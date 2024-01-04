Gatwick Airport is hiking the price of its drop-off parking fee from this week - here is everything you need to know

Gatwick Airport is hiking the price of its drop-off parking fee from this week - here is everything you need to know. (Photo: Getty Images)

Gatwick Airport will increase its drop-off fees this week in what the airport hopes will help reduce congestion and encourage passengers to use public transport to reach the airport. The fee to enter designated zones at the North and South Terminals will rise from £5 to £6 on Friday 5 January.

A Gatwick spokesperson said the increase will support investment in sustainable transport. A notice on the Gatwick Airport website reads: “Our forecourt drop-off charge is changing. From January 5, the minimum charge to use the designated drop-off zones in the North and South Terminals will be £6.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Travel Guide newsletter. The must read guide for those who don't like staying in one place. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Gatwick spokesperson added “While we have increased our drop-off charge on the forecourt, passengers can still get dropped off for free in the long-stay car park, with a free shuttle bus to the terminal. Blue Badge holders remain exempt from the charge.

“This will help reduce congestion, allow us to reinvest in sustainable transport - as we have already done with the doubling of the Gatwick-Reading train service and introduction of the local Metrobus hydrogen fleet - and encourage more passengers and staff to use public transport to reach the airport, to achieve our aim for 60 percent of journeys to and from the airport to be zero or ultra-low emissions by 2030.”

Gatwick Airport is hiking the price of its drop-off parking fee from this week - here is everything you need to know. (Photo: Getty Images)

Listed below are the new drop-off charge rates at the airport:

£6 for 10 minutes

£1 for each additional minute up to 20 minutes

There is a maximum daily charge of £25 and a maximum length of stay of 30 minutes

Blue badge holders are exempt from the drop-off charge and can register their vehicles. If passengers want to spend more time at the airport they are advised to park in the Short Stay car parks or park in the Long Stay car parks for free for two hours with a free shuttle bus supplied to the terminals.

How to pay the drop-off charge

Advertisement

Advertisement

The drop-off charge must be paid by midnight the night after you use the designated drop-off zones. You can register your vehicle for an auto pay account before visiting London Gatwick.

If you don't pay, you risk receiving a Parking Charge Notice (PCN). You can pay online or over the phone.