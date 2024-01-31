School term dates: 2024 UK half term dates, Easter, February and May half term - summer and bank holidays
But as schools and local councils become more strict about children’s absence from school without a valid reason, parents need to carefully plan their holidays around the school calendar or risk being fined.
So just when exactly are all the school holidays scheduled for 2024 in England, Wales, Scotland, and Northern Ireland? Here's everything you need to know.
What are the school term dates for 2024?
The school term dates for your child's school will differ slightly depending what region you live in and your local school authority.
There will be differences on when your school term will end and new one will begin, so it's best to check all term dates on your regional government or local council website, or the school's website.
England and Wales term dates 2024
In England and Wales, term and holiday dates may differ by local authority (again, check all term dates on your regional government or local council website, or the school's website), but the majority of schools will follow this pattern.
Spring term
Start of term: Monday 8 January
Half term: Monday 12 February 12 to Friday 16 February
End of term: Thursday 28 March
Easter holiday: Monday 1 April - Friday April 12
Summer term
Start of term: Monday 15 April
Early May bank holiday: Monday 6 May
Half term: Monday 27 May to Friday 31 May
End of term: Monday 29 July
Autumn term
Start of term: Monday 2 September
Half term: Monday 28 October to Friday 1 November
End of term: Friday 20 December
Scotland term dates 2024
Spring term
Start of term: Monday 8 January
Half term: Monday 12 February to Friday 16 February
End of term: Thursday 28 March
Easter holiday: Friday 29 March 29 to Friday 12 April
Summer term
Start of term: Monday 15 April
Early May bank holiday: Monday 6 May
End of term: Friday 28 June
Autumn term
Start of term: Monday 2 September
Half term: Monday 28 October to Friday 1 November
End of term: Friday 20 December
Northern Ireland term dates 2024
Spring term
Start of term: Wednesday 3 January
Half term: Thursday 15 February to Friday 16 February
End of term: Wednesday 27 March
Easter holiday: Thursday 28 March 28 to Thursday 4 April
Summer term
Start of term: Friday 5 April
Early May bank holiday: Monday 6 May
End of term: Friday 28 June
Autumn term
Start of term: Monday 2 September
End of term: Friday 20 December
Can I take family holidays during term time?
According to the Government website, you have to get permission from the headteacher if you want to take your child out of school during term time. Failure to do this will put you at risk of being fined.
You can only do this if:
- you make an application to the head teacher in advance (as a parent the child normally lives with)
- there are exceptional circumstances
- It’s up to the head teacher how many days your child can be away from school if leave is granted.
