Jet2 has brought forward the launch date of its new route to Porto from Manchester Airport after a huge surge of interest

Jet2 has brought forward the launch date of a new route from Manchester Airport to a popular city break destination in Portugal. It comes following a huge surge of interest and now the flights and holidays with Jet2CityBreaks will begin this summer.

Previously the companies announced that flights and city breaks to the destination from Manchester Airport and Birmingham Airport would begin in summer 2025. But they’ve made the decision to bring the launch forward.

Flights will run to the sunny Portuguese destination, Porto, from 4 July 2024. The companies will operate two weekly services, Thursday and Sunday, from then until 3 November - with the flights then starting again in time for next summer.

Porto is one of Europe’s most popular city break destinations due to its history, beautiful buildings, museums, shops and a buzzing nightlife. On TripAdvisor one traveller who visited Porto wrote: “One could wander around for days without ever getting bored. Not to mention the fabulous eating and drinking places at very reasonable prices, the local wines and, of course, the Port wine. The local people are extremely friendly and willing to help.”

Porto is the largest city in northern Portugal and situated on the Douro River. It combines a vibrant city life with easy access to beaches.

With the launch of Porto from Manchester Airport, Jet2 now has 59 destinations on sale from the airport this summer. Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, said: “Since announcing the launch of the brand-new city destination of Porto, we have experienced phenomenal demand.

