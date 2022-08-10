Here are the autumn term dates for all of the four nations

People across the UK may be experiencing the second heatwave of the summer , but it will soon be time to return to a normal routine - and for children that means returning to the classroom.

Schools in each of the four nations reopen their doors to pupils for their new autumn term at slightly different, but similar, times.

There does tend to be a united approach for schools in each nation, although every school does have the discretion to take a number of staff training and school development days so there could be a change in when classes begin again from school to school.

When schools do re-open, the autumn 2022 term will begin - and this means pupils will have moved up a school year.

Due to the variation in school holidays across England , Scotland , Wales and Northern Ireland it is important to check when schools in your area re-open for the new school year.

So when does the autumn 2022 term start in each of the four nations of the UK?

This is what you need to know.

When does the autumn term 2022 start?

Here are all the dates you need to know.

England

There are 333 local authorities in England and some may have slightly different dates when their pupils should return to school as this might depend on teacher training days.

Generally, school children in England have six weeks off during the summer break, beginning in mid-July and ending in early September.

That means that this year, schools will reopen on Monday 5 September.

Dates can vary between schools though, so you look at the term calendar for your specific school, which you can find by typing your postcode into the Government website.

Scotland

In Scotland, there are 32 local councils. The term dates are a little different and could differ depending on city councils.

Pupils began their summer break in early July and will take up classes again in late August.

Children return to classes on Monday 22 August, following what is usually a seven week summer holiday.

Dates can vary between schools, so you look at the term calendar for your specific school, which you can find by typing your postcode into the My Gov.Scot website.

Wales

In Wales, there are 22 unitary authorities, which in turn are divided into electoral wards and communities.

In general, children left the classroom on Friday 22 July and will return on Monday 5 September.

Dates can vary between schools, so you look at the term calendar for your specific school, which you can do by visiting the Welsh Government website .

Northern Ireland

In Northern Ireland, there are 11 local councils.

In similarity to Scotland, children have a longer summer break.

Pupils then have an eight week summer break between early July and early September.

This year, children will begin classes again on Thursday 1 September, after breaking up on Friday 1 July.