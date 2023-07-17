University Alliance’s Head of Policy said linking the ‘quality’ of a degree to earnings is “ludicrous” and its main goal is to “devalue” the sector

It is “ludicrous” to link the ‘quality’ of a degree to earnings and it is “no benefit to anyone” to cut the number of students enrolling onto ‘low value’ degree courses, University Alliance’s Head of Policy has warned.

Susanna Kalitowski told NationalWorld that Rishi Sunak’s announcement to crackdown on the number of students studying so-called ‘Mickey Mouse’ degrees that do not have good career prospects or lead to graduate jobs will impact students from lower-income backgrounds.

She said university graduates “from all backgrounds are more likely to be in high-skilled work” than those who did not go to university. But workplace inequalities means it takes “a little longer” for graduates from more disadvantaged backgrounds to see the benefits than more privileged graduates who may have family connections or guidance to draw upon.

The Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) has found that the earnings of graduates from poorer backgrounds are lower which means that university courses with a higher number of students from low-income backgrounds often score lower on graduate outcomes metrics.

Ms Kalitowski said that this “does not mean that these courses are low-quality or that their graduates will not benefit from their university degree.”

She added: “In fact, research shows that the gap in earnings between the most and least privileged students is halved for those who go to university.”

Mr Sunak said he wants to cap the number of students that can be accepted to “rip off” university degrees which are studied “at the taxpayers’ expense”.

The government said limits will be imposed on courses that have high dropout rates or a low proportion of graduates getting a professional job, as part of its response to the Augar review established by Theresa May back in 2017.

Sunak’s crackdown on ‘low value’ degrees is ‘ludicrous’, critics say. (Photo: Getty Images)

An aim to reduce the number of “low value” courses leaving students with poor job prospects was among the report’s recommendations as well as cutting tuition fees and more funding for further education.

Professor Steve West, CBE DL President of Universities UK, said in England the Office for Students (OfS) already has the power to impose recruitment limits on courses which breach certain minimum thresholds for continuation, progression, and completion.

He said the “vast majority of courses exceed these thresholds” so government measures must be “targeted and proportionate” and “not a sledgehammer to crack a nut.”

Ms Kalitowski said the government is using “hyperbolic language” as the announcement will “change very little” due to the OfS already having their powers.

She said it appears that the Prime Minister’s announcement “is to yet again seek to devalue one of the UK’s genuinely world-leading sectors for political purposes.”

The government said classroom-based foundation year courses are also being encouraged in subjects where it is unnecessary, and the maximum fee charged for this course will be reduced from £9,250 to £5,760.

Sunak said: “Too many young people are being sold a false dream and end up doing a poor quality course at the taxpayers’ expense that doesn’t offer the prospect of a decent job at the end of it.

“That is why we are taking action to crack down on rip-off university courses, while boosting skills training and apprenticeships provision.”

According to data by the Higher Education Statistics Agency (HESA), the number of students enrolling onto foundation courses has decreased, dropping from 35,045 students in the 2017/28 academic year to 29,080 students in 2021/2022.

While students enrolling onto their first degree (leading to a bachelor’s degree qualification such as BA or BSc) increased by 226,840 from 2017/18 to 2021/2022.

Statistics by HESA also show that among 2020/21 graduates, 82% were in employment or unpaid work. The majority of these graduates (61%) were in full-time employment with only 10% in part-time employment and employment and further study.

The number of graduates in full-time employment increased by 4% in 2020/21 compared to the 2019/20 academic year.

Unemployment accounted for 5% of responses among 2020/21 graduates which was a 1% decrease from 2019/20.

Opposition MPs have attacked the new measures as a “cap” and an “attack” on young people’s aspirations, restricting them from their choices.

Shadow education secretary Bridget Phillipson said it is “simply an attack on the aspirations of young people and their families by a government that wants to reinforce the class ceiling, not smash it.”

It comes as the government pushes forward with its encouragement of young people taking on apprenticeships.

Recently it announced plans making it easier for employers to take on apprentices by cutting the steps needed to register to take on an apprentice by a third and updating 100 apprenticeships in sectors such as construction and healthcare.

Ms Kalitowski said the announcement seems to be “designed to push people away from university degrees” and towards apprenticeships.

