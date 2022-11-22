Hundreds of previously “outstanding” English schools have been downgraded by Ofsted after their first inspection in many years.
Schools judged outstanding had been exempt from routine inspection, but this rule was lifted in 2020. Since then, the watchdog has inspected 371 of the schools, with more than 80% losing their outstanding status.
Ofsted’s Chief Inspector, Amanda Spielman, said: “Regular inspection gives parents confidence in the quality of their child’s school. Exempting outstanding schools deprived parents of up-to-date information. It also left a lot of schools without the constructive challenge that regular inspection provides.
“The exemption was a policy founded on the hope that high standards, once achieved, would never drop, and that freedom from inspection might drive them even higher. These outcomes show that removing a school from scrutiny does not make it better.”
In 2012, the Department for Education made outstanding primary and secondary schools exempt from routine inspection, in an attempt to remove the burden of inspection from highly performing state-funded schools.
The exemption was scrapped in 2020. Of the 3,400 schools graded outstanding at that point, 43% had not had a graded inspection for at least 10 academic years, and a further 38% had gone between five and 10 academic years.
A spokesperson for the Department for Education said: “Being judged as Outstanding is tougher than ever, and despite raising the bar schools need to reach, the Government has rapidly improved school standards, thanks to the tireless efforts of school leaders. Today 87% of schools are now rated as good or outstanding, up from 68% in 2010.
“To ensure parents can have confidence in these ratings, Ofsted is continuing its mission to inspect every school in the country by summer 2025, meaning parents will have an up-to-date assessment of their child’s school.”
But a teachers’ union said the finding that inspection standards were often not maintained showed that the system needed to be overhauled.
Kevin Courtney, joint general secretary of the National Education Union, said: "Far from demonstrating the value of Ofsted, this report shows that the inspectorate makes no material positive difference to schools.
“Schools must be accountable, but Ofsted is thoroughly discredited in the eyes of school leaders, staff and parents. Its findings are frequently unreliable and invalid.
"We need to see a root and branch review of the way schools are inspected. At the moment, Ofsted is driving good teachers away and making education worse.”
Here is a full list of the downgraded schools, according to the Ofsted data. While they are categorised by local authority, many are not run by councils.
East Midlands
- Derby: Shelton Infant School, DE24 9EJ, rating changed to Requires Improvement
- Derbyshire: Melbourne Infant School, DE73 8JE, rating changed to Good
- Derbyshire: Ashover Primary School, S45 0AU, rating changed to Good
- Derbyshire: Ladycross Infant School, NG10 5JD, rating changed to Requires Improvement
- Derbyshire: The Ecclesbourne School, DE56 4GS, rating changed to Inadequate
- Derbyshire: Brockwell Junior School, S40 4NP, rating changed to Good
- Leicester: Whitehall Primary School, LE5 6GJ, rating changed to Requires Improvement
- Leicestershire: Little Hill Primary, LE18 2GZ, rating changed to Good
- Leicestershire: Beauchamp College, LE2 5TP, rating changed to Good
- Lincolnshire: The Queen Elizabeth's High School, Gainsborough, DN21 2ST, rating changed to Requires Improvement
- Lincolnshire: Queen Elizabeth's Grammar Alford - A Selective Academy, LN13 9HY, rating changed to Good
- Lincolnshire: Navenby Church of England Primary School, LN5 0EP, rating changed to Good
- Lincolnshire: William Alvey School, NG34 7EA, rating changed to Good
- Lincolnshire: The Bluecoat School, PE9 1HE, rating changed to Requires Improvement
- Lincolnshire: Branston Community Academy, LN4 1LH, rating changed to Requires Improvement
