The £100 billion plan will offer a pay rise to 2.5 million public sector workers including teachers, nurses and police officers

The government will reveal plans today to offer pay rises across the public sector.

Teachers are waiting to hear what they will be awarded, as the UK is hit by the worst inflation rates in 40 years.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Teaching unions have threatened to ballot members for strike action if all staff members are not included in the plans.

The UK has seen strike action across the country in recent months from sectors including the rail industry, post offices and Royal Mail.

The rising cost of living crisis is having a significant impact on employees who are struggling with soaring prices and high inflation.

Here’s everything you need to know about whether UK teachers will get a pay rise.

Will teachers get a pay rise?

In an interview after he was made Chancellor, the former Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi said that he would honour his pledge to raise the salaries for new teachers by 9%.

The new Chancellor has said he will honour his pledge to raise the salaries for new teachers by 9% (Pic: Getty Images)

However, this pay rise will only apply to those who are just entering into the profession and will not be allocated to those already in teaching.

Senior teachers will instead be offered a 5% pay rise over a two year period.

Neither of these suggested pay rises will meet the growing rate of UK inflation, which currently sits at 9.1%.

What is the average UK wage for teachers?

The average salary for a teacher will depend on how long you have been qualified and where in the UK you are based.

For a newly qualified teacher in England and Wales the average salary you can expect is between £25,714 to £32,157, with the higher end of the spectrum being offered in London.

The average salary for a teacher in England and Wales excluding London is between £25,714 to £41,604.

In London teaching wages are higher, with the average wage depending on how close you are to the centre.

If you are on the fringes of London your average salary is between £26,948 to £42,78.

If you are in outer London the average salary is between £29,915 to £45,766 and for inner London you can expect to earn from £32,157 to £50,93.

What has the government said?

The government will reveal how much of a pay rise public workers will receive today (18 July).

Unions have been calling for the pay rise to meet the UK’s rising rate of inflation, but the government ministers have implied that this will not happen as this could push inflation higher.

Former Secretary of State for Education, Nadhim Zahawi, leaves at Downing Street after being appointed Chancellor of the Exchequer (Pic: Getty Images)

Pay rises are expected to be around 5%, with the former education secretary saying he would honour his previous pledge of a raise of 9% for new teachers.

However, in his previous proposal senior teachers will only be entitled to a 5% pay rise.

The UK inflation rate has risen to its highest in 40 years, currently at 9.1%, with the Bank of England predicting it will peak at 11% this autumn.

This makes the possibility of further strike action across the public sector likely, with teaching unions already threatening strike action.

Why do teachers want a pay rise?

Teachers, like many other sectors in the UK, have been requesting a pay rise to meet the demands of the cost of living crisis.

The National Teachers Union General Secretary Dr Patrick Roach explained that spiralling costs were forcing teachers into hardship and causing issues with finding staff.

He explained: “Uncompetitive pay levels are contributing to a worsening picture on teacher supply.”

Reflecting on the announcement today (18 July), Roach said: “If the government hopes that teachers’ anger will dissipate over the course of the summer break, they are wrong.