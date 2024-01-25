Watch more of our videos on Shots!

With February half-term less than three weeks away, families may be wondering if they can grab a last-minute holiday deal to a warmer climate destination - escaping the cold winter weather here in the UK. According to Skyscanner, the trending destinations over the half-term break include the US, Spain, Ireland, Thailand and Italy.

February is a prime time for family holidays in the sun. School term dates differ by local authority but to check the term dates in your area you can enter your postcode into the government website and it will direct you to the relevant page on your council’s site.

In England and Wales, most schools will be on half term from 12-16 February with most schools in Scotland off at the same time. Northern Ireland has a shorter break with pupils just getting the 15 and 16 February off. If you are looking for a last-minute deal, NationalWorld has contacted major airlines to compile lists of holidays that you can book so you can jet off over the February half-term.

TUI, easyJet, Jet2 and On The Beach have listed some of their February half term package holidays for families seeking a getaway. (Photo: Getty Images)

February half term holiday deals

Listed below are the February half term holiday deals from various airlines and holiday providers.

On The Beach

Turkey

A seven-night stay, all-inclusive stay at the Aydinbey Queen’s Palace and Spa in Antalya, Turkey, including flights leaving from Glasgow on 13th February costs £446pp and includes free fast-track through airport security.

A seven-night stay at the Garcia Resort and Spa in Dalaman, Turkey, including flights leaving from Manchester on 13th February costs £265pp and includes free fast-track through airport security.

A seven-night stay, all-inclusive stay at the Grand Park Lara in Antalya, Turkey, including flights leaving from London Stansted on 20th February costs £354pp and includes free fast-track through airport security.

Egypt

A seven-night stay, all-inclusive stay at the Parrotel Lagoon Resort in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, including flights leaving from London Luton on 13th February costs £423pp and includes free fast-track through airport security.

A seven-night stay, all-inclusive stay at the Titanic Resort and Aqua Park in Hurghada, Egypt, including flights leaving from London Gatwick on 20th February costs £475pp and includes free fast-track through airport security.

Dubai

A seven-night stay at the Dukes the Palm, a Royal Hideaway in Dubai with flights included leaving Manchester on Tuesday 20 February is £1,305pp and includes free fast-track through airport security.

Ras al Khaimah

A seven-night stay at the DoubleTree Resort by Hilton Resort & Spa Marjan Island in Ras al Khaimah with flights included leaving Manchester on Tuesday 13 February is £935pp and includes free fast-track through airport security.

Tenerife

A seven-night stay at the Blue Sea Puerto Resort in Tenerife, Canaries, including flights leaving from London Stansted on February 10 costs £714pp and includes free fast-track through airport security.

Benidorm

A seven-night stay at the Sol Pelicanos Ocas in Benidorm, Spain, including flights leaving from London Luton on 10th February costs £390pp and includes free fast-track through airport security.

A seven-night all-inclusive stay at the Medplaya Hotel Regente in Benidorm, Spain, including flights leaving from London Luton on 17th February costs £415pp and includes free fast-track through airport security.

TUI

TUI offers a seven night package holiday to Port El Kantaoui, Tunisia staying at the 3T Seabel Alhambra Beach, Golf & Spa on an all-inclusive basis. Prices from £686pp. Price is based on two adults and two children sharing a double room with balcony or terrace, flights departing from London Gatwick Airport on 10th February 2024 with 23kg of hold luggage per person and transfers.

TUI offers a seven night package holiday to Corralejo, Fuerteventura staying at the 3T Riu Oliva Beach Resort on an all-inclusive basis. Prices from £835pp. Price is based on two adults and two children sharing a family bedroom with balcony or terrace, flights departing from Manchester Airport on 10th February 2024 with 15kg of hold luggage per person and transfers.

TUI offers a seven night package holiday to Lara Beach, Antalya, Turkey staying at the 5T Aska Lara Resort & Spa on an all-inclusive basis. Prices from £751pp. Price is based on two adults sharing a Double Room with Balcony, flights departing from London Gatwick Airport on 12th February 2024 with 20kg of hold luggage per person and transfers.

easyJet

easyJet holidays offers seven nights at the 3* Club Amarilis in Algarve on a Self Catering basis for £256 per adult, including a free kids place, 23kg of luggage per person, transfers and flights from Bristol on 17 February 2024.

easyJet holidays offers seven nights at the 4* Pebbles Resort in Malta on a Room Only basis for £338 per person including 23kg of luggage per person, transfers and flights from London Gatwick on 17 February 2024.

Jet2