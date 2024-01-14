Residents of the fishing town of Grindavík have once again been ordered to evacuate their homes

A volcano has erupted in Iceland on Sunday (January 14) morning, just days after the Blue Lagoon, Iceland's most popular tourist destination had re-opened its doors.

Residents of the fishing town of Grindavík have once again been ordered to leave their homes by Monday (January 15) night, after volcanic fissures opened up on the roads. The volcanic eruption occurred after over 200 earthquakes began at the Sundhnúksgígar crater row, with seismic activity moving towards the town of Grindavík.

Reported by the Icelandic Met Office, the largest recorded earthquake is 3.5 in magnitude and was measured in the early hours at Hagafell. The last eruption on the peninsula occurred on December 18.

The Department of Civil Protection has declared an emergency level alert due to the eruption. In a statement on Saturday, they stated that the evacuation order "will be in effect for the upcoming three weeks." With exceptions being given to official businesses or residents, "for short periods while salvaging valuables."

The town of Grindavík, is located about 70 kilometres southwest of Iceland’s capital city Reykjavík on the Reykjanes peninsula. It was previously evacuated following weeks of seismic activity in November, with more than 4,000 people having to leave the town.