EasyJet holidays is offering up to £300 off its range of beach and city package holidays coming as a delight to holidaymakers looking to book their next getaway. The discount will be available on bookings made up until 11pm on 5 February.

In order to bag the discount customers will have to use the code BIGSALE. Customers can save on their holidays to destinations in Greece, Turkey, Croatia, Portugal and more.

One on offer is easyJet holidays’ 5* Arin Resort Bodrum in Turkey, a picturesque resort with top notch facilities and beachfront location. Bodrum has been dubbed the “St. Tropez of Turkey” for its abundance of luxury hotels, beach clubs, and numerous sleek superyachts that cruise across its turquoise waters.

Another on offer is the 5* Skiathos Palace Hotel in Greece. Skiathos has over 60 beaches as well as pine forest backdrops so holidaymakers can enjoy the best of both worlds with its silky-smooth sands and luscious foliage.

Listed are the deals easyJet is offering where customers can save up to £300. Customers can save £300 when they spend a minimum of £3000.

easyJet holidays offers seven nights at the 5* Arin Resort Bodrum in Bodrum on an All Inclusive basis for £590 per person* including 23kg of luggage per person, transfers and flights from Edinburgh on 8 May 2024.

easyJet holidays offers seven nights at the 4* Villa Dei Sogni in Kefalonia on a Bed & Breakfast basis for £568 per person* including 23kg of luggage per person, transfers and flights from Bristol on 5 June 2024.

easyJet holidays offers seven nights at the 5* Skiathos Palace Hotel in Skiathos on a Bed & Breakfast basis for £454 per person* including 23kg of luggage per person, transfers and flights from Manchester on 14 May 2024.

easyJet holidays offers seven nights at the 3* Hotel Komodor in Dubrovnik on a Half Board basis for £545 per person* including 23kg of luggage per person and flights from London Gatwick on 14 May 2024.

easyJet holidays offers seven nights at the 4* Brisa Sol Hotel in Algarve on a Self Catering basis for £351 per person* including 23kg of luggage per person, transfers and flights from London Gatwick on 10 March 2024.

easyJet holidays offers seven nights at the 4* Vibra District in Ibiza on a Bed & Breakfast basis for £356 per person* including 23kg of luggage per person, transfers and flights from London Luton on 22 April 2024.

easyJet holidays offers seven nights at the 4* Occidental Jandia Mar in Fuerteventura on a Half Board basis for £562 per person* including 23kg of luggage per person, transfers and flights from Birmingham on 9 May 2024.

easyJet holidays offers seven nights at the 4* db Seabank Resort and Spa in Malta on an All Inclusive basis for £619 per person* including 23kg of luggage per person, transfers and flights from Manchester on 16 April 2024.

easyJet holidays offers three nights at the 4* Best Western Plus Amstelveen in Amsterdam on a Room Only basis for £272 per person including 23kg of luggage per person and flights from Belfast on 4 March 2024.

EasyJet revealed at the end of last year that they are adding a new destination to their flight network for summer 2024. Bristol Airport will be running the easyJet flights to Malta Wednesdays and Fridays through April to August summer 2024.

The new flights are among 12 new routes that easyJet has added to its UK network this summer to some of Europe’s best beach and city destinations in Spain, Malta, Cyprus, and Tunisia. The new connection will add further choice for customers from across the south west.