A 17-year-old girl has been stabbed to death by an asylum seeker in Amsterdam, sparking national outrage.

The young girl, named Lisa, 17, was killed in the early hours of August 20 as she walked home after an evening out with friends. The 22-year-old suspect, a male asylum seeker, had been arrested previously for rape and is alleged to have carried out a third assault on a woman.

The body of the victim, only identified by the first name Lisa, was found in a roadside ditch hours after she was attacked on her way home from a night out with friends. The teen was heading home on an electric bike when she called police to report that someone was following her, De Telegraaf reported.

When her body was finally found, she had multiple stab wounds — including one to her neck, the outlet said. A 22-year-old male asylum seeker was arrested Thursday by a SWAT team at a migrant center in Amsterdam, De Telegraaf reported.

He is the prime suspect in Lisa’s murder, cops said — as he was also charged with the Aug. 15 rape and beating of another woman in Amsterdam. He also allegedly assaulted a third woman five days earlier, with that victim coming forward after seeing appeals about Lisa’s murder, police said.

Another woman has alleged that she was chased by a man matching the suspect’s description on the same day Lisa was killed. So far, there is no indication that Lisa was sexually abused, according to police.

Lisa’s death has sparked furious protests in the Netherlands, with hundreds gathering in the city of Rotterdam on Sunday in a “March Against Femicide.” Protesters waved placards with signs reading “Not all men, but always men,” and “She had dreams, no grave needed.”

A minute’s silence for Lisa was held on Sunday before an Ajax soccer match at the Johan Crujff Arena, just yards from where her body was found. Right-wing politicians such as Geert Wilders of the nationalist Freedom Party pledged to end all asylum claims in the wake of the murder.

Police are still urgently appealing for witnesses to come forward, and have released images of at least three people spotted on surveillance cameras around the time of Lisa’s murder.