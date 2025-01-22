Primary school teacher with dyslexia set to release debut novel to show 'anything is possible'

Jack Palmer: A New Order, which comes out in June, tells a new story on what happens when extra-terrestrials make contact with earth.

Teacher Dan Batchelor, diagnosed with dyslexia, wrote his book to show his pupils anything is possible

A primary school teacher at Grove Park Primary School is set to launch their first novel this summer, part one of a new sci-fi trilogy.

Drawing upon his own struggles with a late dyslexia diagnosis, and his experience as a teacher, Dan Batchelor wanted to demonstrate to his pupils that anything is possible, creating a relatable and engaging protagonist alongside a narrative that is both playful and fun introduction to science fiction whilst remaining rooted in reality, dealing with topics including morality, power and friendship.

Inspired by the growth in technology and space exploration in the modern world, Jack Palmer: A New Order raises important questions about the future and the potential for life beyond earth. Readers will instantly connect with the humour and pathos of Jack’s inner monologue, experiencing what he does in real time and delving into his thoughts and worries, giving them the opportunity not only to enjoy the story, but question what they would do if they were to receive the same information in his shoes.

This book is just the beginning for Dan and is the first part of the Jack Palmer trilogy, with Dan already completed the second chapter and is in the process of finishing the third part of the series as the adventure continues.

Commenting on the release of his first novel, Dan said: “When I first started writing my first novel, it was a passion project for me to reimagine how so many sci-fi stories go. It feels surreal that it is now being released for anyone to read, and I hope whoever gets a copy enjoys it.”

On having dyslexia, Dan said: “As a teacher, I always look to inspire who I teach to follow their dreams. As someone with dyslexia when growing up I did struggle with grammar and spelling, but I never gave up or stopped trying, with the tools available now alongside the support of my family and friends it’s never held me back. If I inspire just one person through my story, I’d be proud.”

An excellent addition to the YA sci-fi genre, Jack Palmer: A New Order is perfect for fans of Skyward by Brandon Sanderson and Childhood’s Endby Arthur C. Clarke. Jack Palmer: A New Order is published by Cranthorpe Millner Publishers and is available to preorder now on: https://www.waterstones.com/book/jack-palmer-a-new-order/dan-batchelor/9781803782874