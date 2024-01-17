Manchester Airport: Travel guidance issued amid snow and ice warnings - full list of flights cancelled today
Several flights have been cancelled at Manchester Airport amid yellow weather warnings for snow and ice
Manchester Airport bosses have issued a warning to all passengers who are travelling from the airport this week amid the cold snap. The northwest site has 20 miles of runways, taxiways and stands which need to be free of ice and snow to ensure disruption is kept to a minimum.
Yellow weather warnings have been issued by the Met Office until Thursday 18 January with people being told to expect traffic and travel disruption, as well as "icy patches on untreated roads, pavement and cycle paths". The yellow snow and ice warning covers Northern Ireland, Scotland, parts of north Wales and northern England today (Wednesday 17 January) and tomorrow.
Manchester Airport chiefs have told all travellers its airport remains operational but it has warned about journey times. The airport’s official account posted on X, formerly Twitter: "The cold weather is here, but our airport remains operational. Take care when travelling and allow plenty of time for your journey. Safe travels."
The airport has also published tips for people planning to fly this week. The airport said in guidance to consumers: “Snowy weather can cause disruption to travel. We go to great lengths to minimise the effects of snow and ice on the airport but the effects of wintry weather can still make aspects of your journey trickier. In the event that our airfield has to close we will post details on social media, particularly X (formerly Twitter), when it closes and when it reopens and will provide regular updates in the interim.”
Residents in parts of Greater Manchester woke up to a blanket of snow on Tuesday (16 January) after temperatures plummeted to below freezing. Met Office forecasters predict travel disruption throughout this morning (Wednesday 17 January) due to the icy conditions. Today is forecast to be a mostly clear and sunny day, though forecasters predict the mercury won't rise above 2C all day.
Which flights are cancelled at Manchester Airport today?
Listed are the departure and arrival flights that are cancelled at the airport today as freezing temperatures hit the UK.
Departures
12:45 Lufthansa flight to Frankfurt - cancelled
18:00 Lufthansa flight to Frankfurt - cancelled
Arrivals
08:30 Virgin Atlantic Airways flight from Atlanta - cancelled
10:10 Lufthansa flight from Munich - cancelled
12:00 Lufthansa flight from Frankfurt - cancelled
17:15 Lufthansa flight from Frankfurt - cancelled
22:15 Lufthansa flight from Frankfurt - cancelled
