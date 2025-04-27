The top 10 UK universities according to Complete University Guide's league tables - is Oxford or Cambridge better?

David George
By David George

Senior digital reporter

1 minute ago
With exam season almost upon us, many sixth form and college students will have their eyes trained towards university.

Offers from universities will already have been made to students, who will now need to meet their specified grade requirements to join in September. Teenagers may already have a preferred uni destination - but nothing is ever set in stone.

Open days are a great way of seeing what university life is like on a day-to-day basis, but the Complete University Guide’s league tables also share a data-driven insight into things like student satisfaction and future career prospects.

As a Solent Uni graduate, I can atest to the fact that league table position doesn’t always matter - you get out of what you put in when it comes to university studies. My friends and I presented a breakfast radio show, worked with local football clubs and took on a bunch of work experience... the latter being what gave me my start in journalism at NationalWorld’s sister title The News, Portsmouth.

But for those who are curious, which are the 10 best universities in the UK? Here is the official list, according to universities’ overall scores in the most recent league table.

10. University of Warwick

Overall score: 84 per cent

Entry standards: 81 per cent

Student satisfaction: 79 per cent

Research quality: 86 per cent

Graduate prospects: 88 per cent

9. University College London

Overall score: 86 per cent

Entry standards: 90 per cent

Student satisfaction: 76 per cent

Research quality: 87 per cent

Graduate prospects: 88 per cent

8. University of Bath

Overall score: 88 per cent

Entry standards: 85 per cent

Student satisfaction: 79 per cent

Research quality: 83 per cent

Graduate prospects: 91 per cent

7. Durham University

Overall score: 89 per cent

Entry standards: 87 per cent

Student satisfaction: 77 per cent

Research quality: 83 per cent

Graduate prospects: 89 per cent

6. Loughborough University

Overall score: 89 per cent

Entry standards: 76 per cent

Student satisfaction: 80 per cent

Research quality: 83 per cent

Graduate prospects: 87 per cent

5. Imperial College London

Overall score: 90 per cent

Entry standards: 97 per cent

Student satisfaction: 79 per cent

Research quality: 91 per cent

Graduate prospects: 94 per cent

4. University of St Andrews

Overall score: 94 per cent

Entry standards: 100 per cent

Student satisfaction: 83 per cent

Research quality: 83 per cent

Graduate prospects: 90 per cent

3. London School of Economics and Political Science

Overall score: 95 per cent

Entry standards: 92 per cent

Student satisfaction: 77 per cent

Research quality: 88 per cent

Graduate prospects: 91 per cent

2. University of Oxford

Overall score: 97 per cent

Entry standards: 97 per cent

Student satisfaction: N/A

Research quality: 87 per cent

Graduate prospects: 92 per cent

Overall score: 100 per cent

Entry standards: 98 per cent

Student satisfaction: N/A

Research quality: 88 per cent

Graduate prospects: 93 per cent