- Lincolnshire: Caistor Grammar School, LN7 6QJ, rating changed to Good
- North Northamptonshire: Millbrook Infant School, NN15 5BZ, rating changed to Good
- Nottingham: Welbeck Primary School, NG2 1NT, rating changed to Good
- Nottinghamshire: Kinoulton Primary School, NG12 3EL, rating changed to Good
- Nottinghamshire: Bramcote Hills Primary School, NG9 3GE, rating changed to Good
- Nottinghamshire: St Mary Magdalene CofE Primary School, NG17 2HR, rating changed to Good
- Nottinghamshire: West Bridgford Junior School, NG2 6DB, rating changed to Good
- Nottinghamshire: Willoughby Primary School, LE12 6SS, rating changed to Good
- Nottinghamshire: Willow Farm Primary School, NG4 4BN, rating changed to Good
- Nottinghamshire: Orchard Primary School and Nursery, NG17 8JY, rating changed to Good
- Nottinghamshire: James Peacock Infant and Nursery School, NG11 6DS, rating changed to Requires Improvement
- Nottinghamshire: Wood's Foundation CofE Primary School, NG14 6DX, rating changed to Requires Improvement
- Nottinghamshire: East Bridgford St Peters Church of England Academy, NG13 8PG, rating changed to Good
- West Northamptonshire: St Loys Church of England Primary Academy, Weedon Lois, NN12 8PP, rating changed to Good
- West Northamptonshire: Northampton School for Girls, NN3 6DG, rating changed to Good
East of England
- Bedford: Sharnbrook Primary, MK44 1PF, rating changed to Requires Improvement
- Central Bedfordshire: Sutton CofE VA Lower School, SG19 2NE, rating changed to Good
- Central Bedfordshire: St Mary's VA CofE Lower School, MK45 4BE, rating changed to Good
- Central Bedfordshire: Greenleas School, LU7 2AB, rating changed to Requires Improvement
- Central Bedfordshire: Dovery Down Lower School, LU7 3AG, rating changed to Inadequate
- Essex: Davenant Foundation School, IG10 2LD, rating changed to Good
- Essex: Boreham Primary School, CM3 3DB, rating changed to Requires Improvement
- Essex: Lawford Church of England Voluntary Aided Primary School, CO11 2FR, rating changed to Good
- Essex: Clavering Primary School, CB11 4PE, rating changed to Good
- Essex: Great Chesterford Church of England Primary Academy, CB10 1NN, rating changed to Good
- Hertfordshire: St Anthony's Catholic Primary School, WD18 6BW, rating changed to Good
- Hertfordshire: Roger De Clare First CofE School, SG11 1TF, rating changed to Requires Improvement
- Hertfordshire: Roundwood Primary School, AL5 3AD, rating changed to Good
- Hertfordshire: Maple Primary School, AL1 3SW, rating changed to Good
- Hertfordshire: Templewood Primary School, AL8 7SD, rating changed to Requires Improvement
- Hertfordshire: St John's Church of England Infant and Nursery School, WD7 8DD, rating changed to Good
- Norfolk: Drake Primary School, IP24 1JW, rating changed to Good
- Suffolk: Thomas Mills High School, IP13 9HE, rating changed to Inadequate
- Suffolk: Farlingaye High School, IP12 4JX, rating changed to Good
London
- Barking and Dagenham: The Sydney Russell School, RM9 5QT, rating changed to Good
- Barnet: St Mary's CofE Primary School, N3 1BT, rating changed to Good
- Barnet: Mathilda Marks-Kennedy Jewish Primary School, NW7 3RT, rating changed to Good
- Barnet: Ashmole Academy, N14 5RJ, rating changed to Good
- Barnet: The Henrietta Barnett School, NW11 7BN, rating changed to Good
- Barnet: Hendon School, NW4 2HP, rating changed to Good
- Barnet: St Catherine's RC School, EN5 2ED, rating changed to Good
- Bexley: Beths Grammar School, DA5 1NE, rating changed to Good
- Bromley: St Vincent's Catholic Primary School, SE9 4JR, rating changed to Good
- Camden: Holy Trinity and Saint Silas CofE Primary School, NW1, NW1 8DE, rating changed to Good
- Camden: The Camden School for Girls, NW5 2DB, rating changed to Good
- Croydon: Whitehorse Manor Infant School, CR7 8SB, rating changed to Requires Improvement
- Croydon: Coloma Convent Girls' School, CR9 5AS, rating changed to Requires Improvement
- Croydon: St Thomas Becket Catholic Primary School, SE25 5BN, rating changed to Good
