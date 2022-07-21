Pupils from these areas are more likely to get a place at their first-choice secondary school.

More pupils will be heading to their top choice of secondary school in September after government figures revealed a rise in first preference offers across England.

For the 2022/2023 academic year, 83.3% of secondary pupils gained a place at their first preference school, according to Department for Education (DfE) figures, up from 81.1% for the 2021/2022 year.

In total, there were 614,000 applications received across secondary schools in England – which was a 1.5% increase from 2021 – of which 511,000 pupils gained their first preference. The number of applications for the coming school year was the highest recorded since current figures from the DfE began in 2014.

But pupils in some parts of England are much more likely than others to be heading to their first choice school in September.

In the best performing local authority area, 98% of pupils got their first choice preference, compared to just 61% in the bottom ranked area.

The 22 council areas where the highest percentage of applicants got their first choice are listed below.

1. Central Bedfordshire The area of Central Bedfordshire has a first preference offer of 98% for the 2022-2023 academic year. Overall, they received 1,825 applications, and gave 1,792 first preference offers.

2. East Riding of Yorkshire East Riding of Yorkshire has a first preference offer rate of 97% for the 2022-2023 academic year. Receiving 3,255 applications, the local authority gave 3,155 first preference offers.

3. Rutland Rutland has a first preference offer rate of 97%. However, that area received 329 applications, with 318 first preference offers given.

4. Dorset Dorset received 2,341 applications, and gave 2,244 first preference offers, making their first offer preference percentage at 96% for the 2022-2023 academic year.