A second volcano in southwestern Iceland has erupted spewing out lava into the fishing town of Grindavik. The eruption is proving to be "the worst case scenario" according to one expert, with the entire population of the town being evacuated.

Locals were told to evacuate after lava began to spit out of a fissure just before 8am local time on Sunday (14 January) before erupting. The main road into the town has been cut off by the flow of lava. Addressing the nation in a live broadcast on Sunday evening, Iceland's President Gudni Johannesson urged people to "stand together and have compassion for those who cannot be in their homes". The volcano in southwestern Iceland has erupted just weeks after the Fagradalsfjall volcano blew in December. The new eruption has worried travellers who have holidays planned in Iceland with many worried that their flights from the UK will be cancelled. Here is the latest government advice.

Is it safe to travel to Iceland?

Currently it is still safe to travel to Iceland but travellers are urged to check government websites for warnings if the situation changes. The UK government posted on its website: "A volcanic eruption started on the Reykjanes peninsula in south-west Iceland on 14 January, north of the town of Grindavík. All roads to Grindavík are closed and you should stay away from the area. Keflavik International Airport is operating as normal, but you should check for latest updates. Reykjavik and the rest of Iceland have not been impacted. You should monitor local media for updates and follow the authorities´ advice."

Until and unless the Foreign Office warns against travel, the assumption is that everything will go ahead as normal.

Are flights to Iceland still running?

According to Isavia, which operates Icelandic airports, flights to and from Keflavik are running as normal at the moment. But those travelling will be warned that major tourist attractions, including the Blue Lagoon, have shut. A spokesman for the lagoon said: "All guests with bookings during this temporary closure period will be contacted. Guests wishing to modify or cancel their bookings are kindly directed to use the My Booking portal."