- Croydon: Harris Academy South Norwood, SE25 6AE, rating changed to Good
- Ealing: Greenford High School, UB1 2GU, rating changed to Good
- Enfield: Forty Hill CofE Primary School, EN2 9EY, rating changed to Good
- Enfield: The Latymer School, N9 9TN, rating changed to Good
- Enfield: Hadley Wood Primary School, EN4 0HT, rating changed to Good
- Greenwich: Halstow Primary School, SE10 0LD, rating changed to Good
- Hackney: Orchard Primary School, E9 7BB, rating changed to Good
- Hackney: Jubilee Primary School, N16 6NR, rating changed to Good
- Hammersmith and Fulham: St Augustine's RC Primary School, W6 8QE, rating changed to Good
- Hammersmith and Fulham: John Betts Primary School, W6 0UA, rating changed to Good
- Hammersmith and Fulham: Fulham Cross Girls' School and Language College, SW6 6BP, rating changed to Good
- Haringey: Muswell Hill Primary School, N10 3ST, rating changed to Good
- Haringey: Woodside High School, N22 5QJ, rating changed to Good
- Haringey: St James Church of England Primary School, N10 3JA, rating changed to Good
- Haringey: Belmont Junior School, N22 6RA, rating changed to Good
- Haringey: Fortismere School, N10 1NE, rating changed to Good
- Harrow: Park High School, HA7 1PL, rating changed to Requires Improvement
- Havering: Scargill Infant School, RM13 7PL, rating changed to Good
- Hillingdon: Whiteheath Infant & Nursery School, HA4 7RF, rating changed to Good
- Hillingdon: Swakeleys School for Girls, UB10 0EJ, rating changed to Good
- Hillingdon: Bishop Ramsey Church of England School, HA4 8EE, rating changed to Requires Improvement
- Hillingdon: Queensmead School, HA4 0LS, rating changed to Good
- Hounslow: Belmont Primary School, W4 5UL, rating changed to Good
- Hounslow: Cranford Community College, TW5 9PD, rating changed to Good
- Kensington and Chelsea: Barlby Primary School, W10 6DW, rating changed to Good
- Kensington and Chelsea: St Barnabas and St Philip's CofE Primary School, W8 6EJ, rating changed to Requires Improvement
- Kensington and Chelsea: Holland Park School, W8 7AF, rating changed to Inadequate
- Kensington and Chelsea: Saint Thomas More Language College, SW3 2QS, rating changed to Good
- Kingston upon Thames: St Luke's CofE Primary School, KT2 6EN, rating changed to Good
- Kingston upon Thames: Malden Parochial CofE Primary School, KT4 7LW, rating changed to Good
- Kingston upon Thames: The Holy Cross School, KT3 5AR, rating changed to Good
- Kingston upon Thames: Tiffin School, KT2 6RL, rating changed to Good
- Lambeth: Platanos College, SW9 0AL, rating changed to Good
- Lambeth: Paxton Primary School, SE19 1PA, rating changed to Requires Improvement
- Lewisham: Stillness Infant School, SE23 1NH, rating changed to Good
- Merton: Ursuline High School Wimbledon, SW20 8HA, rating changed to Good
- Merton: St Mary's Catholic Primary School, SW19 1QL, rating changed to Good
- Newham: St Joachim's Catholic Primary School, E16 3DT, rating changed to Good
- Redbridge: Ilford County High School, IG6 2JB, rating changed to Good
- Redbridge: Beal High School, IG4 5LP, rating changed to Good
- Redbridge: Atam Academy, RM6 4XX, rating changed to Requires Improvement
- Richmond upon Thames: Sheen Mount Primary School, SW14 7RT, rating changed to Good
- Southwark: St Joseph's Roman Catholic Primary School, SE16 4UP, rating changed to Good
- Sutton: Glenthorne High School, SM3 9PS, rating changed to Good
- Sutton: St Philomena's Catholic High School for Girls, SM5 3PS, rating changed to Good
- Sutton: Robin Hood Infants' School, SM1 2SF, rating changed to Good
- Sutton: Sutton Grammar School, SM1 4AS, rating changed to Good
- Tower Hamlets: Bishop Challoner Girls' School, E1 0LB, rating changed to Good
- Waltham Forest: Greenleaf Primary School, E17 6QW, rating changed to Good
- Wandsworth: St Boniface RC Primary School, SW17 8PP, rating changed to Good
- Wandsworth: St Mary's CofE Primary School, SW15 1BA, rating changed to Good
- Wandsworth: Our Lady of Victories Catholic Primary School, SW15 1AW, rating changed to Good
