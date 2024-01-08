The UK airports with the most expensive car park charges

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The most expensive airport car parks in the UK have been revealed showing you which sites are the priciest when parking your car during your holiday abroad. The new data was published after travel experts at FlightsFinder.com analysed the 15 busiest airports in the UK to find out who charges their customers high prices and which have kept their costs low.

The findings were published online as the UK Airport Cost of Parking Index, focusing on the cheapest parking available during a one-week period in February.‌‌ Out of the three cheapest airports, Scotland made the list twice.

Heathrow Airport was found to be the most expensive in the UK to park a car for a week - setting customers back £123 per vehicle. It is the only airport to charge travellers over £100. The second most expensive was East Midlands Airport at £81.39 for seven days.

‌Stansted, Leeds Bradford and Birmingham airports all charged holidaymakers between £60 and £70 to park their vehicles.‌ The only Welsh airport to make the list, Cardiff, ranked the seventh most expensive at £72.99.

The cheapest airport for parking was found to be Edinburgh Airport, charging holidaymakers just £34.99 for the seven days. Glasgow ranked second most affordable at £54.99 for a week’s stay. Only four airports set their weekly parking fee under £60 - Liverpool, Glasgow, Belfast International, and Edinburgh.

‌Shahab Siddiqui, founder of FlightsFinder.com said: “Airport car parking charges vary dramatically depending on which part of the country you’re flying from. We’ve found that the most expensive airport (Heathrow) charges customers almost £90 more than the most affordable (Edinburgh), for the exact same times and dates. When travellers are already having to pay hundreds if not thousands towards the cost of their holiday - airports are now leaving Brits with little choice than to add on another expense on top of everything else.”

He added: ‌“Three of the London airports have been ranked in the top six most expensive holiday car parks all charging over £74 for a week. Stansted is at the other end of the rankings charging travellers at least £12 less at £61.99. “The three cheapest airports for seven days of parking are outside of England and Wales - Edinburgh, Glasgow and Belfast International. Cardiff airport is the seventh most expensive at £72.99. East Midlands airport comes in at second most expensive in the UK behind Heathrow - with a fee of £81.39 for travellers parking their cars.”

The UK airports with the most expensive car park charges

Listed below are the airports that charge the most for cars to park there according to FlightsFinder.com. The list begins with the most expensive.