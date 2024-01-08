Birmingham Airport is set to expand massively this year as it will handle more flights from Ryanair, EasyJet and Jet2 - and see passenger numbers rise

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A UK airport is expected to take off in 2024 handling more passengers and flights. In 2023 Birmingham Airport handled 11.5 million customers and the new flights will help make progress towards the target of hitting 18 million by 2033.

More holiday flights will operate from the regional airport with many new destinations being added by European airlines. Among the airlines seeing the potential of Birmingham is Turkish Airlines which will offer 18 flights a week to Istanbul from this summer.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Travel Guide newsletter. The must read guide for those who don't like staying in one place. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

EasyJet will also be opening its new three-aircraft operation from Birmingham Airport from 18 March. Basing the aircraft there will enable the airline to further expand its Birmingham network with 16 new routes. The airline’s first base opening in the UK in over a decade will create around 100 direct jobs for pilots and crew and more than 1,200 more indirect jobs.

Birmingham Airport is set to expand massively this year as it will handle more flights from Ryanair, EasyJet and Jet2 - and see passenger numbers rise. (Photo: Heritage Images via Getty Images)

Jet2 based a 14th aircraft at the airport last year and has promised a 15th next summer. Additionally it has already announced two new destinations to the island of Symi and Athens Coast in Greece for next summer from the airport. In total, Jet2.com will operate more than 50 weekly services during peak periods to Greece from Birmingham. It will also operate scheduled flights and holidays from Birmingham Airport to Morocco for the first time in 2024.

Ryanair is also expected to operate more flights from Birmingham Airport. The Ireland-based budget airline now has six of its jets based at the airport and a seventh is being added this summer. Its winter 2023-2024 schedule for Birmingham totals 34 routes, including four new routes to Budapest, Girona, Seville, and Valencia as well as increased frequencies on another 11 routes, including Krakow, Malta, and Turin.