- Wandsworth: St Michael's CofE Primary School, SW18 5SQ, rating changed to Good
- Wandsworth: Honeywell Junior School, SW11 6EF, rating changed to Good
- Westminster: Pimlico Academy, SW1V 3AT, rating changed to Good
North East
- Darlington: St Augustine's RC Primary School, DL3 7HP, rating changed to Requires Improvement
- Darlington: High Coniscliffe CofE Primary School, DL2 2LL, rating changed to Good
- Durham: St Godric's Catholic Primary School, Durham, DH1 5LZ, rating changed to Good
- Durham: St Margaret's Church of England Primary School, DH1 4QB, rating changed to Good
- Durham: Shincliffe CofE (Controlled) Primary School, DH1 2PN, rating changed to Good
- Durham: St Michael's Catholic Primary School, Esh Village, DH7 9QY, rating changed to Good
- Durham: Coxhoe Primary School, DH6 4EJ, rating changed to Good
- Durham: Esh CofE (Aided) Primary School, DH7 9QR, rating changed to Good
- Gateshead: Fellside Community Primary School, NE16 5AY, rating changed to Good
- Gateshead: St Aidan's Church of England Primary School, NE8 2HQ, rating changed to Good
- Gateshead: Brandling Primary School, NE10 0JB, rating changed to Requires Improvement
- Gateshead: Kells Lane Primary School, NE9 5HX, rating changed to Good
- Gateshead: Whickham Parochial Church of England Primary School, NE16 5QW, rating changed to Good
- Newcastle upon Tyne: Gosforth Academy, NE3 2JH, rating changed to Good
- North Tyneside: Marine Park First School, NE26 1LT, rating changed to Good
- North Tyneside: Langley First School, NE25 9DL, rating changed to Good
- North Tyneside: Southridge First School, NE25 9UD, rating changed to Good
- Northumberland: Beaufront First School, NE46 4LY, rating changed to Good
- Northumberland: The Sele First School, NE46 3QZ, rating changed to Good
- Redcar and Cleveland: Whale Hill Primary School, TS6 8AD, rating changed to Good
- Redcar and Cleveland: Galley Hill Primary School, TS14 8DW, rating changed to Good
- South Tyneside: West Boldon Primary School, NE36 0HX, rating changed to Good
- South Tyneside: Harton Academy, NE34 6DL, rating changed to Requires Improvement
- South Tyneside: East Boldon Infants' School, NE36 0SW, rating changed to Good
- Stockton-on-Tees: St Therese of Lisieux Catholic Primary School, A Voluntary Catholic Academy, TS17 0QP, rating changed to Good
- Stockton-on-Tees: Crooksbarn Primary School, TS20 1SN, rating changed to Requires Improvement
- Stockton-on-Tees: Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary Catholic Academy, TS23 2BS, rating changed to Requires Improvement
- Sunderland: St Michael's Catholic Primary School, DH5 8NF, rating changed to Good
- Sunderland: Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Primary School, DH4 7JZ, rating changed to Requires Improvement
- Sunderland: Hill View Infant Academy, SR2 9JJ, rating changed to Good
North West
- Bolton: Egerton Primary School, BL7 9RE, rating changed to Good
- Cheshire East: Goostrey Community Primary School, CW4 8PE, rating changed to Good
- Cheshire West and Chester: Hartford Primary School, CW8 1NA, rating changed to Good
- Cheshire West and Chester: Clutton Church of England Primary School, CH3 9ER, rating changed to Good
- Lancashire: Lancaster Royal Grammar School, LA1 3EF, rating changed to Good
- Lancashire: Bishop Rawstorne Church of England Academy, PR26 9HH, rating changed to Good
- Lancashire: Rawtenstall Balladen Community Primary School, BB4 6DX, rating changed to Requires Improvement
- Lancashire: Poulton-le-Fylde St Chad's CofE Primary School, FY6 7SR, rating changed to Good
- Lancashire: Bacup and Rawtenstall Grammar School, BB4 7BJ, rating changed to Inadequate
- Manchester: The King David High School, M8 5DY, rating changed to Inadequate
- Oldham: The Radclyffe School, OL9 0LS, rating changed to Requires Improvement
- Oldham: Mills Hill Primary School, OL9 0NH, rating changed to Good
- Salford: St Patrick's RC High School, M30 7JJ, rating changed to Good
- St Helens: St Theresa's Catholic Primary School, WA9 4XU, rating changed to Good
