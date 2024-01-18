EasyJet holidays has announced this week's last minute holiday deals to sunny destinations including Spain and Portugal

EasyJet has unveiled last minute deals across its package holidays to sunny and popular destinations including Spain and Portugal. The airline says holidaymakers can grab a seven night break from just £365 when taking advantage of its ‘BIGSALE’ promo code.

One of the holiday packages travellers can get a discount on is the 4* Hard Rock Hotel Marbella in Marbella, which was newly added in 2023. The hotel features multiple saunas, a spa pool, and cabins for body, facial and massage treatments. Marbella itself is renowned for its impressive entertainment with music lovers flocking to the sun-soaked party hotspot to groove all through the day.

Another holiday getaway on offer is easyJet holidays 5* Real Marina Hotel and Spa in the Algarve region of Portugal. It will appeal to those after some peace and quiet on their next package holiday getaway. The hotel offers many spa treatments, a Turkish bath and magnificent views overlooking the Ria Formosa Natural Park.

The last minute deals see flights at the end of January and the beginning of February. If you are looking for a quick getaway to escape the freezing temperatures here in the UK, these holiday deals will be perfect for you.

Listed are the last-minute deals easyJet is currently offering where you can save up to £300 by inputting its promo code when checking out.

easyJet holidays offers seven nights at the 5* Pestana Casino Park Hotel in Madeira on a Bed & Breakfast basis for £443 per person* including 23kg of luggage per person, transfers and flights from Manchester on 2 February 2024.

easyJet holidays offers seven nights at the 4* Sunset Beach Club in Costa Del Sol on a Self Catering basis for £402 per person* including 23kg of luggage per person, transfers and flights from Manchester on 29 January 2024.

easyJet holidays offers seven nights at the 4* Hard Rock Hotel Marbella in Costa Del Sol on a Bed & Breakfast basis for £508 per person* including 23kg of luggage per person, transfers and flights from London Luton on 4 February 2024.

easyJet holidays offers seven nights at the 4* Occidental Jandia Mar in Fuerteventura on a Half Board basis for £426 per person* including 23kg of luggage per person, transfers and flights from London Luton on 27 January 2024.

easyJet holidays offers seven nights at the 4* California Urban Beach Hotel in Algarve on a Room Only basis for £365 per person* including 23kg of luggage per person, transfers and flights from Belfast on 30 January 2024.

easyJet holidays offers seven nights at the 5* Real Marina Hotel and Spa in Algarve on a Bed and Breakfast basis for £364 per person* including 23kg of luggage per person, private transfers and flights from Glasgow on 30 January 2024.

For those looking for flights only, easyJet is also offering great value flight deals across the airline’s unrivalled network from just £18.99, including: