Cardiff Airport is putting on extra flights to Dublin ahead of the Six Nations - while Ryanair adds more seats to big match locations

Cardiff Airport has announced it is adding extra flights to Ireland for Six Nations fans ahead of the upcoming Championship. The airport has confirmed that airlines Ryanair and Aer Lingus are both operating the route.

Fifty flights will be made available by Cardiff Airport between the Welsh capital and Ireland between Thursday 22 and Monday 26 February. Flights have been timed to arrive before the game and allow fans to experience what Dublin has to offer.

Wales start their Guinness Six Nations campaign against Scotland in Cardiff on Saturday 3 February. Wales will clash with Ireland at Dublin’s Aviva Stadium on Saturday 24 February with kick-off starting at 2.15pm. Wales will then face France and Italy at the Principality Stadium on Sunday 10 and 16 March.

Cardiff Airport is putting on extra flights to Dublin ahead of the Six Nations - while Ryanair adds more seats to big match locations. (Photo: BELGA/AFP via Getty Images)

Spencer Birns, CEO at Cardiff Airport, said: “It’s fantastic that these airlines are supporting rugby fans in Wales, by offering these additional flights to Ireland. We’re excited to welcome fans to the airport before they jet off to watch the match. On behalf of our team at the airport, we wish Wales all the best in a great tournament.”

In September Ryanair announced it had added another 7,000 extra seats for rugby fans travelling to the Six Nations Championship. It added extra seats to and from Cardiff, Dublin, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Marseille, Paris, and Rome covering all the big matches.