- Stockport: Great Moor Infant School, SK2 7DG, rating changed to Requires Improvement
- Trafford: Brooklands Primary School, M33 3SY, rating changed to Good
- Trafford: Our Lady of the Rosary RC Primary School, M41 7DS, rating changed to Good
- Trafford: Well Green Primary School, WA15 8QA, rating changed to Good
- Trafford: Urmston Grammar Academy, M41 5UG, rating changed to Good
South East
- Bracknell Forest: St Joseph's Catholic Primary School, Bracknell, RG12 9AP, rating changed to Good
- Brighton and Hove: Stanford Infant School, BN1 5PS, rating changed to Good
- Buckinghamshire: Haddenham St Mary's Church of England School, HP17 8AF, rating changed to Good
- Buckinghamshire: The Downley School, HP13 5AL, rating changed to Inadequate
- Buckinghamshire: Great Missenden CofE Combined School, HP16 0AZ, rating changed to Good
- Buckinghamshire: St Mary and All Saints CofE Primary School, HP9 1RG, rating changed to Requires Improvement
- Buckinghamshire: Long Crendon School, HP18 9BZ, rating changed to Requires Improvement
- East Sussex: St Richard's Catholic College, TN40 1SE, rating changed to Good
- East Sussex: Robsack Wood Primary Academy, TN38 9TE, rating changed to Good
- Hampshire: Cove Infant School, GU14 9DP, rating changed to Requires Improvement
- Hampshire: Sun Hill Infant School, SO24 9NB, rating changed to Good
- Hampshire: Bentley Church of England Primary School, GU10 5JP, rating changed to Good
- Hampshire: Oakridge Infant School, RG21 5RR, rating changed to Good
- Hampshire: Fair Oak Infant School, SO50 7AN, rating changed to Good
- Hampshire: St Alban's Church of England Aided Primary School, PO9 2JX, rating changed to Good
- Hampshire: Ringwood Church of England Infant School, BH24 1LG, rating changed to Good
- Hampshire: Crofton Anne Dale Infant School, PO14 3PH, rating changed to Good
- Hampshire: Bransgore Church of England Primary School, BH23 8JH, rating changed to Good
- Hampshire: North Farnborough Infant School, GU14 8AJ, rating changed to Good
- Hampshire: Balksbury Infant School, SP10 3QP, rating changed to Good
- Hampshire: Wildern School, SO30 4EJ, rating changed to Requires Improvement
- Hampshire: Kempshott Infant School, RG22 5LL, rating changed to Good
- Hampshire: Parsonage Farm Nursery and Infant School, GU14 9TT, rating changed to Requires Improvement
- Hampshire: Castle Hill Infant School, RG23 8BN, rating changed to Good
- Hampshire: Old Basing Infant School, RG24 7DL, rating changed to Good
- Hampshire: Thornden School, SO53 2DW, rating changed to Good
- Hampshire: Crofton Hammond Infant School, PO14 2DE, rating changed to Good
- Hampshire: Horndean Infant School, PO8 9LS, rating changed to Good
- Hampshire: Oakwood Infant School, RG27 8DY, rating changed to Good
- Kent: Sandgate Primary School, CT20 3QU, rating changed to Good
- Kent: Leybourne, St Peter and St Paul Church of England Primary Academy, ME19 5HD, rating changed to Good
- Kent: The Skinners' School, TN4 9PG, rating changed to Good
- Kent: Cranbrook School, TN17 3JD, rating changed to Good
- Kent: Callis Grange Nursery and Infant School, CT10 3DG, rating changed to Good
- Kent: Weald of Kent Grammar School, TN9 2JP, rating changed to Requires Improvement
- Kent: Dane Court Grammar School, CT10 2RT, rating changed to Good
- Kent: Saltwood CofE Primary School, CT21 4QS, rating changed to Good
- Kent: Westmeads Community Infant School, CT5 1NA, rating changed to Requires Improvement
- Kent: Bodsham Church of England Primary School, TN25 5JQ, rating changed to Good
- Kent: Borden Church of England Primary School, ME9 8JS, rating changed to Requires Improvement
- Kent: Temple Ewell Church of England Primary School, CT16 3DT, rating changed to Inadequate
- Medway: Barnsole Primary School, ME7 2JG, rating changed to Requires Improvement
- Medway: Rainham Mark Grammar School, ME8 7AJ, rating changed to Good
- Oxfordshire: Dr Radcliffe's Church of England Primary School, OX25 4SF, rating changed to Good
- Oxfordshire: Lord Williams's School, OX9 2AQ, rating changed to Good
