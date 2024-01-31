Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Many people are already looking forward to planning their next family holidays.

But as schools and local councils become more strict about children’s absence from school without a valid reason, parents need to carefully plan their holidays around the school calendar or risk being fined.

So just when exactly are all the school holidays scheduled for 2024 in England, Wales, Scotland, and Northern Ireland? Here's everything you need to know.

What are the school term dates for 2024?

The school term dates for your child's school will differ slightly depending what region you live in and your local school authority.

There will be differences on when your school term will end and new one will begin, so it's best to check all term dates on your regional government or local council website, or the school's website.

England and Wales term dates 2024

In England and Wales, term and holiday dates may differ by local authority (again, check all term dates on your regional government or local council website, or the school's website), but the majority of schools will follow this pattern.

Spring term

Start of term: Monday 8 January

Half term: Monday 12 February 12 to Friday 16 February

End of term: Thursday 28 March

Easter holiday: Monday 1 April - Friday April 12

Summer term

Start of term: Monday 15 April

Early May bank holiday: Monday 6 May

Half term: Monday 27 May to Friday 31 May

End of term: Monday 29 July

Autumn term

Start of term: Monday 2 September

Half term: Monday 28 October to Friday 1 November

End of term: Friday 20 December

Scotland term dates 2024

Spring term

Start of term: Monday 8 January

Half term: Monday 12 February to Friday 16 February

End of term: Thursday 28 March

Easter holiday: Friday 29 March 29 to Friday 12 April

Summer term

Start of term: Monday 15 April

Early May bank holiday: Monday 6 May

End of term: Friday 28 June

Autumn term

Start of term: Monday 2 September

Half term: Monday 28 October to Friday 1 November

End of term: Friday 20 December

Northern Ireland term dates 2024

Spring term

Start of term: Wednesday 3 January

Half term: Thursday 15 February to Friday 16 February

End of term: Wednesday 27 March

Easter holiday: Thursday 28 March 28 to Thursday 4 April

Summer term

Start of term: Friday 5 April

Early May bank holiday: Monday 6 May

End of term: Friday 28 June

Autumn term

Start of term: Monday 2 September

End of term: Friday 20 December

Can I take family holidays during term time?

According to the Government website , you have to get permission from the headteacher if you want to take your child out of school during term time. Failure to do this will put you at risk of being fined.

You can only do this if: