset: St Mary's Church of England Primary School, Bradford Abbas, DT9 6RH, rating changed to Good

Gloucestershire: Sir Thomas Rich's School, GL2 0LF, rating changed to Good

Gloucestershire: Denmark Road High School, GL1 3JN, rating changed to Good

Gloucestershire: Coalway Community Infant School, GL16 7HL, rating changed to Requires Improvement

Gloucestershire: St Briavels Parochial Church of England Primary School, GL15 6TD, rating changed to Good

Plymouth: Hyde Park Infants' School, PL3 4RS, rating changed to Inadequate

Somerset: Ash Church of England Primary School, TA12 6NS, rating changed to Requires Improvement

Somerset: Heathfield Community School, TA2 8PD, rating changed to Requires Improvement

Torbay: Torquay Boys' Grammar School, TQ2 7EL, rating changed to Good

Torbay: Shiphay Learning Academy, TQ2 7NF, rating changed to Requires Improvement

Wiltshire: St Augustine's Catholic College, BA14 9EN, rating changed to Requires Improvement

West Midlands

Birmingham: Ark St Alban's Academy, B12 0YH, rating changed to Requires Improvement

Birmingham: Lordswood Girls' School and Sixth Form Centre, B17 8QB, rating changed to Requires Improvement

Birmingham: Greet Primary School, B11 3ND, rating changed to Requires Improvement

Dudley: Our Lady and St Kenelm RC School, B63 4AR, rating changed to Good

Sandwell: St Francis Xavier Catholic Primary School, B69 4BA, rating changed to Requires Improvement

Shropshire: Welshampton CofE Primary School, SY12 0PG, rating changed to Requires Improvement

Shropshire: St Peter's CofE Primary School, SY4 5BX, rating changed to Good

Solihull: St Margaret's Church of England Primary School, B92 7RR, rating changed to Good

Solihull: Castle Bromwich Infant and Nursery School, B36 0BX, rating changed to Good

Solihull: Cranmore Infant School, B90 4SA, rating changed to Good

Solihull: Arden, B93 0PT, rating changed to Good

Solihull: Blossomfield Infant and Nursery School, B90 3QX, rating changed to Good

Staffordshire: Painsley Catholic College, ST10 1LH, rating changed to Good

Telford and Wrekin: Haberdashers' Adams, TF10 7BD, rating changed to Good

Walsall: New Invention Infant School, WV12 5SA, rating changed to Good

Warwickshire: Welford-on-Avon Primary School, CV37 8ER, rating changed to Good

Worcestershire: Lickey End First School, B60 1JG, rating changed to Requires Improvement

Worcestershire: Tardebigge CofE First School, B60 3AH, rating changed to Good

Worcestershire: Somers Park Primary School, WR14 1SE, rating changed to Good

Yorkshire and the Humber