- Oxfordshire: Appleton Church of England (A) Primary School, OX13 5JL, rating changed to Good
- Oxfordshire: Combe CofE Primary School, OX29 8NQ, rating changed to Good
- Portsmouth: St John's Cathedral Catholic Primary School, PO1 1PX, rating changed to Good
- Slough: Castleview Primary School, SL3 7LJ, rating changed to Good
- Slough: Baylis Court School, SL1 3AH, rating changed to Good
- Southampton: Highfield Church of England Primary School, SO17 1PX, rating changed to Inadequate
- Southampton: Portswood Primary School, SO17 3AA, rating changed to Good
- Southampton: Townhill Infant School, SO18 2FG, rating changed to Good
- Surrey: Walton-on-the-Hill Primary School, KT20 7RR, rating changed to Good
- Surrey: Windlesham Village Infant School, GU20 6PB, rating changed to Requires Improvement
- Surrey: All Saints CofE Aided Infant School, GU10 2DA, rating changed to Good
- Surrey: Prior Heath Infant School, GU15 1DA, rating changed to Good
- Surrey: Busbridge Infant School, GU7 1PJ, rating changed to Inadequate
- Surrey: The Mead Infant and Nursery School, KT19 0QG, rating changed to Inadequate
- Surrey: Ashley Church of England Primary School, KT12 1HX, rating changed to Requires Improvement
- Surrey: The Knaphill Lower School, GU21 2SX, rating changed to Requires Improvement
- Surrey: Ewell Grove Primary and Nursery School, KT17 1UZ, rating changed to Good
- Surrey: Holmesdale Community Infant School, RH2 0BY, rating changed to Good
- Surrey: Meath Green Infant School, RH6 8JG, rating changed to Good
- Surrey: The Orchard Infant School, KT8 9HT, rating changed to Good
- Surrey: Thames Ditton Infant School, KT7 0NW, rating changed to Good
- Surrey: Wallace Fields Junior School, KT17 3BH, rating changed to Good
- Surrey: St Peter's CofE Infant School, RH8 9NN, rating changed to Good
- West Sussex: The Gattons Infant School, RH15 9SL, rating changed to Requires Improvement
- West Sussex: Graffham Church of England Infant School (Voluntary Controlled), GU28 0NJ, rating changed to Good
- West Sussex: St Lawrence CofE Primary School, BN6 9UY, rating changed to Good
- West Sussex: Hassocks Infant School, BN6 8EY, rating changed to Good
South West
- Bath and North East Somerset: Widcombe Infant School, BA2 4JG, rating changed to Good
- Bournemouth, Christchurch & Poole: Stourfield Infant School, BH6 5JS, rating changed to Requires Improvement
- Bristol: Brentry Primary School, BS10 6RG, rating changed to Good
- Bristol: Waycroft Academy, BS14 8PS, rating changed to Requires Improvement
- Bristol: Montpelier High School, BS6 5RD, rating changed to Inadequate
- Cornwall: Mounts Bay Academy, TR18 3JT, rating changed to Good
- Devon: Willand School, EX15 2QL, rating changed to Requires Improvement
- Devon: West Hill Primary School, EX11 1UQ, rating changed to Good
- Devon: Stoke Fleming Community Primary School, TQ6 0QA, rating changed to Good
- Dorset: St Mary's Church of England Primary School, Bradford Abbas, DT9 6RH, rating changed to Good
- Gloucestershire: Sir Thomas Rich's School, GL2 0LF, rating changed to Good
- Gloucestershire: Denmark Road High School, GL1 3JN, rating changed to Good
- Gloucestershire: Coalway Community Infant School, GL16 7HL, rating changed to Requires Improvement
- Gloucestershire: St Briavels Parochial Church of England Primary School, GL15 6TD, rating changed to Good
- Plymouth: Hyde Park Infants' School, PL3 4RS, rating changed to Inadequate
- Somerset: Ash Church of England Primary School, TA12 6NS, rating changed to Requires Improvement
- Somerset: Heathfield Community School, TA2 8PD, rating changed to Requires Improvement
- Torbay: Torquay Boys' Grammar School, TQ2 7EL, rating changed to Good
- Torbay: Shiphay Learning Academy, TQ2 7NF, rating changed to Requires Improvement
- Wiltshire: St Augustine's Catholic College, BA14 9EN, rating changed to Requires Improvement
West Midlands
- Birmingham: Ark St Alban's Academy, B12 0YH, rating changed to Requires Improvement
