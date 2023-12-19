After weeks of intense earthquake activity in an area of Iceland, a volcano has erupted which can be seen from the country's capital Reykjavik. The eruption has taken place only 2.5 miles north-east of the town of Grindavik which was earlier evacuated last month due to seismic activity.

According to the Icelandic Met Office, the volcanic eruption started at 22:17 local time (22:17 GMT). Experts do not think the unfolding events will not bring the same level of disruption as what was felt back in 2010 due to the Eyjafjallajökul eruptions causing an ash cloud over much of western Europe. The volcano, located on the Reyjanes peninsula just south of Reykjavik, erupted after weeks of anticipation following an uptick in earthquake activity in the area. Icelandic authorities declared a state of emergency in November and the possibility of volcanic eruption was put on high alert. The fishing town of Grindavik was evacuated again over recent days, with residents having previously been moved away over fears that the lava may pose a risk to the town. The Icelandic Met Office said: "Seismic activity together with measurements from GPS devices indicate that the magma is moving to the southwest and the eruption may continue in the direction of Grindavik."