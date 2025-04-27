The top 10 UK universities according to Complete University Guide's league tables - is Oxford or Cambridge better?
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Offers from universities will already have been made to students, who will now need to meet their specified grade requirements to join in September. Teenagers may already have a preferred uni destination - but nothing is ever set in stone.
Open days are a great way of seeing what university life is like on a day-to-day basis, but the Complete University Guide’s league tables also share a data-driven insight into things like student satisfaction and future career prospects.
As a Solent Uni graduate, I can atest to the fact that league table position doesn’t always matter - you get out of what you put in when it comes to university studies. My friends and I presented a breakfast radio show, worked with local football clubs and took on a bunch of work experience... the latter being what gave me my start in journalism at NationalWorld’s sister title The News, Portsmouth.
But for those who are curious, which are the 10 best universities in the UK? Here is the official list, according to universities’ overall scores in the most recent league table.
10. University of Warwick
Overall score: 84 per cent
Entry standards: 81 per cent
Student satisfaction: 79 per cent
Research quality: 86 per cent
Graduate prospects: 88 per cent
9. University College London
Overall score: 86 per cent
Entry standards: 90 per cent
Student satisfaction: 76 per cent
Research quality: 87 per cent
Graduate prospects: 88 per cent
8. University of Bath
Overall score: 88 per cent
Entry standards: 85 per cent
Student satisfaction: 79 per cent
Research quality: 83 per cent
Graduate prospects: 91 per cent
7. Durham University
Overall score: 89 per cent
Entry standards: 87 per cent
Student satisfaction: 77 per cent
Research quality: 83 per cent
Graduate prospects: 89 per cent
6. Loughborough University
Overall score: 89 per cent
Entry standards: 76 per cent
Student satisfaction: 80 per cent
Research quality: 83 per cent
Graduate prospects: 87 per cent
5. Imperial College London
Overall score: 90 per cent
Entry standards: 97 per cent
Student satisfaction: 79 per cent
Research quality: 91 per cent
Graduate prospects: 94 per cent
4. University of St Andrews
Overall score: 94 per cent
Entry standards: 100 per cent
Student satisfaction: 83 per cent
Research quality: 83 per cent
Graduate prospects: 90 per cent
3. London School of Economics and Political Science
Overall score: 95 per cent
Entry standards: 92 per cent
Student satisfaction: 77 per cent
Research quality: 88 per cent
Graduate prospects: 91 per cent
2. University of Oxford
Overall score: 97 per cent
Entry standards: 97 per cent
Student satisfaction: N/A
Research quality: 87 per cent
Graduate prospects: 92 per cent
Overall score: 100 per cent
Entry standards: 98 per cent
Student satisfaction: N/A
Research quality: 88 per cent
Graduate prospects: 93 per cent
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.