- Birmingham: Lordswood Girls' School and Sixth Form Centre, B17 8QB, rating changed to Requires Improvement
- Birmingham: Greet Primary School, B11 3ND, rating changed to Requires Improvement
- Dudley: Our Lady and St Kenelm RC School, B63 4AR, rating changed to Good
- Sandwell: St Francis Xavier Catholic Primary School, B69 4BA, rating changed to Requires Improvement
- Shropshire: Welshampton CofE Primary School, SY12 0PG, rating changed to Requires Improvement
- Shropshire: St Peter's CofE Primary School, SY4 5BX, rating changed to Good
- Solihull: St Margaret's Church of England Primary School, B92 7RR, rating changed to Good
- Solihull: Castle Bromwich Infant and Nursery School, B36 0BX, rating changed to Good
- Solihull: Cranmore Infant School, B90 4SA, rating changed to Good
- Solihull: Arden, B93 0PT, rating changed to Good
- Solihull: Blossomfield Infant and Nursery School, B90 3QX, rating changed to Good
- Staffordshire: Painsley Catholic College, ST10 1LH, rating changed to Good
- Telford and Wrekin: Haberdashers' Adams, TF10 7BD, rating changed to Good
- Walsall: New Invention Infant School, WV12 5SA, rating changed to Good
- Warwickshire: Welford-on-Avon Primary School, CV37 8ER, rating changed to Good
- Worcestershire: Lickey End First School, B60 1JG, rating changed to Requires Improvement
- Worcestershire: Tardebigge CofE First School, B60 3AH, rating changed to Good
- Worcestershire: Somers Park Primary School, WR14 1SE, rating changed to Good
Yorkshire and the Humber
- Barnsley: Barugh Green Primary School, S75 1LD, rating changed to Requires Improvement
- Barnsley: Hoyland Common Primary School, S74 0DJ, rating changed to Good
- Barnsley: Thurgoland Church of England (Voluntary Controlled) Primary School, S35 7AL, rating changed to Good
- Calderdale: Triangle CofE VC Primary School, HX6 3NJ, rating changed to Requires Improvement
- Doncaster: Tickhill Estfeld Primary School, DN11 9JA, rating changed to Good
- Doncaster: Askern Littlemoor Infant Academy, DN6 0PZ, rating changed to Good
- East Riding of Yorkshire: Nafferton Primary School, YO25 4LJ, rating changed to Good
- Kingston upon Hull: Collingwood Primary School, HU3 1AW, rating changed to Requires Improvement
- Kirklees: Reinwood Infant and Nursery School, HD3 4YL, rating changed to Good
- Kirklees: Heckmondwike Grammar School, WF16 0AH, rating changed to Good
- Kirklees: Lindley Church of England Infant School, HD3 3NE, rating changed to Good
- Kirklees: Hopton Primary School, WF14 8PR, rating changed to Good
- Leeds: St Paul's Catholic Primary School, a Voluntary Academy, LS17 5ES, rating changed to Good
- Leeds: Westbrook Lane Primary School, LS18 5AH, rating changed to Good
- North East Lincolnshire: Healing Science Academy, DN41 7QD, rating changed to Requires Improvement
- North Yorkshire: St Aidan's Church of England High School, HG2 8JR, rating changed to Inadequate
- North Yorkshire: Marwood Church of England Voluntary Controlled Infant School, Great Ayton, TS9 6NN, rating changed to Good
- North Yorkshire: Croft Church of England Primary School, DL2 2SP, rating changed to Good
- North Yorkshire: Monk Fryston Church of England Primary School, LS25 5PN, rating changed to Good
- Sheffield: Dobcroft Junior School, S7 2LN, rating changed to Good
- Sheffield: Dobcroft Infant School, S7 2LN, rating changed to Good
- Sheffield: Notre Dame High School, S10 3BT, rating changed to Good
- Sheffield: Beighton Nursery Infant School, S20 1EG, rating changed to Requires Improvement
- Sheffield: St Wilfrid's Catholic Primary School, S7 2HE, rating changed to Good
- Wakefield: Outwood Academy City Fields, WF1 4SF, rating changed to Good
- Wakefield: Ossett Holy Trinity CofE VA Primary School, WF5 9DG, rating changed to Requires Improvement
- Wakefield: Martin Frobisher Infant School, WF6 2NU, rating changed to Good
- York: Hempland Primary School, YO31 1ET, rating changed to Good
- York: Naburn Church of England Primary School, YO19 4PP, rating changed to Inadequate
- York: Manor Church of England Academy, YO26 6PA, rating changed to Good